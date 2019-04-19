The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Miami's got an eventful weekend ahead with Easter coming up for the holy and 4/20 for the troublemakers. This weekend's events include Easter egg hunts, bunny photo opps for the family, and 4/20 events including Kaya Fest on Saturday. Add in a Pirate Festival in Fort Lauderdale and Earth Day celebrations all over the city, and you've got enough events to pack a whole week. Choose wisely, Miami.

Here are the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

Leon Bridges' rise has been meteoric. Photo by Rambo

Friday

You know that catchy, soul-filled song "Coming Home"? Leon Bridges is the mastermind and voice behind it, and he's bringing the song and several others to Miami this Friday. The stop comes as part of the Texas native's tour in support of his latest album, Good Thing. The LP dropped last May, hit number three on the Billboard top albums chart, and is full of, well, good things. 8:30 p.m. Friday at Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets are sold out.

4/20 is this weekend and while marijuana isn't entirely legal in Florida, folks can still chill out with the help of one of its non-psychoactive compounds, CBD. This Friday, join yoga instructor Chloe Ravel for a multi-sensory experience coupling yoga, CBD samples from Cannera Wellness, and doTERRA essential oils. After savasana, head up to the 1 Hotel South Beach rooftop for full moon gazing. Best of all? A portion of the proceeds go to Debris Free Oceans just in time for Earth Day. 7 p.m. Friday at 1 Hotel South Beach Terra Ballroom, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; exploretock.com. Tickets cost $30.

Where has Bret Easton Ellis been for the past ten years? The influential author released Less Than Zero in the mid-'80s and then the hit American Psycho in 1991. Now his first book in nearly a decade is here: White. This Friday, he'll visit Books & Books in Coral Gables to mix and mingle with fans. 8 p.m. Friday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables. Tickets cost $25.95 via eventbrite.com and include a copy of White.

Photo by Karli Evans

Saturday

For a fourth consecutive year, III Joints is set to make the 420 holiday that much groovier. Among the musical acts you can rock out to at Broken Shaker are Andres Line, INVT, Sister System, Nii Tei, Topher the Allen, and True Vine. There will also be trippy installations in some of the Freehand's guest rooms, including Nick León's Ambient Bedroom and Poorgrrrl's Thot Box. Get stoked... and toked? Saturday and Sunday at Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via showclix.com.

For reggae fans, it probably doesn't get much better than celebrating 420 with a whole bunch of Marleys. You can do just that at Saturday's Kaya Fest. Billed as a music and awareness festival, the event is all about unity — oh, and good jams too. Among the Marleys playing are Stephen, Ziggy, Damian, Julian, and Ky-Mani. Also expect performances by Pitbull, Busta Rhymes, and Sean Paul. 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $51 to $300 via livenation.com.

The skies above Wynwood will be extra-hazy this Saturday. The 420 Celebration Expo & Festival will take over Soho Studios with performances by K Camp, Yung Simmie, and Caskey, as well as educational sessions on the medical marijuana landscape. Dispensaries, craft vendors, and artists will also be onsite. And more than 20 glassblowers will craft wares in case you're in need. 2 p.m. Saturday at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $32 to $100 via eventbrite.com.



Show Mother Nature some love this Earth Day by participating in Earth-Stravaganza at Biscayne Nature Center in Crandon Park. The extravaganza has three unique components, kicking off with youth volunteer opportunities at the park from 9 a.m. to noon. Then, from noon to 2 p.m., enjoy an eco-village loaded with arts, crafts, tunes, and other fun. Things will wrap with an inaugural mermaid parade, where contestants will go wild with their siren-inspired attire. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Crandon Park, 6767 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne; biscaynenaturecenter.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND Practice your pirate impression at Fort Lauderdale's Pirate Festival. Photo by Brittany Eldridge

You don't have to travel to Tampa's Gasparilla Festival to get your pirate on. For a second year, the Rotary Club of Fort Lauderdale is throwing a Pirate Festival in Esplanade Park. You'll see folks rafting, paddleboarding, and kayaking down the river in pirate attire. Plus, there will be live music, costumes, and even a cannon demo. All hands on deck! 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; ftlpiratefest.com. Admission is free.

Spring is finally here, and you likely want to be as close to the ocean as possible. The folks at Nautilus by Arlo are just as excited about the season of renewal — so excited, in fact, that they're hosting a SpringFest celebration at the Collins Avenue hotel. Bring the family for the two-day event featuring live music, yoga, Easter celebrations, CBD kombucha tastings, and more. Saturday and Sunday at Nautilus by Arlo, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Miami Children's Museum Courtesy of Music Makers Studio

Sunday

When it comes to saving the planet, it's clear that it's up to the next generation to save our asses. The Miami Children's Museum is doing its part to help by throwing the Earth Day Extravaganza, loaded with fun stuff that teaches kids how to be green. Among the activities for little ones and their parents will be a Lorax story time, a performance of Down by the Dock, and an opportunity to create robots from recycled materials. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Miami Children's Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; miamichildrensmuseum.org. General admission costs $2, and discounts are available.

Pitbull's recently opened Ocean Drive restaurant, iLov305, hosts See You Next Sunday Brunch & Bottles, with live DJs, a special menu, and numerous drink specials. Look out for the sparkling blood orange mojito, blended with prosecco, orange light rum, and muddled mint leaves. Beginning at noon Sundays at iLov305, 1060 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach;703-641-6505;ilov305.com.Call for reservations.

Señor Frog's famous Drag Brunch has versions in Las Vegas, New York, and Fire Island. The South Beach iteration features drag queens, South Florida's top female impersonators, and special guests from RuPaul's Drag Race — all providing an interactive, four-hour megashow every Sunday at 1 p.m. Expect to see lots of birthday groups and bachelorette parties taking advantage of the four-hour open bar. Grab an Uber, indulge, and don't make plans for the rest of the day. 1 p.m. Sunday at Señor Frog's, 1450 Collins Ave., Miami Beach;305-397-8628;senorfrogs.com. One brunch item and show general admission costs $19.95; Queen's brunch with food, open bar, and reserved seating costs $39.95; and Queen's VIP brunch with food, open bar, premium seating, and a photo op costs $69.95 via vossevents.com.