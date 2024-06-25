Best Influencer

If there's one person in Miami who you can trust with restaurant recommendations, it's the guy who's dedicated his life to sharing the best eats in town — area native George Arango of Mr. Eats 305. While many food influencers share extravagant meals full of flashy, black truffle-covered pizzas, Arango is the kind of content creator who primarily showcases mom-and-pop, hole-in-the-wall spots only true locals would know about. You can find him stopping by upwards of five different iconic restaurants, bakeries, and food trucks in a single day (and that's just his average Monday). His apparent deep love for the Magic City, its diverse culture, and small businesses is what makes his content so notable.