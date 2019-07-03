Hannibal Buress Will Film His Next Comedy Special in Miami

Hannibal Buress can't stay away from Miami for long.

The comedian announced his return to the Magic City Tuesday night, a week after performing an intimate pop-up set for 80 lucky fans at Little Haiti's Villain Theater. Buress will be filming his next comedy special August 10 at Olympia Theater in downtown Miami.

There will be two performances that Saturday evening, beginning at 7 and 10:30 p.m. "This is a taping, so show up early and not on that weirdo Miami late warp-portal-space-time-continuum bullshit," jokes Buress in his email to fans who registered for the ticket lottery to his June 25 performance at Villain Theater.

This marks Buress' fifth hour-long comedy special. His last filmed standup, the 67-minute Comedy Comisado, was performed at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis and released by Netflix in 2016. Since then, Buress' star power has only brightened. The comedian has had numerous acting and voice-acting roles, perhaps most famously in Comedy Central's Broad City. He's even had a small role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Coach Wilson in Spiderman: Homecoming, and, while Burgess was filming Tag, he pranked reporters by hiring a lookalike to attend the Spiderman film premiere.

Although Buress' Miami show is not yet included on his website, it is officially listed at olympiatheater.org. Tickets range from $29.50 to $35.00 before tax. They go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 8, at 10 a.m.

"What better way to combat potential sweatiness than filming in Miami in August?" concludes Buress' email announcement. "I'm a genius. Hope to see you there."

