Best LGBTQ Party

Though Gramps, the beloved Wynwood watering hole, welcomes everyone to its bars and stages, it's safe to say that it's been recognized by the gay community as an honorary queer bar. That's largely because the Thursday night Double Stubble party is rife with dance, drag, and delight. Hosted by Miami drag legend Karla Croqueta, Double Stubble features a weekly rotation of the Magic City's best up-and-coming and established drag performers. In between the 9, 10, and 11 p.m. performances, resident DJs Hottpants and Zheno keep the patio flooded with sweaty, happy bodies dancing to gay anthems. By design, attitude, and thanks to the staff, Gramps has an inclusive, nonjudgmental, and celebratory atmosphere where Double Stubble has thrived. And don't forget, it also has superb libations, delectable pizza, and, most importantly, flattering lighting.