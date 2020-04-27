The Ten Best Things to Do at Home This Week

Monday, April 27

A dozen years ago, husband-and-wife art collectors Dan and Kathryn Mikesell launched the Fountainhead Residency. They invited a handful of artists from around the nation and the world to spend a month in a fully equipped studio in Little Haiti where they could live and work. Now the Residency has launched a weekly series that will delve into current and former resident artists' work practices and motivations. Each Monday, a different artist will take over Fountainhead's Instagram channels and take viewers on a tour of their creative space. This Monday, Miami-based artist and illustrator Sara Kaplan will broadcast from her studio, where she'll offer insight into her process. Stay tuned to Fountainhead's Instagram page for weekly updates. Noon Monday via instagram.com/fountainheadresidency.

Tuesday, April 28

Aphorist Mason Cooley probably wasn't thinking of the coronavirus pandemic when he observed that "reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are," but he might as well have been. In partnership with Books & Books and Bal Harbour Shops, Miami Herald and Indulge columnist Stephanie Sayfie Aagaard has launched the monthly Steph Sez Book Club. The group will discuss its first book, Celeste Ng's best-selling 2017 novel, Little Fires Everywhere, on Instagram Live this Tuesday. Don't worry if you can't read the book in time for the live event: Aagaard will also use the session as an introduction to the new online community, announce May's book, and award one lucky reader a free copy. In the coming weeks, participants can look forward to special guests (including authors), giveaways, and plenty of thought-provoking discussions. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday via instagram.com/balharbourshops.

EXPAND Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog invites you to the Fried Chicken Symposium on ChefsFeed: See Wednesday. Photo by Janel Klinsman

Wednesday, April 29

South Floridians like to think we know a thing or two about hurricanes. Now we can put our knowledge to the test by tuning in to the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science's speaker series Live@Frost, which has become a weekly virtual event for the duration of the lockdown. This Wednesday at 2 p.m. on Facebook, Angela Colbert, Frost Science's resident hurricane expert, will clue us in on the science behind the swirling storms that plague the tropics. Future Live@Frost speakers will discuss a variety of subjects, which will be announced on the museum's Facebook page. 2 p.m. Wednesday via facebook.com/frostscience.

Jeremiah Bullfrog honed his culinary chops in some of the world's best kitchens before opening one of the Magic City's first gourmet food trucks — GastroPod — and ascending to the realm of celebrity chefdom. This Wednesday, the host of Forks It! on Hulu will take to ChefsFeed to present his Fried Chicken Symposium, a livestreamed interactive tutorial wherein participants will learn how to make the delicious and notoriously tricky-to-prepare dish. As Jeremiah walks viewers through the make-or-break minutiae of the perfect fry, he'll also impart the science that undergirds the art. 6 p.m. Wednesday via experiences.chefsfeed.com. Tickets cost $25 and include recipes and a permalink of the class.

EXPAND The Contemporary Late Show: See Thursday. Photo courtesy of Vidium HQ

Thursday, April 30

Demographers are pooh-poohing speculation that coronavirus isolation will spur a post-COVID-19 baby boom, but the Wilzig Erotic Art Museum has sex on the brain. Case in point is Tea and Sex, a weekly discussion series covering sex and sexuality that has moved online for the duration of the lockdown. Every Thursday at 12:30 p.m., an expert will hold forth on a thought-provoking sex-related subject. This week's speaker, Hannes Hacke, curator of the museum's exhibition "The Eroticism of Things," will discuss the history of the extensive erotica collections assembled by Alfred Kinsey, Magnus Hirschfeld, and Naomi Wilzig. 12:30 p.m. Thursday via facebook.com/wilzigeroticartmuseum.

Hoping to keep Miami's DIY scene kicking, the creative minds at Vidium HQ — Gregorio and Eduardo Alvarez's visual noise and electronic synthesis incubator — have launched The Contemporary Late Show with Robert Brantley. A take on late-night network TV that highlights underground artists and musicians, the show is shot each week at Mana Contemporary. The broadcast includes viewer-submitted videos as well as segments recorded in-studio, all hosted and tied together by Brantley (AKA Human Fluid Rot). A new episodes goes live every Thursday at 9 p.m. on Vidium's YouTube channel. This week, CLS will feature Gladys Harlow (AKA Street Rat), psychedelic drone duo Holly Hunt, a Zoom interview with Dave Odd, and video segments from Whirlynn Garcia, Ben Katzman, Kunsten Dunst, and others. 9 p.m. Thursday on youtube.com. Viewers are encouraged to submit videos to vidiumhq@gmail.com.

Deerskin: See Friday. Photo courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment

Friday, May 1

O Cinema continues to present a curated series of films through its Virtual Theater Project, allowing cinema lovers and supporters of independent cinema to experience new movies each week in the comfort of their living rooms. This Friday, viewers can choose from two premieres. Deerskin, by French director Quentin Dupieux, is a darkly comedic study of a divorced man (played by Jean Dujardin of The Artist) who becomes obsessed with a vintage fringed deerskin jacket that begins to exert an uncanny hold on him. Alternatively, viewers can tune in to the groundbreaking docu-thriller The Infiltratotors, which tells the true story of a brave group of undocumented youths who deliberately get themselves detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents in order to infiltrate a shadowy, for-profit detention center. A $12 payment entitles viewers to access the film of their choice for 48 hours. Midnight Friday via o-cinema.org.

Last week, Netflix revealed that a record-breaking 16 million new subscribers signed on to the streaming service in the first quarter, causing its stock price to surge a whopping 11 percent. It's safe to say that, along with Clorox, the streaming service is among the major winners of the pandemic. Netflix has kept its edge against potential competitors by offering the superhit Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, along with a steady stream of other new releases. The next big show to grace the red-and-black screen is the highly anticipated miniseries Hollywood, featuring an all-star cast including Dylan McDermott, the inimitable Holland Taylor, and Her Majesty, Queen Latifah. The show follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in the City of Angels. Catch Friday's premiere of what could be the world's latest viral series. Midnight Friday on netflix.com.

EXPAND Interview with Klor: See Saturday. Photo ourtesy of 123Klan

Saturday, May 2

The Museum of Graffiti is the only institution to explore the contemporary history of the graffiti art movement exclusively. After having been open only a few months, the museum has had to pivot to a digital platform, where it has rolled out virtual experiences ranging from daily art talks on Instagram Live to downloadable graffiti coloring books. This Saturday, catch Klor, half of the husband-and-wife graffiti duo 123Klan, in conversation with Carlos Mare, the museum's curator. The Parisian graffiti artist, who's now based in Montreal, will discuss the work of the renowned graffiti crew she cofounded with her husband Scien and explore how her discipline has taken shape over the years. 7 p.m. Saturday via instagram.com/museumofgraffiti.

Sunday, May 3

Nick County was merely trying to distract himself when he first went live on Instagram. It was only when his friend requested to join the event — a feature he wasn't aware of — that an idea came to him. "We ended up chatting and trading old songs we had written together, and it was really fun," County says. Since then, he has gone live at 10:30 a.m. daily and dubbed his newly launched breakfast show "Bloody OJ Mary Mornings." To date, the broadcast has featured a wide range of guests, from poets to songwriters, who offer their insights into music-centric topics. This Sunday, Jose Flores — frontman of Pool Party and a member of the Crumbs, the Getback, and Miami Bass Warriors — will join County on the stream. Says County: "For me, it's a way to stay connected, stay inspired, and stay motivated to create music during this strange time." 10:30 a.m. Sunday via instagram.com/nickcounty.