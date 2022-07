The Ten Best Miami Spa Month 2022 Deals

click to enlarge âme Spa and Wellness Collective Courtesy of Turnberry Isle

Âme Spa and Wellness Collective 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura

305-933-6930

amewellness.com

click to enlarge The Bamford Haybarn Spa at the 1 Hotel South Beach 1 Hotel South Beach

Bamford Wellness Spa at 1 Hotel South Beach 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-604-1000

1hotels.com

click to enlarge Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Carillon Beach Resort 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

855- 990-0268

carillonhotel.com

click to enlarge Esencia at the Eden Roc Eden Roc

Esencia Wellness Spa at Eden Roc and Nobu Hotels Miami Beach

4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-674-5540

esenciawellnessspa.com

click to enlarge K'Alma Spa at the Victor Hotel K'Alma Spa

K'Alma Spa at Hotel Victor 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-534-5555

kalmaspas.com

click to enlarge Leaf Spa Relaxation Room Leaf Spa

Leaf Spa 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami

305-503-6533

stayaka.com

click to enlarge Courtesy of the InterContinental

MySpa 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami

305-372-4444

icmiamihotel.com

click to enlarge Co-ed sauna at the Spa at Baia Beach Club Photo courtesy of the Spa at Baia Beach Club

The Spa at Baia Beach Club 1100 West Ave., Miami

305-514-1950

baiabeachclubmiami.com

click to enlarge Valmont Spa at The Setai, Miami Beach Photo courtesy of the Setai

Valmont for the Spa at the Setai 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

855-923-7908

thesetaihotels.com

click to enlarge Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Hotels

The Ritz-Carlon Key Biscayne Spa 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne

