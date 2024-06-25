Best Local Girl Made Good

RuPaul's Drag Race is an international stage for the enchanting art of drag. This season featured not one but two Miami girls! Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige and Morphine Love Dion set the stage on fire with unforgettable lip-synchs. While Florida was the butt of many jokes in reference to a certain governor's anti-drag rhetoric and homophobic and transphobic policies, Le'Paige and Dion gave a reassuring face and voice to the state's queer community. Not only did the two queens bring their personalities and talents to the world, but they also spotlighted the amazing drag of South Florida. There's been a divide between being a "Ru Girl" and a "Local Girl," but Le'Paige and Dion prove that you can be both at once — and look incredible doing it.