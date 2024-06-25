Best Music Festival

A new player has entered Miami's busy festival game in the form of the We Belong Here festival. Although it's been running for three years, this third iteration of the festival showed the city its real potential. It got crowds riled up with headliners like Guatemalan DJ Gordo and British DJ Duke Dumont on their 360-degree mainstage and strong local acts and label takeovers on smaller stages. Smorgasburg was the fest's food vendor, so attendees had no trouble fueling up on local culinary options. With a beachside location on Virginia Key, We Belong Here presented a way more relaxed opportunity to enjoy electronic acts than the city's more intense festivals.