Best Art House Cinema

O Cinema has been at the center of film culture in South Florida since its inception. From its first location in Wynwood, its efforts to showcase the art of film — and the fun of film — soon helped it become a mini-chain, bringing indie flicks to Miami Shores and North Miami Beach, too. Under the stewardship of Vivian Marthell, it continues to challenge, entertain, and educate with the silver screen. Now, with one location housed in the former Miami Beach Cinematheque, O Cinema offers beach-goers and film nerds an intimate oasis, removed from the chaos of Washington Avenue. There it fosters the film community with curated selections, VR/AR experiences, and special series, like Sing-Along Sundays and collaborations with Flaming Classics that pair queer classics with live drag queens.