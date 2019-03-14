 


O Cinema Bids Farewell to Wynwood With a Free Party
Courtesy O Cinema

David Rolland | March 14, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

O Cinema Wynwood is closing this weekend — but not without a final farewell party.

"O Cinema was part of the first wave of Wynwood," explained co-director Kareem Tabsch. "We wanted to honor our friends and say a bye-bye to the neighborhood to thank everyone for supporting."

The art theater which first opened its doors in 2011 will celebrate eight years in Wynwood with a farewell party Saturday, March 16 from 6-9 p.m. The free party will have a guilty pleasure pop soundtrack by DJ Hottpants. while artists in residence AMLgMATD will be exhibiting "DisPlacement." There will also be complimentary drinks and snacks honoring their cinema roots like popcorn and candy, but don't expect a farewell movie.

"We'll have videos and shorts and fun stuff on the screen from our eight year history, but this is more for people to congregate and have fun in the space," said co-director Vivian Marthell, who will also be celebrating her birthday that night. "We want this to be a sweet bon voyage."

The closing was first announced back in September to make way for a giant apartment building and stores to be developed by the Miami homebuilding giant Lennar for an 11-story structure called Wynwood Green. The building's 189 residential rental units, 324 parking spaces, and about 17,000 square feet of commercial space will tower over the neighborhood.

While those against gentrification might be upset, fans of independent and foreign movies need not get too teary eyed. This is the end of O Cinema's first location, but the organization continues to screen movies daily at its North Beach location and, Tabsch said, has "other things in the works, including a long-term permanent home you'll probably hear about later this year."

But first, on Saturday night, they will party.

O Cinema Wynwood Closing Party. 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; o-cinema.org. Admission is free.

 
David Rolland is a freelance music writer for Miami New Times. His novel, The End of the Century, published by Jitney Books, is available at many fine booksellers.

