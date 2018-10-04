Hey, Miami, You Have Only Five More Days to Register to Vote in November's Elections

If cable news and Twitter are pissing you off more than normal lately, find some small comfort in the fact that there are only 34 days left for campaigns to spam you with unwanted emails, glossy postcards, and robocalls. Election Day 2018 is fast approaching, which means the deadline to register to vote is also looming.

This year's voter registration deadline in Florida is Tuesday, October 9. Still have questions? We've pulled together a quick guide to voting in this year's general election.

How do I register to vote in Florida?

Registering to vote is actually pretty straightforward. As long as you know your Social Security number and have a valid Florida driver's license or ID card, you can submit an application online at registertovoteflorida.gov. If you don't have that information, you can still fill out the form, print it, and mail it to your county's elections office.