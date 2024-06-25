Best Book by a Local Author

Have you ever picked up a book and thought to yourself, "Why hasn't this been done before?" Many Miamians will think just that when they see the bright orange cover of Ventanitas: A Window Into Miami's Coffee Culture. Oddly enough, author Daniela Perez was studying abroad in London when she was inspired to write a book on the unique culture surrounding coffee windows in Miami. The idea for a book was later picked up by Miami's poetry people, O, Miami, when photographer Gesi Schilling joined the project. Schilling ventured out, presumably cafecito in hand, to capture stunning portraits of the city's favorite ventanitas. Published earlier this year, Ventanitas is quite literally the perfect coffee table book about coffee.