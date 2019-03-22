The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

It's your last weekend before Miami Music Week madness ensues, so you might want to treat yourself over the next few days. Grab dinner at Miami Beach's new fast-casual concept, Mercato Sunset. On Saturday, give yourself Queer Eye-level pampering at Westfield Broward and Y100's Beauty & Balance event in Plantation. Then, fill up on craft beer at this year's FemAle Brew Fest at Gulf Stream Park. On Sunday, preview a music-filled week with a concert by Muse and Walk the Moon at the BB&T Center.

Here are the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

Friday

The New World Symphony shines on any given night. But this Friday, members of the orchestra will step forward to host a multifaceted evening of film and music focused on a number of tough topics, such as oppression and racism. The Double Take: The Human Effect will offer excerpts from Charlie Chaplin's Modern Times, film and music from Thea von Harbou and Fritz Lang's Metropolis, and much more. You'll certainly leave this one moved and empowered. 7:30 p.m. Friday at New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; nws.edu. Tickets cost $20.

We have so many badass and inspiring women in our community. It's important to honor them, especially during Women's History Month. It's time for another Spoken Soul Festival, a three-day event that showcases women artists including designers, filmmakers, photographers, and artists. This Saturday is the fest's marquee event, carrying a "#WordIsBond" theme, which argues that words are more powerful than ever before in our history. Friday through Sunday at various locations; spokensoulfestival.com. Event prices range from free to $70.

Alexandria Guerra

MC Kitchen has taken its fast-casual concept to South Beach with the opening of Mercato Sunset. Dine on fresh-baked goods such as baguettes and vegan and gluten-free cookies, alongside double espressos and iced lattes. The list of presatta — pressed sandwiches made to order — includes Nonna's pork and beef meatball parma with melted mozzarella, and applewood-smoked chicken with mustard dressing and fontina cheese. A selection of wine and beer is also available. Fridays, the spot hosts happy hour and offers a family-style meal for two — including bread, salad, pasta, and a bottle of wine — for less than $60. 1701 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; mckitchenmiami.com.



Saturday

Have you been binging season three of Queer Eye on Netflix for the past week? If so, you're probably thinking about the myriad ways you could glow up this year. You won't find the fabulous Jonathan Van Ness at Westfield Broward and Y100's Beauty & Balance event this Saturday, but you can still get an expert makeover if you get there early. Sephora's providing complimentary makeovers, Lashes & Go will hook you up with free express manicures and eyebrow threading, and Memorial Regional Hospital will provide health screenings. There's also face painting for the kids, Zumba, and several prize giveaways. Even if you're one of those people for whom the 954 feels like a world away, these treats are worth the drive to Plantation. Noon on Saturday at Westfield Broward's JCPenney Court, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation; westfield.com. Admission is free via eventbrite.com.

Among the best band names on Planet Earth: Thelma and the Sleaze. It flows nicely and is loaded with rock goodness, which is also an apt description of the tunes the Nashville-bred band churns out. A quality preshow listen is the hypnotically rockin' 2017 LP Somebody's Doing Something. Joining this sleazy affair are St. Petersburg's Fever Beam, as well as Miami's Rick Moon and Haute Tension. 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Las Rosas, 2531 NW Second Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

The women of FemAle Brew Fest Carina Mask

Celebrate women brewers at the third-annual FemAle Brew Fest. The craft beer festival presents breweries from across the nation that are owned, founded, or run by women. Besides serving tons of suds, the festival showcases female beer experts and brewers to offer insight into the industry and draw attention to local female brewers, business owners, and chefs. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Pegasus Park at Gulf Stream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach. Tickets cost $15 to $50 via femalebrewfest.com.



Musician Pharrell Williams and Miami hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman have launched brunch at Swan, their new Design District restaurant. Expect a menu of classic breakfast items, including bourbon caramel cinnamon rolls; coconut pancakes topped with banana ice cream; smoked salmon towers with bagels; French toast with pecans, candied oranges, and amaretto whipped cream; and Wagyu pastrami hash. The menu also features best-sellers such as the restaurant's caesar salad, burger, and hamachi tartrate. Items average $10 to $20. 90 NE 39th St., Miami; 305-704-0994; swanbevy.com. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Muse Jeff Forney

Sunday

Get ready to sing "Madness," "Starlight," "Uprising," and all of your other faves live when Muse rolls into Sunrise. Where has the time gone? Muse has now been around for 25 years, with its latest LP, Simulation Theory, dropping to critical acclaim last year. Walk the Moon will open the show. 7:30 p.m. Sunday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $49 to $229.



Without the 1984 flick Improper Conduct, we might never have known the extent to which Cuban leader Fidel Castro violated human rights and made lives miserable for the LGBTQ community. With Castro gone and many issues continuing to affect Cuba today, the film remains relevant. This Sunday, Gables Cinema will host a special screening of the flick, followed by an intimate Q&A with co-director Orlando Jiménez Leal. 1 p.m. Sunday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. $11.75 for adults with various discounts available.