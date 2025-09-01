Wilton Manors, just north of Fort Lauderdale, is a premier destination for South Florida’s LGBT community. Because Miami and South Beach are often overrun by tourists, this Broward city is a haven for locals (though visitors are heartily welcomed). The area of just less than two square miles is home to a sparkling variety of options for a lunch, a night out, or general all-day shenanigans. Hunters, the Manor, Ramrod, and Scandals Saloon all offer something special, but one place stands out from the rest: Georgie’s Alibi Monkey Bar. At 19 years old, Georgie’s Alibi is one of the longest-running, most reliable establishments in town. Between the indoor lounge and the outdoor patio, a multitude of happy-hour specials every day, weekend brunch drag shows starring some of the best queens in the state, and DJs and live music acts throughout the week, it’s impossible not to be entertained here. And with all that drinking and dancing and partying, people are bound to work up a hunger. For those brief moments of respite, Georgie’s Alibi serves a full menu that blows away the notion of the typical bar, including tapas, wings, pizza, salads, and award-winning burgers. The prices are affordable even compared with some of its neighbors only a few doors away. Better yet, many times there’s no cover for any of the shows, and with a friendly waitstaff bringing whatever is needed to the table, Georgie’s lets guests kick back, have fun, and do a little people-watching.
Readers’ choice: Twist