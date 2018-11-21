The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Put down the potatoes — you have to earn them first! Turkey Trot Miami is back, providing locals with the perfect opportunity for some exercise before properly gaining ten pounds on Thanksgiving. There's a 5K, 10K, and kids' race, all of which weave in and around Tropical Park. So get training and get moving, because your Turkey Day grub will taste that much better after this. 5 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Tropical Park, 7900 Bird Rd., Miami; turkeytrotmiami.com. Registrations costs $15 to $45.

Circuit Festival is one of the largest LGBT fiestas on Planet Earth. Since 2008, the shindig has gone down in Barcelona with DJs and parties galore. Last year's edition attracted upward of 70,000 attendees. This year, for the first time, there's a U.S. Circuit Festival, and it's going down in none other than the Magic City. The fest boasts four nighttime events and three daytime happenings, including a massive beach party in Lummus Park and club nights at Cameo and Soho Studios. Thursday through Monday at various locations throughout Miami and Miami Beach; circuitfestival.net/miami. Tickets to individual events start at $35; all-access passes cost $419.

The Changeling: See Friday. American Genfre Film Archives

Friday

Imagine saying to yourself, I had a chance to see Elton John's final tour, and I missed it. Don't let that happen. Sir Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road is set to hit the BB&T Center Friday (and the American Airlines Arena Saturday). The shows are technically sold out, but — dammit — you'll find a way to hear "Tiny Dancer" and "Bennie and the Jets" live one more time, right? 8 p.m. Friday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Resale tickets start at $132 via ticketmaster.com.

There are plenty of bloody and grotesque movies to creep you out these days. But few are quite as psychologically mind-screwing as the 1980 Canadian classic The Changeling. The Peter Medak-directed flick, which will make a rare showing at O Cinema this Friday evening, stars George C. Scott in his prime. You'll be second-guessing every noise in your home/condo/apartment after seeing this film, based on a true paranormal story. 11:30 p.m. Friday at O Cinema, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $8.

As if there weren't enough to keep you entertained at Zoo Miami already, now there are a million lights to see too. Zoo Lights, opening Friday, features animal-shaped light displays, holiday-themed boat rides, holiday karaoke, and seasonal treats for purchase. A bunch of themed evenings are woven throughout the upcoming month too. For example, you're encouraged to wear PJs and onesies this week, so don't get too dressed up. Friday and Saturday nights through December 29 at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; zoomiami.org. Admission costs $15.95.

Among the cooler places you can do your Black Friday shopping is Wynwood Marketplace. Sure, you can go to a big-box store and wait six hours in line for a blender. Or at the marketplace's Black Friday event, you can snag local artisan goods at wonderful bargains. From customized jewelry to one-of-a-kind handicrafts, that perfect gift for the pickiest of peeps awaits. And, yes, food trucks will be there to keep you from getting hangry. 4 p.m. Friday at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; thrifter.cool. Admission is free.

Zoo Lights: See Friday. Ron Magill

The latest play at GableStage zooms in on a raucous evening at Princeton University, two students (Tom and Amber), and a wild night they are desperately trying to piece together. Actually, the brainchild of American playwright Anna Ziegler, presents issues of sexual consent, gender, and race in a thought-provoking and funny fashion. It's left audiences nationwide feeling enlightened and will likely do the same during its monthlong run in Coral Gables. Friday through December 23 at GableStage, 1200 Anastasia Ave., #230, Coral Gables; gablestage.org. Tickets cost $65.

Brace yourself: Christmas comes early this year in the form of Wynwood Brewing Company's Black Friday Coquí-To Release. The eggnog-like seasonal brew, which debuted in 2017, was so popular that founder Luis Brignoni decided to bring it back. Cut shopping a little short this year and stop by the brewery to taste the limited-edition milk stout. Each batch is aged in rum barrels and finished with toasted coconut, vanilla beans, cinnamon, and cloves. At 8 percent ABV, the brew is potent, which is why the name nods to the singing frog known for its distinctive "ko-kee" call that has become symbolic of Puerto Rico. Noon Friday at Wynwood Brewing, 565 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-982-8732; wynwoodbrewing.com.

November's full moon is this Friday, so the Deck is set to host an all-night bash. Cocktails, live music, and a pop-up shop will take over the outdoor venue, which is known for its large wooden patio and wraparound bar areas. If you get there in time, opt for a tarot card reading between 7 and 10 p.m. Even better, cocktails will be half off from 6 to 9 p.m. The Full Moon Party will also include eats from local food trucks, including Shukran Mediterranean Food, China Box, and Santo Dulce Churros. RSVP for a complimentary Effen Vodka blueberry moonshine cocktail. 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday at the Deck Wynwood, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; thedeckwynwood.com. RSVP via eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

After eight years, South Korea's Chang-dong Lee returns to filmmaking with Burning, a powerful, enigmatic work loosely based on a short story by Haruki Murakami. After reconnecting in adulthood, the film's protagonist, Jong-su (Ah-in Yoo), falls for Haemi (Jong-seo Jeon), a young woman he teased in the farming town where they grew up as neighbors. Though she has become slender and attractive, he's not into her for only her looks. She manipulates his conscience by recalling experiences that traumatized her as a child but which he can't remember. Burning also includes a stunning performance by Steven Yeun, who starred in several seasons of the TV series The Walking Dead. 6:30 p.m. Friday and showtimes through November 29 at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-385-9689; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $11.75 for general admission; $10 for seniors, students, and military; and $7 for children 12 or younger.

