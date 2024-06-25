 Best Literary Periodical 2024 | Islandia Journal | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Best Literary Periodical

Islandia Journal

Photo by Jessica Lipscomb

Think Miami is a philistine, unlettered backwater town? Think again, friends. Miami's quarterly Islandia Journal proves otherwise. This unapologetically eccentric journal has a wealth of locally authored prose, poetry, and visual art that paints a lush picture of the myths behind this swamp and the ecology of the land itself. It's dedicated to the more esoteric side of Florida and the Caribbean — its untapped histories, legends, folklore, cryptozoology, and the paranormal. If you ask us, it's about time that the skunk ape and chupacabra got more love in print. Islandia's digital library has plenty of captivating ephemera, and following them on Instagram is a must for more archival weirdness.

Best Movie Theater

Regal Dania Pointe

The Regal Dania Pointe's 4DX cinema experience is big, brash, and all-encompassing — it's nothing like your couch. A cross between a movie theater and an amusement park ride, 4DX comes with a safety warning: Enter at your own risk. Combining state-of-the-art projection and sound with moving seats, specialty lighting, water effects, and even smells, 4DX creates a totally immersive experience. Developed in South Korea, this new technology is considered the biggest innovation in theatrical exhibition in decades. See? The 4DX theater experience at Regal Dania Pointe crushes your couch in every way. So get up and go feel the sands shift beneath you as you trudge your way through Dune: Part 2.

Best Art House Cinema

O Cinema

O Cinema has been at the center of film culture in South Florida since its inception. From its first location in Wynwood, its efforts to showcase the art of film — and the fun of film — soon helped it become a mini-chain, bringing indie flicks to Miami Shores and North Miami Beach, too. Under the stewardship of Vivian Marthell, it continues to challenge, entertain, and educate with the silver screen. Now, with one location housed in the former Miami Beach Cinematheque, O Cinema offers beach-goers and film nerds an intimate oasis, removed from the chaos of Washington Avenue. There it fosters the film community with curated selections, VR/AR experiences, and special series, like Sing-Along Sundays and collaborations with Flaming Classics that pair queer classics with live drag queens.

Best Film Series

The AV Club 16mm

From crackdowns on password sharing and ever-increasing subscription fees, the sheen of the streaming revolution is fading fast. If you're bored on the couch and endlessly scrolling, AV Club 16mm is the antidote to your stasis. This innovative film series is the brainchild of librarian Katharine Labuda. It makes use of the Miami-Dade Public Library's extensive collection of 16mm films, bringing forgotten films and filmmakers — like Homer Groening, the father of The Simpsons' creator — to new audiences. It's refreshing to cede control and let Labuda thoughtfully curate an audio-visual feast. Each event feels special, with unique presentations at cool spots across the city, from the New Schnitzel House to the downtown branch of Miami-Dade Public Library. With the budgets and resources of local libraries shrinking, it feels hopeful to see this fascinating archive given new life.

Best Movie/TV Show Shot on Location

Fallen Fruit

Miami locals know too well the confusing mix of love and hate they feel toward the city where they live. Chris Molina's debut feature, Fallen Fruit, captures those contradictions beautifully. Named Miami New Times' Best Film Director in 2022, Molina follows a 20-something going through a quarter-life crisis when an impending hurricane forces him to evaluate his life. The only thing more Miami than its synopsis is Fallen Fruit's production. Supported by a 2023 Oolite Arts Cinematic Arts Residency, this micro-budget feature is the product of local filmmakers and local love. Not only does the character rediscover the unique charms of the Magic City, but the film is a fantastic showcase of our filmmaking community. After three sold-out screenings at the Miami Film Festival and OUTshine Film Festival, Fallen Fruit is poised to show everyone the real Miami.

Best Miami Documentary

Razing Liberty Square

With her 2024 documentary Razing Liberty Square, director Katja Esson zooms in on the complex and devastating consequences of climate gentrification in Liberty City, a historically Black, under-resourced Miami neighborhood. She captures the entirety of a $300 million mixed-income development project in Liberty Square, previously the oldest segregated public housing project in the U.S. Located eight miles inland from the beach and on a ridge twelve feet above sea level, it's become a very attractive plot of land for wealthy developers. Razing Liberty Square is a fierce investigation into the disproportionate effects of climate change on Black communities. The film highlights the struggles of community members who face demolition, displacement, and rightful distrust in their local government.

Best Film Director

Monica Sorelle

From her work at the Third Horizon Film Festival and her award-winning short film T, Monica Sorelle has been a filmmaker on the rise. The Miami-born Haitian-American hit a new peak in her career with the release of her first feature, Mountains. Sorelle is again securing much-deserved awards and acclaim, including a Someone to Watch Award from the Independent Spirit Awards. Tapped-in Miamians already had an eye on Sorelle and her work, but now a wider audience can discover her immense talents. After an impressive festival tour, Mountains finally made its Miami debut at the Miami Film Festival, where it earned the Made in MIA Feature Film Award. The specificity of Sorelle's exploration of displacement and alienation as it relates to the diasporic experience in Miami is a marvel. Fortunately, this gifted artist is sharing that story with the rest of the world through film.

Best Comedian

Paula Barros

Photo by Andre Sheidt

Though you might think a day job narrating true crime podcasts like Sacred Scandal or Cold Case Files, highlighting the worst of humanity, might shake the sense of humor right out of you, it's only fueled comedian Paula Barros' hilarity. Also known as Pauley McPaulerson, Barros doubles audiences over at events all around town, whether it's when she's hosting at Hotel Greystone on South Beach and Arlo Wynwood, or gracing the stage at the Villain Theater. While most crowd-working comedians in Miami have made insult comedy a bit of a blood sport, Barros takes a more empathetic approach to confronting her audience. With style and class, she splits sides without the need for the sharp weapons of her podcast subjects. Instead, she comes armed with well-timed punchlines.

Best Dance Company

Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami

Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami photo

Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami founder Pedro Pablo Peña has offered safe haven more than once to dancers fleeing Cuba. He himself arrived in Miami on the 1980 Mariel boatlift. In fact, his company's season finale at the Fillmore Miami Beach this year featured four Cuban dancers who left the National Ballet of Cuba while visiting Puerto Rico. When Peña formed his company in 2006, it was to preserve the style of Cuban ballet outside the island. His openness to deserters seeking a better life in the U.S. has been a great gain for Miami audiences. And many go on to work with the country's top ballet companies. Peña's company also draws in dancers from other countries around the world for the celebrated International Ballet Festival of Miami.

Best Theater Company

Juggerknot Theatre Company

Sisters Tanya and Natasha Bravo are the founding forces behind the magical Juggerknot Theatre Company. Year after year, production after production, the team delivers one helluva unique theater experience. Known for their immersive shows, Juggerknot knows how to engage and entertain an audience. Their latest production, Conjuring the King, is a raw, communal journey and one-woman show that follows the story of an Elvis Presley fan-club president. Taking care of business and takeovers are kind of their thing. The company put on exciting productions that took over motels (Miami Motel Stories) and even a house in Little Havana (The Blues Opera). We're sure the Bravo sisters will continue to find creative ways to stay fresh and engaging.

