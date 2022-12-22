Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

The Eight Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

, and December 22, 2022 8:00AM

Roger Sanchez at Lost: See Friday
Roger Sanchez at Lost: See Friday Photo courtesy of the aritst

Friday, December 23

Are you ready for a holiday kiki? On Friday, Pridelines and Lamaj Eclipse host the Kiki Before Xmax Mini Ball, complete with runway competitions and ballroom categories ranging from face to hands to overall realness. And of course, there's a best-dressed competition. Guests are encouraged (nay, expected) to come decked out in their most extravagant and formal holiday party attire. What's at stake? Well, $1,000 in cash prizes, including honors for best runway, performance, and sex siren. 7 p.m. Friday at Pridelines, 6360 NE Fourth Ct., Miami; 305-571-9601; pridelines.org. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

The collective behind the Boombox in la sagüesera is throwing a Christmas Eve Eve party, appropriately named the Night Before the Night Before Christmas. Where's it taking place? You'll have to buy a ticket to find out. On the lineup, you'll find Badluck, Looongcon, Souls Departed, Ultrathem, and Vorsicht, who are set to take over the decks with heavy basslines and synths. Here's hoping someone drops a bangin' remix of "El Burrito Sabanero." 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday, at a secret location. Tickets cost $10 via shotgun. live. Sophia Medina

On Friday, the Miami Heat face off against the Indiana Pacers at FTX Arena. When last we checked, the Heat sat in eighth place in the Eastern Conference — just below the Pacers. But the home team still has plenty of time to turn things around before the playoffs begin mid-April. Bam Adebayo injured an ankle on December 15, so here's hoping he's made a recovery by Friday. 8 p.m. Friday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $22 to $500 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran

DJ/producer Roger Sanchez stops at Lost nightclub on Friday to get everyone moving before the holidays. The house music legend won a Grammy for his remix of No Doubt's "Hella Good" and is a mainstay in the European dance-music scene, especially in Ibiza. He has collaborated and remixed with Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue, Daft Punk, and Madonna. 10 p.m. Friday, at Lost, 30 NE 14th St., Miami; apexpresents.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina

Saturday, December 24

On Saturday, get off the sleigh and work those legs at the Fort Lauderdale Jingle Bell Jog 5K, an annual running event celebrating the winter season. Attendees are expected to take on the long race filled with mistletoe, eggnog, reindeer, and elves helping racers cross the finish line. Participants are encouraged to dress in their Santa best and jingle in their belled running shoes. Runners who complete the race will be awarded a medal to mark the occasion. 8 a.m. Saturday, at Las Olas Oceanside Park, 3000 E Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; jinglebelljog.net. Registration costs $20 to $50 via runsignup.com. Sophia Medina

Another year, another Matzoball. While all your gentile friends celebrate the holiday, you can skip the Chinese dinner and head to LIV on Saturday. Jewish singles will come together on Christmas Eve to find new friends and — if your mom's prayers are heard — a match. This year, there's even a Matzoball app to pull it all together and make it a modern dating experience. 10 p.m. at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; matzoball.org. Tickets cost $50. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Sunday, December 25

If Dad is rushing you to open your presents quickly, it's because it's game day. This Christmas Day, the Miami Dolphins will host the Green Bay Packers, hoping to parlay their warm-weather advantage into a playoff berth. Fingers firmly crossed that South Florida football fans will have an extra-Merry Christmas. 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $135 to $995 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Now that you've opened your presents, gorged on holiday treats, and taken a long nap, you're probably wondering what else to do. Head to Gold Rush Cabaret on Christmas Day for the Happy Holidays Party. You'll be welcomed with a complimentary drink to start the night right, and DJ Luxx will be spinning tunes to keep the party going well into the early morning. Of course, Gold Rush's bevy of female entertainers will ply the stage. And if you arrive before 11 p.m., you can enjoy the "Rush Hour" specials, including $5 everything (entry and drinks) and $100 bottles. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, at Gold Rush, 7770 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-250-2790; goldrushcabaret.com. Sophia Medina
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ashley-Anna Aboreden is a Miami native and has been writing for as long as she can remember. She is an English graduate from FIU and is currently receiving her MFA in creative writing at the New School. She has an everlasting love for shih tzus (especially hers), chocolate chip cookies, and vintage books.
Contact: Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
New Year's Eve Guide 2023

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation