Best Music Radio Personality

A lot has changed for this veteran radio host since he was last named Miami New Times' Best FM Radio Personality in 2005. After several hiatuses in the aughts, he returned to 103.5 FM The Beat in 2010 as the voice of the afternoon rush hour segment. He became a voters' rights advocate during the 2016 presidential election and platformed local grassroots organizations like the New Florida Majority. He launched the annual free People Matter Fest a year later to "save lives" through hip-hop with a 24-hour non-violence ceasefire and other community initiatives. He also partnered with Miami-Dade County Parks and Guitars over Guns to open the Papa Keith Music and Media Studio at Gwen Cherry Park. It provides state-of-the-art technology to students to create and learn about music and digital production. Despite this evolution, Papa Keith's signatures remain: He's Trini to de bone, and his slick commentary on culture is why Miami trusts him as their go-to man on the mike.