Wynwood Life Festival Returns with a Charitable Flair

February 10, 2022 8:00AM

Wynwood Life celebrates Miami's arts district.
Life is slowly but surely returning to its colorful, pizzazzy self in Wynwood.

And what better indicator than seeing the Wynwood Life festival back on the calendar once again?

After a year off, the eighth installment of the multifaceted shindig is a go for February 19-20 at Wynwood Marketplace. In line with previous editions, the celebration focuses on the neighborhood's food, music, fashion, and art staples.

"This is one of our landmark festivals," says Sarah Porter, vice president of Swarm, the organizer of the event that, pre-pandemic, put on more than 100 local events and festivals throughout the year. "For us, this is a totally for-the-community, by-the-community type of event. Our business grew up in Wynwood, and we wouldn't be what we are without all the wonderful businesses here. So, let's celebrate them and all the talented people here."

For Wynwood Life first-timers, the layout is simple. Vendors, artists, and attendees load into the Wynwood Marketplace for a market-meets-festival experience. And, often, attendees end up wandering around the neighborhood because it's all right there.

The first 500 people to arrive at the festival each day will receive a goodie bag to encourage exploration. Inside the bag, guests will find coupons for neighborhood businesses, like $10 off $50 spent on-site at Asian eatery Kyu and a free training session at Legacy Fit's new Wynwood location.

"It just feels like people are excited to come out now more than ever before," Porter says. "We don't know what will happen tomorrow. So to come experience and be a part of something that's safe and outside, it is very appealing."
Porter notes that this year's event is projected to draw up to 5,000 attendees, employs 50 event-industry folks, and boasts more than 50 local businesses and artists participating.

Confirmed culinary participants include rooftop lounge No. 3 Social, Mexican staple Pez Loco, and Jamaican kitchen Dukunoo. Approximately ten shops will partake in the fashion show, including Scotch & Soda, Aviator Nation, and Marine Layer.

MC Ray Moreno and Mr. Pauer will hold it down on the tunes front, and six live artists are confirmed, including Luis "Styles" Berros and JC Rivera. (The full slate of participants is available at wynwoodlife.com.)

"The live art component is so cool," Porter says. "We have a shipping container/garden area and have artists painting while everyone is shopping and having fun. It's such a vibe."

And, yes, there will be booze.

New this year: Two dollars from select signature cocktails purchased throughout the festival grounds will benefit local charities like RAW (Re-Imagining the Arts Worldwide), which helps strengthen art opportunities for local, underprivileged kids.

"We're all about giving back this year," Porter says. "And, of course, having a good time along the way."

Wynwood Life. Noon to 3 a.m. Saturday, February 19, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, February 20, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; wynwoodlife.com. Admission is free.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, and entertainment in South Florida and beyond. His work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.

