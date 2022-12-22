The Eight Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, December 23

Saturday, December 24

Sunday, December 25

Are you ready for a holiday kiki? On Friday, Pridelines and Lamaj Eclipse host, complete with runway competitions and ballroom categories ranging from face to hands to overall realness. And of course, there's a best-dressed competition. Guests are encouraged (nay, expected) to come decked out in their most extravagant and formal holiday party attire. What's at stake? Well, $1,000 in cash prizes, including honors for best runway, performance, and sex siren.The collective behind the Boombox inis throwing a Christmas Eve Eve party, appropriately named the. Where's it taking place? You'll have to buy a ticket to find out. On the lineup, you'll find Badluck, Looongcon, Souls Departed, Ultrathem, and Vorsicht, who are set to take over the decks with heavy basslines and synths. Here's hoping someone drops a bangin' remix of "El Burrito Sabanero."On Friday, theface off against the Indiana Pacers at FTX Arena. When last we checked, the Heat sat in eighth place in the Eastern Conference — just below the Pacers. But the home team still has plenty of time to turn things around before the playoffs begin mid-April. Bam Adebayo injured an ankle on December 15, so here's hoping he's made a recovery by Friday.DJ/producerstops at Lost nightclub on Friday to get everyone moving before the holidays. The house music legend won a Grammy for his remix of No Doubt's "Hella Good" and is a mainstay in the European dance-music scene, especially in Ibiza. He has collaborated and remixed with Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue, Daft Punk, and Madonna.On Saturday, get off the sleigh and work those legs at the, an annual running event celebrating the winter season. Attendees are expected to take on the long race filled with mistletoe, eggnog, reindeer, and elves helping racers cross the finish line. Participants are encouraged to dress in their Santa best and jingle in their belled running shoes. Runners who complete the race will be awarded a medal to mark the occasion.Another year, another. While all your gentile friends celebrate the holiday, you can skip the Chinese dinner and head to LIV on Saturday. Jewish singles will come together on Christmas Eve to find new friends and — if your mom's prayers are heard — a match. This year, there's even a Matzoball app to pull it all together and make it a modern dating experience.If Dad is rushing you to open your presents quickly, it's because it's game day. This Christmas Day, thewill host the Green Bay Packers, hoping to parlay their warm-weather advantage into a playoff berth. Fingers firmly crossed that South Florida football fans will have an extra-Merry Christmas.Now that you've opened your presents, gorged on holiday treats, and taken a long nap, you're probably wondering what else to do. Head to Gold Rush Cabaret on Christmas Day for the. You'll be welcomed with a complimentary drink to start the night right, and DJ Luxx will be spinning tunes to keep the party going well into the early morning. Of course, Gold Rush's bevy of female entertainers will ply the stage. And if you arrive before 11 p.m., you can enjoy the "Rush Hour" specials, including $5 everything (entry and drinks) and $100 bottles.