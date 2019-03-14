O Cinema Bids Farewell to Wynwood With a Free Party

O Cinema Wynwood is closing this weekend — but not without a final farewell party.

"O Cinema was part of the first wave of Wynwood," explained co-director Kareem Tabsch. "We wanted to honor our friends and say a bye-bye to the neighborhood to thank everyone for supporting."

The art theater which first opened its doors in 2011 will celebrate eight years in Wynwood with a farewell party Saturday, March 16 from 6-9 p.m. The free party will have a guilty pleasure pop soundtrack by DJ Hottpants. while artists in residence AMLgMATD will be exhibiting "DisPlacement." There will also be complimentary drinks and snacks honoring their cinema roots like popcorn and candy, but don't expect a farewell movie.