Best Local TikToker

Kevin Escalera of Snack Eating Snacks is the TikToker to turn to when it comes to munching around the globe. He's mastered the art of sharing in-depth food reviews and documenting every little thing he has ever consumed — whether in Miami, at a Costco in Spain, or a vending machine in L.A. Although he started documenting his adventures less than three years ago, his TikToks have garnered hundreds of thousands of views. Locally, he brought his followers on a full day of scarfing down food at Miami's best Jamaican spots and has gone on the hunt for the best cookies in town. Plus, if you need travel inspo, he's your guy, offering tips on where to chow down around the world. As his name implies, he started as a snack reviewer, so his snack reviews will leave you drooling for a lowly bag of kettle chips from an old-school vending machine.