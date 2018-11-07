The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

In what might be the best name of a Florida-themed photography exhibition ever, "A Peculiar Paradise" opens at HistoryMiami this Thursday. The exhibit includes more than 100 pics from guest photographer Nathan Benn, who was on assignment for National Geographic in Florida in 1981. It was an interesting time in the state, with narcotics crime galore taking place and an influx of Caribbean immigrants. The photos certainly capture the diverse energy. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and through April 14, 2019, at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; historymiami.org. Admission is free for museum members and $10 for nonmembers.

Calling all plant-based eaters bummed about having to miss certain food fests: This one's for you! Seed Food & Wine Week boasts more than 200 exhibitors dishing up all kinds of healthful deliciousness and activities. This year's events include a plant-based burger battle, an eco-fashion show, a "namaseed" yoga and meditation session, and a massive tasting village to get your grub on. Through Sunday at various locations in Miami; seedfoodandwine.com. Passes cost $25 to $559.

"Don't youuuuu forget about me." Hear that? That's Simple Minds singing its biggest hit to you, ensuring you show up at the Fillmore this Thursday evening. The Scottish band is still rockin' hard more than 40 years and 19 albums deep. Its latest EP, Walk Between Worlds, dropped in February, but you know you want classics like "Alive and Kicking" and "Belfast Child." 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $42.50 to $60 via ticketmaster.com.

EXPAND Seed Food & Wine Week: See Thursday. Courtesy of Seed

Friday

Without Leonard Bernstein, the music world would not be the same. August 25, 1918, marked what would have been the composer/conductor/musician's 100th b-day. So to celebrate, the Arsht Center will host a special tribute concert, Leonard Bernstein: 100 and Beyond. Enjoy a one-of-a-kind show honoring the mastermind behind the tunes of West Side Story, Peter Pan, Wonderful Town, and many other classics. Jon Secada, Ann Hampton Callaway, Kirk Whalum, and others are slated to perform. 8 p.m. Friday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $45 to $125.

The Wynwood Yard is turning 3 years old. Happy birthday! In conjunction with the milestone, Miami Folk & Indie Fest will present all kinds of rock-tastic talent from the Sunshine State. In addition to enjoying live poetry and pop-up shops galore, sway to tunes from Foxlove, Alejandro Elizondo, Kids, the Woodwork, and others. Your folksy heart will be full by the end. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Her nickname is "Queen of the Synthwave." Are you ready to ride the damn wave with Nina at Gramps? Born in Berlin and residing in London, the singer-songwriter is becoming somewhat of a global sensation via sick beats galore. Her dreamy and delectably poppy LP Sleepwalking dropped earlier this year, and the song "Beyond Memory" gets the head bobbin'. Fellow synth-poppers Parallels will perform as well. 8 p.m. Friday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $15 via ticketfly.com.

International dance crew ILL-Abilities is composed of performers who have overcome incredible odds — from being deaf to having limbs amputated — to keep their dance careers going strong. The eight-member quad puts on a positive and talent-filled display. Its latest production, Dis-Connect, explores the premise of connection. 8 p.m. Friday at Miami-Dade County Auditorium Mid-Stage Theatre, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; miamidadecountyauditorium.org. Tickets cost $20.

R&B Groove: See Saturday. Courtesy photo

Saturday

M.I.A.! Foster the People! Chromeo! Little Dragon! Sofi Tukker! And more! The third House of Creatives Music + Arts Festival has arrived at the always-beautiful Virginia Key Beach Park. And there's more to HOC Fest than just stellar jams. Cielito, Coyo Taco, Della Bowls, and Doggystyle Miami Hot Dogs will serve up the yumminess, and artisans such as Trinkets for D ADP will sell groovy goods. Saturday and Sunday at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami. Tickets cost $79 to $239 via hocfest.com.

Where is the best place to get your groove on this weekend? Well, if Hot 105's fourth-annual R&B Groove isn't it, then who knows what is real anymore. R&B icons Babyface and Bobby Brown will headline this helluva show, and Bell Biv Devoe and RBRM (Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike) are set to perform as well. Fun fact: RBRM is composed of the New Edition members you loved back in the day. Prepare for nostalgia! 7:30 p.m. Saturday at James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $69.50 to $250 via ticketmaster.com.

Ray LaMontagne is on a tour titled Just Passing Through. And the folksy rocker's time to pass through Miami is this Saturday evening at the Fillmore. In addition to seeing LaMontagne's always impressive beard in person, enjoy tunes from the Northeasterner's seven LPs. His latest album, Part of the Light, was released to the masses in May and includes cleverly crafted songs such as "As Black as Blood Is Blue" and "No Answer Arrives." 8 p.m. Saturday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $59.50 to $99.50 via livenation.com.

The Halloween franchise has gotten a lot of love with a new movie out last month. After wrapping the original Halloween, director John Carpenter made another beloved flick, The Fog, which hit the big screen in 1980. The film zooms in on a small coastal town, some murder-loving ghosts, and residents trying to survive them. It's still creepy to this day, and you can enjoy it in beautiful 4K restoration for one night only at Gables Cinema. 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8.

