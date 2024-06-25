Best Hip-Hop Act

iCandy's TikTok viral hit "Keep Dat" took the app by storm last year with celebrities like Lizzo, Tia Mowry, and Chloe Bailey using the breakup anthem to soundtrack their videos. The Pompano Beach native isn't an overnight viral sensation. She started making music at 14 and credits her whimsical, tongue-in-cheek persona to Miami pioneers like Trina and Disney's most famous pop star, Hannah Montana. She followed up that momentum with an all-star, all-girl remix featuring GloRilla, Kali, and Big Boss Vette. Last September, iCandy released the Lil Mama "Lip Gloss" sampled track "Big Mad," with her lyrical counterpart Flo Milli. What's next for the rising rapper? A debut EP hailing her the "CB County Princess."