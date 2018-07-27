The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Miami museums are keeping kids (and families) occupied during summer vacation. This weekend, you can practice some moves at the Frost Museum of Science on National Dance Day or head to the Bass for Family Day. If you're in the mood for a film, Coral Gables Art Cinema's Almodóvar retrospective begins this Friday, and the terrifying Italian film Deep Red screens at O Cinema for one night only.

Here's a look at some of the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

Friday

This Friday, the cyclists of Critical Mass will ride in tribute to people lost to drunk, drugged, or distracted driving. Miami-bred, New York-based alt-pop musician Janna Pelle will also host a Critical Mass After Party, where she'll release her album VoiceMemo, which she wrote in memory of her best friend Patrick Wanninkhof after he was killed by a distracted driver during a cross-country charity bike ride. Performers include Pelle, 2018 Best of Miami winners AnastasiaMax, Mercury Wolff, and more. 9 p.m. Friday, July 27, at Esquina de Abuela, 2705 NW 22nd Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free but donations are encouraged.

The rockers of Beach Day are now better acquainted with snow days than time spent tanning on sandy shores after moving up to Detroit, but they must miss the heat, because they're coming back for a hometown show at Las Rosas. Joining them will be California band the Saucy Jacks and the Woolly Bushmen of Orlando. 7 p.m. Friday, July 27, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

Every once in a while, things get super sketchy over at the Wolfsonian. Fortunately, this sketchiness involves an artsy activity that's free and open to the public. The popular Sketching in the Galleries is back for another whirl. Participants are provided with drawing materials and a stool. There's also an English/Spanish instructor on hand to help guide budding artists to success. From there, it's all up to them to make masterpieces. 7 p.m. Friday, July 27, at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND Todo sobre mi madre will screen during O Cinema's Almodovar retrospective. Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Filmmaking legend Pedro Almodóvar is the cream of the crop, not only in his native Spain but also throughout the world. Over the past 25-plus years, he's given us the likes of All About My Mother, Talk to Her, Law of Desire, and Volver, all while helping Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz rise to superstardom. You can catch ten of his best works in a unique series, Almodóvar: The Top Ten, at Coral Gables Art Cinema through early August. 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 27, and select showtimes through August 9 at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $11.75 per screening or $50 for a series pass.

Deep Red is more than 40 years old, but it's still scary AF. The classic, trippy flick follows the story of musician Marcus Daly, who witnesses the vicious axe murder of a woman in her home. Taking the heroic route, he tries to track down the killer in what becomes a loony and horrific hunt. The film, written, produced, and directed by the iconic Dario Argento, will hit O Cinema in Wynwood for one night only. 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 27, at O Cinema, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; o-cinema.org. General admission costs $8.

2 Chainz Courtesy photo

Still have soccer fever now that the World Cup has ended? The International Champions Cup goes down at Hard Rock Stadium this weekend. But there's no need to make the hike up I-95 to get in on the action. At ICC's House of Soccer at Mana Wynwood, you'll be able to watch a game featuring Bayern Munich players and UM alumni. 2 Chainz will cap off the evening with an exclusive performance. 3 p.m. Friday, July 27, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; internationalchampionscup.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Saturday

There's something special about bonsai trees and the care their owners take tending to them. Literati Grove is a Miami-based study group that enriches our community through this Japanese art form. This weekend, HistoryMiami will host the group's Komorebi 2018 Bonsai Exhibition, which celebrates the practice, its evolution, and the way it exists in the 305. Three master bonsai artists will present a demonstration, and the event will also include an exhibition, entertainment, food, and plant-relevant vendors. 10 a.m. Saturday, July 28, at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; historymiami.org. Admission is free.

Dream job alert: Some people compete professionally in videogames . This weekend at the American Airlines Arena, the multiplayer first-person shooter game Overwatch's Florida team — yes, there's a league for that — will celebrate the grand finale of the Overwatch League. It's a great way to meet fellow gamers in the flesh and stare at really large screens over the basketball court. This is big business and will draw a huge crowd and impressive prizes, so get your thumbs ready for some group button-pushing. 4 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $10.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Frost Science

It's hot as hell outside, but you still need to get off the couch. Get your much-needed exercise at the Frost Museum of Science on National Dance Day. Baptist Health South Florida will be on site with introductory Zumba classes and info about staying heart healthy. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 28, at Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Admission is free with museum admission.

Three teens from Guatemala head north to seek a better life in America. Sound familiar? It's not only the Cannes Film Festival award-winning flick The Golden Dream, but also a reality for many. The film was made in 2013 by the Spanish-born Mexican director Diego Quemada-Diez. The title, La Jaula de Oro actually translates to "the cage of gold," a more accurate title for the immigrants and would-be refugees crossing the border today in search of the American dream. Catch these boys' journey on the big screen as part of MOCA's Moving Images series and reflect on the future of immigrants in a country with little love for them. 2 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125 St., Miami; mocanomi.org. Museum admission costs $5.

Sunday

The Bass knows how to keep kids busy during the summer months at Family Day, held each last Sunday of the month. The museum helps children learn through art-making and encourages conversation, exploration, and experimentation, which builds their ability to think critically, prompts them to take creative risks, and gives them confidence. The two hours of kiddie fun will include performances, special guests, and gallery explorations — plenty to keep them busy and mentally stimulated. 2 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at the Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; thebass.org. Admission is free.