An abundance of breweries in Miami means each spot needs to step up its party game. And Concrete Beach in Wynwood has one of the most swinging fiesta schedules in town. This weekend, it'll celebrate its third-annual weekend-long party, Deck the Walls. It's named in honor of the brewery's spiced imperial porter, whose bottle features label art by local street artists. Concrete Beach will reveal the packaging by Courtney Einhorn, who won the contest last year to snag this honor. Expect live music and mural-painting, as well as other curated performances and a meet-and-greet with the artist. A buck from each Deck the Walls brew supports Life Is Art, which promotes prosperity through creativity and advocacy, education, and collaboration in Miami. 3 p.m. Saturday at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

Do you know much about the relatively new West Miami-Dade city of Doral? If not, the third-annual Doral Food & Wine Festival is the perfect way to familiarize you with the suburb. It'll all go down at Doral Central Park, where you'll find live music, a kids' zone, and booze. There will be live demonstrations and food competitions too. And don't sweat the entrance fee, because some of the money supports St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which helps very sick kids. You can do something good while getting to know South Florida better. 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave., Doral; doralfoodandwinefestival.com. Admission starts at $75.

The Center for Great Apes was established by Patti Ragan in 1993 to offer a sage home to a baby orangutan and a baby chimp from a local tourist attraction. The organization has since grown to house more than 60 apes that were once used in circuses, films or ads, the exotic pet trade, or roadside zoos. The center will host its 25th-anniversary party this Saturday. Expect cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, presentations, musical entertainment by Harry Hmura, a silent auction, a pop-up gift shop, and even an art show with works created by apes at the sanctuary. 7 p.m. Saturday at Key Biscayne Beach Club, 685 Ocean Dr., Key Biscayne; centerforgreatapes.org. Admission costs $75.

With the rise of craft beers, brewing has become an industry set on innovation. North Miami BrewFest aims to push the industry forward through education. It was started as a project by students at Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality, which is still supported by the proceeds. The one-day fest will offer more than 75 kinds of suds, tons of local food, and live tunes and is aimed at teaching folks how to make the best beer possible. The event also offers seminars by faculty and industry bigwigs, so if you're interested in getting an education on brewskis and having fun, NoMi BrewFest has the brewing schooling for you. Noon Saturday at 700 NE 124th St., North Miami; facebook.com/NomiBrewfest. Tickets cost $40.

EXPAND Ray LaMontagne: See Saturday. Reid Long

Sunday

The Miami Book Fair is incredibly diverse — in its activities, in its literary genres, and in the cultures it brings to the forefront. Attendees can peruse the street fair November 16 through 18, including a Children's Alley; check out an antiquarians exhibit; hear famous authors speak at the series Evenings With...; and hang out at the Porch — an after-hours platform for multidisciplinary artists and performers. This year's biggest names include U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justine Bateman from Family Ties, and authors Celeste Ng and Tomi Adeyemi. There's definitely something for every taste, age, and background at the Miami Book Fair, and it's waiting for you to explore. Sunday through November 18 at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; miamibookfair.com. Admission ranges from free to $25.

Travis Scott isn't just the father of a Kardashian baby. He's also a Houston-bred rapper whose party music dominates radio stations across the nation. He has worked with Rihanna, Madonna, and Kanye West, the last of whom helped kick off Scott's career when he signed him to his label, Good Music. Since then, the rapper has strayed from West politically and established his own career with albums such as Owl Pharaoh, Days Before Rodeo, and singles such as "Antidote." He's touring to promote his new album, Astroworld, and will hit the AA Arena with Triple Redd, Gunna, and Sheck Wes. 6:30 p.m. Sunday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets start at $35.

Photography is an underappreciated art form. Though the craft appeals to all, photographers rarely get as much credit as other artists. Learn more about one of the form's masters, Garry Winogrand, at a screening of Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable. The documentary explores his work from the '60s and '70s — from Hollywood glamour to the women's movement. This is part of the Art Films series, which pairs flicks about artists with food and is co-presented by ArtCenter/South Florida. Brunch will be served next door at Charcoal and will be followed by a discussion about the work and the film. 11:30 a.m. Sunday at O Cinema, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $35.

EXPAND The Fog: See Saturday. Rialto Pictures

Monday

Just a few short weeks ago, the Philadelphia 76ers got a new look. The team's new starry uniforms are influenced by the city's big boxing flicks, Rocky and Creed. And though the team is probably feeling good about its new duds, the Sixers don't stand a chance against the fiery Miami Heat. Make sure you're there to see two East Coast teams flaunt their talents and style. 7:30 p.m. Monday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets start at $20.

Tuesday

Man, if Aubrey & the Three Migos were a supergroup, it would be the biggest deal of 2018. Instead, that's the name of the tour of a certain Canadian actor and rapper you might have heard of — Drake — and Atlanta's hottest group, Migos. The two acts, which have collaborated in the past for "Walk It Talk It," will perform two nights in a row at the AA Arena. The shows were rescheduled from a cancellation last year. 8 p.m. Tuesday and 7 p.m. Wednesday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets start at $20.

Wednesday

Supporting community efforts to help those who are differently abled is a necessary practice. For more than 80 years, Easterseals has been helping people with disabilities and special needs and their families live their best lives. This week marks the 30th-annual Easterseals South Florida Festival of Chefs. The fundraiser offers culinary treats, a silent auction, wine and spirit tastings, and live entertainment. Proceeds go to help those who attend the vocational Easterseals South Florida Culinary Arts High. The school's students, who have autism and other disabilities, will share their signature dishes with attendees. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Island Trail, Miami; festivalofchefs.com. Tickets start at $125 presale and $150 at the door.