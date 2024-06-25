JUST RELEASED PHOTOS OF THE ALIENS AT MIAMI MALL 🤯🤯👽👽 pic.twitter.com/QAPuMc7Eqv— Brent Pella (watch CONSCIOUS BRO on YouTube) (@BrentPella) January 5, 2024
Remember in January 2024, when eight-foot-tall aliens around Bayside Marketplace triggered a colossal police response? Or was that narrative just a crock of unabashed bullshit? We're leaning toward the earthly explanation — that the cops were there to break up a crowd of unruly teenagers — though who's to say for certain. Maybe some extraterrestrial interlopers needed fresh kicks from Foot Locker or, for reasons beyond human comprehension, wanted to buy a $10 pink pencil from Claire's. In any event, conspiracy theories about the supposed otherworldly presence at Bayside gained traction, and the web was teeming with Miami mall alien memes, most of which, to be frank, were pretty damn lazy. One content creator actually put some effort into it, with a meme depicting his trademark alien-bro characters chillin' at typical mall stores and shopping for clothes. You win, comedian and MTV Wild 'N Out cast member Brent Pella. Your store names were inaccurate for Bayside, but your bit was better than the dime-a-dozen memes incorporating Giorgio Tsoukalos from Ancient Aliens.