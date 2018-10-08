The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Are you registered to vote yet? The deadline is fast approaching to make sure you have a say in the future of our city, state, and nation. If you're feeling intimidated by the responsibility, you'll want to head to the Pride Center this Wednesday for a free primer on this year's constitutional amendments. Once you verify your registration status and get educated on the issues at hand, unwind with a free show by Lola Marsh as part of the ongoing Listening Den series.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week.



Teaching to Transgress: Education as the Practice of Freedom by the feminist, activist, and writer Bell Hooks is a must-read for any young intersectional feminist. The book examines the many flaws of the pedagogy and teaches readers to transgress the boundaries of race, gender, and class to find freedom. Founder of the nomadic art platform Project for Empty Space, Jasmine Wahi is curating an exhibition at YoungArts influenced by Hooks' book. It will feature the works of 20 other alumni from 1987 to today. Wahi praises the institution for fostering young talents and also asks alumni to take a critical look at education. 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 9 at YoungArts, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; youngarts.org. Admission is free with RSVP.

You worship at the church of vinyl and you're longing to party with other wax devotees. Head to North Miami for Technique Records' Vinyl Social Club, where you'll browse the bins as DJs spin their favorite records. Get there early because space fills up quickly at this bimonthly event. And why wouldn't it? You just can't go wrong with free music, Milly's Empanadas, and PBR. Limited Vinyl Social Club merch will also be available for sale this week. 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 10 at Technique Records, 853 NE 79th St., Miami; techniquerecords.com. Admission is free.



There's nothing like a controversial Supreme Court justice confirmation to remind you why voting is so urgently important. As the registration deadline looms in the state of Florida, you'll want to get prepared in other ways, too. Don't get stuck guessing at the ballot box this November. On Wednesday, the Dolphin Democrats and Women's March Broward will present speakers from the League of Women Voters Broward and ACLU Broward in Cut to the Chase: Diessecting the 2018 State Amendments. Proposed constitutional amendments in Florida are notorious for their misleading or confusing wording, so it's crucial to understand what the issues are before you head to the polls. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 10 at the Pride Center, 2040 N Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors; pridecenterflorida.org. Admission is free with RSVP.