EXPAND Black Friday Coqui-To Release: See Friday. Photo by Paula Echevarria

Saturday

From Sweden, with... death? That's right, the Swedish metal gods of Ghost are embarking on a massive world tour lovingly titled A Pale Tour Named Death. In the heart of their U.S. leg, the dark rockers will stop at the Fillmore Miami Beach. It's been a busy year for Ghost: In June, the band — led by Tobias Forge, AKA the Catholic Church-mocking Cardinal Copia — dropped, Prequelle, its fourth LP. 7 p.m. Saturday at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $42.50 to $66.

Ever thought, This Harry Potter flick would be so much better if a live orchestra were here too? Well, that thought will become a reality when Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert hits the Arsht Center Saturday for two shows. If you dig the vibe and/or are still caught up in the Potter buzz, this is the fourth movie in the series and the fourth live concert to hit the Arsht. Because there are eight flicks in the series, odds are we'll be seeing more Harry Potter in these parts. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $39 to $109.

Queen Naija's rise to R&B royalty continues. In 2014, she was cut ahead of the top 30 on American Idol. In 2016, she began her YouTube career, attracting millions of subscribers. This past July, she released her self-titled EP, featuring the sultry smash "Medicine." Now the Detroit native is touring the nation, including a stop at Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale. 7 p.m. Saturday at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; ticketmaster.com. Tickets are out.

The city of Pittsburgh has an impressively color-coordinated trio of pro sports teams. The Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates all wear black and gold when they compete. But the University of Pittsburgh wears blue and gold. You can't trust an outlier like that. So root for the hometown University of Miami when Pitt brings its football team to town to compete this week. 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens. Tickets cost $5 to $76 via ticketmaster.com.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert: See Saturday. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Sunday

At first read, jazz and comedy seem to go together like sardines and cake. But somehow, each month, Jazz n' Jokes works beautifully. The evening boasts a jazz band performance followed by two sets by two featured comedians. Then the band hits the stage again with each of the comedians in turn, equating to musical, hysterical magic. This month's show will present comics Mateo Rodrigues and Reginald Desjardins. 7:30 p.m. Sunday at YoSpace, 294 NE 62nd St., Miami; eventbrite.com. A $10 donation is suggested.

Monday

Failing at your usual trivia destination? Mama Tried's Buzzer Trivia goes down each Monday and boasts a fun format. Rather than snag grand prizes only at the end, the winners of each round get free drinks. After trivia wraps up Mondays, Mama Tried's weekly karaoke night kicks off. So you can either sing your trivia sorrows away or celebrate with a group tune. 8 p.m. Monday at Mama Tried, 207 NE First St., Miami; mamatriedmia.com. Admission is free.

Mondays are tough. That's why La Moderna has launched a sommelier night. The restaurant will offer all of its wine bottles (except the cellar collection) for 50 percent off. Take your pick of sparkling, white, red, and rosé from regions and countries such as France, California, New Zealand, Argentina, and Italy's Lombardy, Piedmont, and Tuscany. Many of the bottles are regularly priced at $50 or more, making discounts substantial. Pair your choice of bottle with lobster gnocchi or beef bolognese pappardelle. 4 p.m. until close Mondays at La Moderna, 1874 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 786-717-7274; lamoderna-miami.com.

Ditch the half-eaten salad and leftover grilled chicken for lunch this week. Chef Santiago Gomez has launched a three-course lunch deal at his Brickell restaurant, Cantina La 20. Highlights include tableside steak tartare, red snapper ceviche, and Baja-style burritos. Top off the meal with vegan blueberry panna cotta or pistachio cake. Plus, make it boozy with $5 margaritas and $5 signature cocktails, such as the Tulum de Noche, a spiked mezcal drink. Just don't tell your boss. Noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cantina La 20, 495 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-623-6135; cantinala20.com.

EXPAND Annie Leibovitz: See Wednesday. Courtesy of artist management

Tuesday

It's gonna be a fiery night when the Miami Heat takes on Hot-lanta. We all know Florida is superior to Georgia, but thus far, our NBA team is on the same mediocre level as the Atlanta Hawks. In addition to catching Miami's always-wonderful Josh Richardson, Hassan Whiteside, and Goran Dragic, you'll also get to see the Hawks' Trae Young. The former Sooner is having one helluva year. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $16 to $130 via ticketmaster.com.

Wednesday

Queen Elizabeth II. Richard Nixon's resignation. The Rolling Stones on tour. One photographer has captured them all and seemingly everything in between: Annie Leibovitz. In 2008, the famed photog launched a book detailing her best practices, unique craft, and most memorable works, titled Annie Leibovitz at Work. Now she has an expanded version she'll talk about. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $65 to $100.

The Confidante Miami Beach and Bird & Bone's chef Richard Hales will host another edition of the Confidante Dinner Club, with passed hors d'oeuvres, retro-themed welcome cocktails, and a three-course meal paired with pours of Jim Beam bourbon. Inside the Confidante's 1930s House, a private Spanish-style bungalow, Hales and Beam Suntory specialist Katie Nahat will lead diners through each course and pairing. A peek at the menu reveals grilled thick-cut maple bacon, peach-glazed pork spare ribs, and grilled chocolate pound cake with popcorn ice cream. 6 p.m. Wednesday at 1930s House at the Confidante, 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; hyatt.com. Dinner costs $100. Reservations are required; call 305-424-1234, email concierge@theconfidantehotel.com, or visit eventbrite.com.