305-365-4197

ritzcarlton.com

An indulgent spa day is one of the best ways to rest, recuperate, and disconnect from daily stresses. For the next two months, Miami Spa Month makes that much-needed extraction from real life much more accessible with a roster of treatments offered at a fraction of the regular price.Presented by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau , the two-month promotion features discounted treatments starting at $109, including advanced rituals and body, healing, and skincare experiences at the city's most luxurious and exclusive spas.has put together the ultimate guide to the best Miami Spa Month specials. Hurry before the deals expire on August 31.The full-service spa at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is offering 13 different specials during Miami Spa Month. Robe up to roam around the ample facility, enjoy a wellness circuit, then spend some time in the aroma and music therapy room while alternating between the steam room and the Himalayan salt room to improve your blood circulation, clear your airways and skin, and increase that sense of relaxation. One treatment highlight is the "Lymphatic Drainage and Purification," which helps to detoxify the body, boost the immune system, combat sluggish circulation, reduce cellulite, and promote inch loss and water retention ($109). The "Fitness Wonderland," a deep-tissue massage combining reflexology and aromatherapy oils and techniques, is also a standout ($199), along with the "Non-Surgical Facelift and Jawline Contouring." a radio-frequency facelift created to diminish wrinkles, boost collagen, firms and tighten the skin ($199).Bamford Wellness Spa offers a wonderfully relaxing experience in Miami Beach, with a selection of holistic treatments, services, and classes meant to nurture the mind, body, and spirit. The crafted treatments, like the 80-minute Bamford detoxifying facial ($199) and the 80-minute Aromatherapy Swedish massage ($199), use specially formulated products from the Bamford body and skincare ranges, made with natural and organic ingredients. Guests receive complimentary access to the 1 Hotel's full-service beach and complimentary valet parking.A memorable thermal hydrotherapy experience awaits at this beachfront spa, ranging from tropical rain showers to an herbal laconium, created to stimulate circulation, bring relief from pain, decrease stress, and rejuvenate the body. The Miami Spa Month list of options features a "Build Your Touchless Wellness Circuit," with the option to bundle up treatments like halo therapy and infrared sauna, a salt float bath, full-body cryotherapy, and a recharge wave mat ($199). There's also an array of 50-minute massage options to choose from, which, from Monday through Thursday, include beach services, a cabana pool, a day pass for a guest, and complimentary valet.Esencia is featuring a special omakase list of treatments for Spa Month. The Japanese-inspired offerings feature a 120-minute Shiruku mani and pedi ritual with Dazzle Dry technology ($109), and a 60-minute Kokyuu Breathe massage ($139), along with a Nobu Nagomi Summer Ritual, a combination of wellness consultation, guided meditation, aromatherapy, body polish, facial, and Swedish massage designed to increase relaxation, flexibility, and energy flow. The treatments include a wellness consultation, guided meditation, and a customized spa service ($199). Complete your visit with a hydro experience, dry sauna, and time for contemplation at the relaxation lounge as you gaze out the floor-to-ceiling windows.K'Alma Spa at Hotel Victor on Ocean Drive has curated an Astrology Spa Month menu, tailored spa services inspired by the zodiac signs combining Peruvian crystal energy. The "Devine Duality" massage, a 50-minute massage tailored for Geminis, combines masculine and feminine energy to help balance the yin and yang ($139), while the "Mystical Muse" facial use algae to help Pisces ground themselves to their true nature ($199). For Scorpios, the "Recharged and Renewed" uses Himalayan salt scrub to help shed what no longer serves them ($139).Transport yourself to a holistic treatment at this charming nature-inspired spa at the Hotel AKA in Brickell. Start by tying a ribbon to the spa's wish tree, then begin your service with a cleansing foot soak ritual designed to remove what no longer serves you and ground you to the Earth's energy. Pick from a list of lemon-inspired treatments, like "Zestful and Restful," a 45-minute, lemon-zest-infused reflexology massage with hydrotherapy that combines meditation and sound healing ($109), or the Lemassage, an 80-minute luxurious massage combining aromatherapy, sound healing, and Vichy shower, which invigorates blood flow and helps clear negativity ($199).MySpa is a calm oasis away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Miami. This urban retreat's peaceful, dimly lit waiting area leads into a SkyLawn, where guests can dip into the outdoor pool before enjoying the relaxation room, dry sauna, and steam. Spa services like the "MyMassage" with hot stones, aromatherapy, and scalp treatment ($139) are carried out in candlelit rooms and combine techniques that cleanse, energize and hydrate. The "Pro Collagen Age Defy" facial leaves skin bright and revived and includes an extended neck, arm, and hand massage($199).Escape Miami Beach's frantic energy and crowds and head to the Mondrian to enjoy its state-of-the-art spa. For the Miami Spa Month promotion, the 4,100-square-foot facility offers a special "After Sun CBD" hydrating treatment that covers your whole body while replenishing the skin's youthful glow after a day of fun in the sun ($109). For those looking for a two-in-one option, the hour-long "Ocean Waves and Express Facial" targets superficial muscles and increases blood circulation, followed by a cleansing and exfoliating facial ($199). Guests also receive access to the sauna room and complimentary valet. Pool day passes are available for purchase.Situated in the luxurious Setai hotel, this spa is a calm haven to unwind in. The sense of downtime starts as the staff hands you a fully fluffy-robed and leads you into a seafront room for a cup of tea. Choose from a selection of detoxifying, exfoliating, and rejuvenating treatments, such as the "Radiance Skin Polish," a 50-minute scrub ritual carried out with sea salts infused with oils to rid the skin of impurities, followed by a Balinese papaya lotion application ($139). For a longer indulgence, go for the Balinese Fusion massage with foot scrub, an hour-long journey designed to free the body of all tension with agile, graceful strokes and gentle, comforting movements for a rested mind and relaxed body, also available as a couple's option ($199 per person). From Monday through Thursday, Miami Spa Month guests have use of the Setai beach with lounge chairs and umbrellas. From Friday through Sunday, enjoy a complimentary beach yoga class at 8:30 a.m. as well as complimentary valet parking.Revitalize inside and out at this holistic hideaway tucked in the sumptuous Ritz-Carlton in Key Biscayne. Begin your journey between the Finnish sauna and eucalyptus steam room, then indulge in a serene soak in the hot tub. From the curated list of Miami Spa Month options, pick from the "Summer Essential Manicure & Pedicure" ($109) or the "Summer Sweet Scrub," a revitalizing rubdown combining a mango sea salt exfoliation followed by an application of deeply nourishing pure coconut ($139). The 80-minute "Summer CBD Relief & Recovery" massage reduces inflammation, stretch marks, and cellulite while brightening the skin and inducing mindful relaxation ($259). The spa is also showcasing a new 3-OH!-5 spa treatment menu , a Miami-inspired spa menu utilizing Cuban coffee and CBD in treatments like the "Suavemente," a CBD massage and nutrient-rich hemp mud body wrap to detoxify and induce mindful relaxation.