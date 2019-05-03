The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

There is no shortage of Cinco de Mayo events happening around town this weekend, from Cinco de Wynwood at Wynwood Marketplace, to GRO Wynwood's Cinco de Mayo Festival. But if a crowd of thousands of people trashed on tequila doesn't sound like a good time, you've got alternatives.

For starters, head to the Miami-Dade Main Library in your best Star Wars cosplay for the May the 4th Family Festival & FandomFest. From there, head to the Little Haiti Cultural Complex for this year's installment of the Little Haiti Book Festival. And don't forget to bid a final farewell to the Wynwood Yard before it closes on Sunday.

Here are the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

EXPAND Photo by Masson Liang

Friday

Last September, news broke that O Cinema and the Wynwood Yard would have to close to make way for an apartment building. Now it's time for the Wynwood Yard's final weekend blowout. YardFest will offer everything you've come to love about the pop-up entrepreneurial hub over the years: yummy culinary treats, delicious beverages, family-friendly activities, and more. Throughout the weekend, enjoy jams from the likes of local bands Spam Allstars, Locos por Juana, and Xperimento. Try not to cry. Friday through Sunday at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free.

Here's a combo you don't see every day: music and boxing. It'll happen when FNT Vol. 5 hits LMNCTY this Friday. Expect live jams from the likes of Venus X, Silent Addy, Sean Bang, Kamari Esson B2B Latenight, and Yazmine. And, yes, there will live MMA, Muay Thai, and K1 battles. Either way, get ready to rumble. 8 p.m. Friday at LMNCTY, 295 NE 59th Ter., Miami. Tickets cost $20 to $35 via eventbrite.com.

Saturday

Unfortunately, Cinco de Mayo is usually a one-day party. But that's not the case in Miami. Cinco de Wynwood is a two-day party offering plenty of cerveza, a number of food trucks, artisan vendors, and the Thrifter Market. Pro tip: RSVP to get a free Dos Equis. ¡Que bueno! Noon to 3 a.m. Saturday and Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. Tickets range from free to $12 via evenbrite.com.

EXPAND Karli Evans

Cinco de Mayo gets a lot of love, but don't forget this Saturday is Star Wars fans' biggest day of the year. At the Miami-Dade Main Library, the May the 4th Family Festival & FandomFest will go down for all to enjoy. Among the Star Wars-inspired fun are special performances, themed games, and crafts. Show up in your best Star Wars garb for memorable cosplay action. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Main Library, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; mdpls.org. Admission is free.



The two Miami chefs behind USBS (United States Burger Service) have a special delivery for you: a gourmet burger that will blow your mind. A pop-up burger restaurant that's been hitting spots in Miami since October, USBS was born from a brainstorming session among friends Dave Bailey, Agustin Gamboa, and Michael Mayta. You can find the USBS pop-up most Saturdays at Boxelder in Wynwood beginning at 5 p.m. Priced from $6 to $8, this burger is easily one of the best for less than $10. Order a single or double patty — appropriately dubbed "ground" or "two-day" — and your burger arrives fresh off the grill in a USBS-branded bag. It's topped with nothing but the chefs' own sauce: a blend of two cheeses spiked with a touch of salt and a dash of mustard seed. It comes between slices of a locally made bun that's a cross between a Parker roll and potato bread. 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; facebook.com/usbsmiami. Saturdays 5 p.m. until sold out.

Party at the Frost Museum this Saturday. Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

The Frost Museum is celebrating its second anniversary, and it's throwing a huge party. Big Bang: The Sixth Sense is the official after-party for the museum's annual gala fundraiser. You must be 21 or older to attend because the drinks will be flowing at the event's open bar. Guests will also enjoy hors d'oeuvres, an interactive dance floor, and musical performances curated by Dean Shelton Berg of the Frost School of Music. 9 p.m. Saturday at Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Tickets cost $150.

Sunday

Some truly wacky and fly cars zoom around the streets of South Florida. You can see a good chunk of them in one place when Lowrider Magazine's Custom Car Super Show rolls into town. Hundreds of colorful, bouncy, hydraulic-boosted rides will be onsite for your gawking pleasure. If you think your whip has what it takes to be displayed, get moving — there are limited spots left for entry. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Miami-Dade County Expo Center, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.

Ready to get funky? Havana's Afro-Cuban funkster, Cimafunk, is on a U.S. tour, and he'll stop in Miami Sunday. Funk is in his name, and delicious Latin jams are his game. He's been inspired by everyone from James Brown to Al Green to Beny Moré. A quality preshow listen is his first solo album, 2017's Terapia. 6 p.m. Sunday at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 1800lucky.com. Tickets cost $35 to $40.



Need a good read? It's waiting for you at the Little Haiti Book Festival. But there's also a lot more to this event than book sales, including craft talks, workshops for writers, poetry, dance performances, live tunes, and opportunities to mix and mingle with authors from Haiti and the Haitian diaspora. Best of all, this oversize dose of culture is free to attend. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; miamibookfair.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Photo by Karli Evans

Cerveza, mezcal, and chapulines are on the menu during GRO Wynwood's Cinco de Mayo Festival. The outdoor event, which is free and family-friendly, will celebrate the culture south of the border with a handful of Miami's best local vendors. Rally your friends and family for an afternoon of food trucks, local music, dancing, and local vendors. Plus, RSVP for a free beer. Noon Sunday at GRO Wynwood, 2700 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.



Out in the Tropics, the local performing arts series focused on gender, sexuality, and identity topics, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. As part of the festivities, the series will host the world premiere of Macho Man XX1, by Mexico's Tania Pérez-Salas Dance Company. The 60-minute piece is a provocative look at gender violence in Mexican culture. 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at On.Stage Black Box at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. Tickets cost $30 via fundarte.us, and discounts are available.



Chicano Batman has rocked Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Conan and toured with Jack White and Alabama Shakes. Now your lucky self can see the L.A. psychedelic outfit for free. During its ten years in the biz, the foursome has produced three full-length albums, including 2017's Freedom Is Free. For a preconcert playlist, you can't go wrong with Chicano Batman classics "Black Lipstick," "Cycles of Existential Rhyme," and "Magma." 7 p.m. Sunday at Hollywood ArtsPark, 1 Young Circle, Hollywood. Admission is with RSVP via rhythmfoundation.com.

More than a dozen soul-food chefs will unite for the Vegan Takeover, a brunch experience on the Miami Urban Contemporary Experience (MUCE) Campus. During this kickoff of MUCE's fifth cultural season, enjoy live music, spoken-word performances, and art while digging into a selection of creative, plant-based eats. Menu highlights, which are subject to change, include cashew dip, veggie skewers, vegan chili, Impossible burger bites, and curry red lentil soup with naan. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the MUCE Campus, 246 NW 54th St., Miami; muce305.org. Tickets cost $40 via eventbrite.com.