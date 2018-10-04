 


Hey, Miami, You Have Only Five More Days to Register to Vote in November's ElectionsEXPAND
Photo by Kyle Munzenrieder

Hey, Miami, You Have Only Five More Days to Register to Vote in November's Elections

Jessica Lipscomb | October 4, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

If cable news and Twitter are pissing you off more than normal lately, find some small comfort in the fact that there are only 34 days left for campaigns to spam you with unwanted emails, glossy postcards, and robocalls. Election Day 2018 is fast approaching, which means the deadline to register to vote is also looming.

This year's voter registration deadline in Florida is Tuesday, October 9. Still have questions? We've pulled together a quick guide to voting in this year's general election.

Related Stories

How do I register to vote in Florida?
Registering to vote is actually pretty straightforward. As long as you know your Social Security number and have a valid Florida driver's license or ID card, you can submit an application online at registertovoteflorida.gov. If you don't have that information, you can still fill out the form, print it, and mail it to your county's elections office.

Not sure if you're registered to vote? Check your voter status with the state's online portal.

How late can I push that October 9 deadline?
Procrastinators and night owls can register online at registertovoteflorida.gov until 11:59 p.m. October 9. If you want to register by mail, you'll need to get your paper application to your county elections office before it closes Tuesday. The Miami-Dade and Broward offices both close at 5 p.m. You can also mail in your application, as long as it's postmarked no later than October 9.

Is it too early to ask for an absentee ballot?
Nope. The official deadline to request an absentee ballot isn't until October 31 at 5 p.m., but if you think you might be too preoccupied with Halloween to remember, make a request now. Vote-by-mail forms can be found on Miami-Dade's and Broward's elections websites.

Are there any last-minute voter registration events this week in South Florida?
If for some reason you prefer to register to vote in person, volunteers will be posted at Miami Dade College's eight campuses every day until the October 9 deadline. The voter registration sites include campuses in Hialeah, Homestead, Kendall, Liberty City, and elsewhere across the county. For exact dates and times, check out the event page on Facebook.

As always, you can also register to vote at any Supervisor of Elections office; any office, including a tax collector’s office, that issues driver licenses or Florida ID cards; and any public assistance office or public library.

Where can I learn more about the insane number of ballot initiatives?
This Thursday night, the Greater Miami Jewish Federation will host a discussion about the 12 ballot initiatives to give voters more information. Channel 10's Glenna Milberg will moderate the event, and the NAACP will be onsite to register voters. The free public event begins at 7 p.m. at the Miami Beach JCC at 4221 Pine Tree Dr.

Is there any way to get drunk with an Adult Swim star while registering?
Thanks to Gramps, yes! Beginning at 6 p.m. tomorrow, the Wynwood bar will throw a voter registration rally hosted by Eric Andre:

 
Jessica Lipscomb is a staff writer for Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

