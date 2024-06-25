Best Politician

Hialeah council member Jesus Tundidor has a masterful way of maintaining his composure when people hit below the belt. Last November, former council member Bryan Calvo publicly attacked Tundidor's family about a lawsuit against the city involving former Mayor Carlos Hernández and a 2019 police raid of their Hialeah strip club. A former salsa instructor, Tundidor showed he can take it on the chin while dancing toe-to-toe, and respectfully chided Calvo for speaking about his family — a no-no even in Miami political circles. That night, others agreed, and the Hialeah Council voted 6-to-1 to formally disapprove of Calvo's "personal and political" agenda. When angry residents from Brownsville poured into City Hall last May and took aim at proposed annexation by Hialeah, Tundidor diffused tensions by letting everyone know they would work with the community. The proposal was later dropped. And during a raucous meeting last year about renaming Palm Avenue to Trump Avenue, Tundidor patiently let dissenters voice their opinions. Tundidor's favorite quote wraps it up: "Tough times don't last; tough people do."