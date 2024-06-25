 Best Casino 2024 | Magic City Casino | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Best Casino

Magic City Casino

You ever get a hankering to play the slots or see some poker hands without making the hourlong drive to the giant guitar? There's a much more central location to wager on games of chance — the Magic City Casino. Bets have been placed at the venue since it was known as Flagler Dog Track all the way back in 1935. Thankfully, the dogs stopped racing in 2019 when the casino started to offer cruelty-free jai alai competitions to wager on instead. Open from 10 to 3 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and 10 to 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, a million stories get told and created every night — from the jackpot hit as soon as you walked away to the straight flush you sucked out on to beat the four kings.

Best Adult Cabaret

Tootsie's Cabaret

How do we say this? Whether it's on a half-mile stretch of Haulover Beach, crawling along I-95 and being flashed, or sitting in a sketchy mini-strip club in Miami, there are plenty of places to see boobs around these parts. Tootsie's Cabaret is different. The largest strip club in Miami (it's 76,000 square feet) has upward of 300 performers daily. And, here, it's not a sacrifice of quality for quantity. The quality aspects include six stages, six bars, oodles of VIP areas, 300-plus HD TVs for sports action and fully nude performances throughout. A true distinguisher is Knocker's Sports Bar. It's not uncommon to see people lining up outside the club to pick up food and not even going in. Yes, the fried lobster tail ($32) and jumbo chicken wings ($16) are that good.

