Best Literary Periodical

Think Miami is a philistine, unlettered backwater town? Think again, friends. Miami's quarterly Islandia Journal proves otherwise. This unapologetically eccentric journal has a wealth of locally authored prose, poetry, and visual art that paints a lush picture of the myths behind this swamp and the ecology of the land itself. It's dedicated to the more esoteric side of Florida and the Caribbean — its untapped histories, legends, folklore, cryptozoology, and the paranormal. If you ask us, it's about time that the skunk ape and chupacabra got more love in print. Islandia's digital library has plenty of captivating ephemera, and following them on Instagram is a must for more archival weirdness.