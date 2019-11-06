Eric Andre Talks Performing in Miami and Preserving the Element of Surprise

Satirical late night television host and stand-up comedian Eric Andre is stopping by Miami on November 8 as part of his Legalize Everything Tour. The South Florida native has steadily built a cult following with Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show over the last near-decade, and made sure to include a date in his home region for his first-ever standup world tour.

“Miami was always on my mind,” Andre says to New Times. “I was born there - Rony Seikaly, baby!”

Andre’s name-dropping of the former Miami Heat player is one of many out-of-left-field tidbits that come up during New Times’ interview with the idiosyncratic comedian. Just speaking one-on-one with Andre, you can’t help but feel like a guest on The Eric Andre Show's fever dream deconstruction of all-American talk shows.

Despite the easygoing nutjob demeanor Andre gives off, he's extremely prolific. 2019 has been a particularly busy year for him: In addition to touring behind his stand up routine, Andre’s voice could be heard in high-profile animated projects such as Disney’s The Lion King and season 2 of Disenchantment from Simpsons creator Matt Groening.

However, Andre downplays his own agency and role in his success.

“[The Lion King] just fell on my lap,” Andre says of the blockbuster, which has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide. “I wasn’t masterminding some career move to be in The Lion King; I didn’t think Disney would want anything to do with me.”

Anyone who has seen even ten seconds of The Eric Andre Show probably understands Andre’s skepticism that the House of Mouse would ever want to work with him. After all, he’s best known for surreal stunts like throwing himself a quinceañera that was crashed by Mexican luchadores and humiliating a naked production assistant in front of celebrity guests.

Although one would think Andre’s rising celebrity status might make it difficult to successfully prank unsuspecting people, he has yet to encounter that problem. Andre found a good disguise could still fool the marks in his absurdist con games while filming the upcoming fifth season of The Eric Andre Show.

“It was hard but not impossible,” Andre says about shooting the show these days. “I gained weight, got rid of my body hair, used a tanning bed every day, I bleached my teeth, I did a bunch of things that made me look completely different, but still human. More human than human, as Rob Zombie would say.”

Andre’s ability to subvert audience expectations makes it hard to believe that his upcoming Miami show is simply stand up, but he insists it is.

“It’s just stand up,” Andre says about Friday's show at the Olympia Theater before casually adding the show will include “multimedia [and] a lot of images of the DC sniper throughout my act.”

Whatever Andre has in store for South Florida audiences, the show is sure to be an entertaining homecoming for the gleefully absurd, ranch-guzzling comedian.

“[Miami] is where I started [stand up] so I’m doing it,” Andre said about his upcoming show. “I’m doing it and no one can stop me.”

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything Tour. 8 p.m. Friday, November 8, at the Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-374-2444; olympiatheater.org. Tickets cost $35 to $65 via tickets.olympiatheater.org.