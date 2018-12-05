The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday



The artsiest time of the year is upon us. Art Basel is back, boasting more than 200 galleries by 4,000-plus modern and contemporary artists from across the globe. This year's fair features work in six distinct sections, including the collaborative Edition sector and the historical Survey sector. And beyond the Miami Beach Convention Center, there will be satellite fairs, parties, and other happenings galore. Thursday through Sunday at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; artbasel.com. Tickets cost $45 to $500.

Take a break from art-watching and stop by Hive, an art-focused food-and-drink village in Wynwood. During Miami Art Week, the pop-up lounge will sling cocktails, serve a selection of bites from local restaurants, and offer rotating live music performances and art installations. Plus, enjoy daily mixology presentations via the Behind the Bar Series, where Miami mixologists will school guests on how to craft the perfect drink. RSVP to the all-day, all-night lounge and receive a free drink. Thursday through Sunday at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; hivewynwood.com.

If you're searching for a little Christmas spirit in your spirits, head to Wynwood. Miracle, the holiday-themed pop-up bar, is behind a special blend of magical cocktails. Located inside Gramps' backroom, the boozy winter wonderland brims with decorations, holiday music, and staff dressed in costumes. Special cocktails ($14) include the Gingerbread Flip, made with bourbon, gingerbread syrup, Elemakule Tiki bitters, whole egg, and gingersnap cookie crumbs; and the Jingle Balls Nog, with brown butterfat-washed cognac, sherry, almond milk, cream, sugar, egg, and nutmeg. Many of the drinks are served in holiday-themed glasses available for purchase. Plus, the pop-up will serve a J. Wakefield beer brewed specially for Miracle in Miami. Wicked Winter Brew is a 12 percent ABV gingerbread-inspired imperial stout that's sweet and spicy. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday through December 23 at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; miraclepopup.com. Admission is free.

Friday

It's going to be quite the fiesta at American Airlines Arena this Friday night. The Amor a la Música concert is bringing together some of the biggest names in Latin music for a can't-miss evening. Headlining the show will be Colombian reggaetonero Maluma, American singer-songwriter Prince Royce, iconic Colombian singer-songwriter Carlos Vives, and Colombian vocalist Silvestre Dangond. Given the ungodly number of chart-topping hits among them, you'll definitely want to brush up on your español before the show. 8 p.m. Friday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $49 to $230.

One of comedy's leading ladies is set to stop in the 305 this Friday. Wanda Sykes will hit the Miami Improv in Doral for four shows in two days. Having starred in TV series such as The New Adventures of Old Christine and Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as big-time films such as Evan Almighty and the popular Ice Age series, she's a queen of all media. Plus, she's a hoot live, so you won't regret experiencing this show. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Miami Improv, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $35 to $45.

Of the gazillion Art Basel-related parties, check out this one: Iconic DJ/producer Paul Oakenfold will throw down at Hyde Beach this Friday evening. In addition to offering tunes galore from the three-time Grammy winner, the evening — billed as Perfecto Basel — will boast a handful of immersive art installations. "I'll be playing an underground progressive set with some new music from my upcoming artist album," Oakenfold tells New Times. "Love Miami and Art Basel. So excited to come back." We're excited to have you, Paul. 10 p.m. Friday at Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $30.

Much like its tormented subject, Julian Schnabel's marvelous film about the last days of Vincent van Gogh stares at and savors its world and then renders what it's seen in incandescent art. Far from another reductive life-of-the-artist Oscar job, At Eternity's Gate is committed to what its subject saw — how its subject saw — rather than just how commandingly its star reels through his big speeches. Because the star in this case is Willem Dafoe, viewers likely would be satisfied watching a great actor let rip, but his performance is searching and tender, his van Gogh struggling to bear the weight of the beauty he sees. 7 p.m. Friday, December 7, at Tower Theater, 1508 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-237-2463; towertheatermiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $11.75. Friday, December 7, through Thursday, December 13, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $7 to $11.75.

Forget hand-making a cocktail. Monkey Shoulder, known for its unique blend of malt whisky, is hitting the road with the Monkey Mixer. Designed like a cement truck with a large cocktail shaker, the Monkey Mixer will travel around Miami through December 15, serving the Mixed Up Monkey cocktail, poured directly from the vehicle. This week, the truck, which can hold more than 2,400 gallons, will be parked at Beaker & Gray from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Better Days from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, and Gramps from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Swing by to snap a photo of the 27-foot-long truck and sip a whisky concoction like you've never tasted before. Various locations; monkeyshoulder.com. Admission is free.

Saturday

A 14-hour art and musical experience awaits. Rakastella, a collaborative musical and art experience presented by the kind folks at Innervisions and Life & Death, will take over Historic Virginia Key Beach Park. In addition to enjoying sets by DJ Harvey, DJ Tennis, Gerd Janson, Job Jobse, and others, experience an extended, four-hour sunrise set on the beach. And because it's Miami Art Week, there will be plenty of curated art too. 3 p.m. Saturday at Virginia Key Beach Park,4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $90 to $150.

Dance, music, art, and 3D technology have magically melded to tell one of your favorite fables. The world premiere of Sleeping Beauty Dreams, starring ballerina Diana Vishneva and Tony Award-nominated dancer Desmond Richardson, will take place Friday and Saturday evening at the Arsht Center. To a background of tunes composed by Noisia, the tale zooms in on what our Sleeping Beauty was dreaming about while she was conked out for 100 years. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $32.89 to $161.29.

For more than two decades, Thievery Corporation has delivered electronic goodness to the people. This year is no exception. The D.C.-bred, groovy AF group will rock the Fillmore Miami Beach this Saturday as part of its Treasure From the Temple Tour. The tour bears the same name as the band's latest LP, which hit shelves earlier this year. For your preshow playlist, "Sweet Tides," "Until the Morning," and "Lebanese Blonde" are always delicious. 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $31 to $78.

When Zhu hit the music scene in 2014, he remained anonymous. Now the San Francisco-born musician and singer, signed to Mind of a Genius Records, is one of the biggest names in electronic and house music. The multitalented musician will play a special show in the heart of Art Basel week at the RC Cola Plant this Saturday evening. Prepare to dance your ass off to all the Zhu goodness, from "Faded" to "Working for It" (which featured Skrillex and They) and "My Life" (on which Zhu paired with Tame Impala). 10 p.m. Saturday at RC Cola Plant, NW 24th St., Miami; showclix.com. Tickets cost $30 to $45.

The entirely fun, immersive exhibit "XYZT: Abstract Landscapes by Adrien M & Claire B" has arrived in the Magic City. The brainchild of world-renowned French digital artists Adrien M and Claire B, this "virtual playground" offers four dimensions: X (horizontal), Y (vertical), Z (depth), and T (time). Passing through the doors, guests enter a digital wonderland. They can manipulate light within a digital cube, watch virtual letters assemble or disassemble, and enjoy other nifty features. Trippy, dude. 10 a.m. Saturday at Artechouse, 736 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; artechouse.com. Tickets cost $17 to $24.

Sunday

Well, here we are again. The Miami Dolphins are awful, and the New England Patriots are good. So what do we do? We take all of our misery out on Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, and their pack of accomplished colleagues. Your opportunity to give them hell in person will come Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins basically have zero chance of making the playoffs, but we can at least beat a division rival as some form of a participation ribbon. 1 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $175 to $595.

Donate a toy to a local kid in need and get a free beer. It's a win-win! Yacht Rock Miami and MIA Beer Company have teamed up for A Very Yachty Christmas, hosted by veteran local DJs Juan Luv and Alex Gutierrez (AKA Captain G). The DJs have mastered the art of '70s-to-'80s-esque "yacht rock," the soft style of rock music often associated with acts such as the Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan, Toto, and Michael McDonald and songs such as "Steal Away" and "I'd Really Love to See You Tonight." So enjoy your voyage full of beer and tunes. Noon Sunday at MIA Beer Company, 10400 NW 33rd St., #150, Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' resident singer is about to take her talents to South Florida. Erika Jayne and her Pretty Mess Tour are set to hit Fort Lauderdale this Sunday evening. But if you know Jayne only from the hit Bravo TV series, you're way behind the ball. Her 2007 hit "Roller Coaster" topped the dance charts, and Billboard named her one of the 50 greatest dance club artists of all time. Check out the seductive "Exxpen$ive" singer live and in person. 9 p.m. Sunday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $40.

Monday

No, Generation Axe isn't the name of a new body spray. It is, however, one helluva supergroup comprising five of the best guitarists on Earth. Consisting of Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt, and Tosin Abisi, this band might very well burn the whole damn house down at the Seminole Hard Rock. You'll be left wanting a guitar lesson (or 100) after witnessing this show. 8 p.m. Monday at Hard Rock Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $50 to $90.

Taste the Redland at chef Allen Susser's farm-to-table dinner. Taste of Redland, which promotes South Florida agriculture, will supply locally grown exotic fruits and vegetables for Susser's five-course dinner, which will be served community-style so you can meet your neighbors. The evening's menu will be revealed upon arrival. Plus, a Redland farmer will be on hand to discuss farming practices and familiarize guests with the produce they'll eat during the meal. 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Café at Books & Books at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-405-1744; booksandbooks.com. Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com.

Tuesday

If your K-pop-loving soul needs to be fed, one of South Korea's hottest acts is set to play its first U.S. show. And it'll happen in the Magic City. The boy group A.C.E. — comprising Jun, Donghun, Wow, Byeongkwan, and Chan — dropped its first EP, A.C.E. Adventures in Wonderland, earlier this year to crazed fan hysteria. Count on that hysteria to be alive and well Tuesday night. 7 p.m. Tuesday at James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $59 to $161.

Learn how to create "shushi" at House of Food Porn's Shushi Rock & Rolling Class. Led by chef/owner Franco Antonio — whose Cuban mom's mispronunciation of the word "sushi" led to his coining the term "shushi" — you'll make four rolls inspired by different countries using various vegetables, meats, and other ingredients. You'll get to eat your creations and sip bottomless Jamaican Me Crazy mocktails. RSVP is required. 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 11, at House of Food Porn, 197 NW 62nd St., Miami; 305-788-0137; houseoffoodporn.com. Tickets cost $90 via eventbrite.com.

Wednesday

It's time to boost your home library. This Wednesday through next Sunday, the Friends of the Miami-Dade Public Library will host its 27th-annual Book Sale. There will be not only books but also DVDs and CDs for sale, most under five bucks. All of the items at the event were donated to Friends, a local nonprofit, in the past year. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Miami-Dade Public Library System. So get buying and get reading. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at Main Library, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.