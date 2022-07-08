The Ten Best Miami Spa Month 2022 Deals

Presented by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, the two-month promotion features discounted treatments starting at $109, including advanced rituals and body, healing, and skincare experiences at the city's most luxurious and exclusive spas.
New Times has put together the ultimate guide to the best Miami Spa Month specials. Hurry before the deals expire on August 31.
Âme Spa and Wellness Collective19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura
305-933-6930
amewellness.comThe full-service spa at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is offering 13 different specials during Miami Spa Month. Robe up to roam around the ample facility, enjoy a wellness circuit, then spend some time in the aroma and music therapy room while alternating between the steam room and the Himalayan salt room to improve your blood circulation, clear your airways and skin, and increase that sense of relaxation. One treatment highlight is the "Lymphatic Drainage and Purification," which helps to detoxify the body, boost the immune system, combat sluggish circulation, reduce cellulite, and promote inch loss and water retention ($109). The "Fitness Wonderland," a deep-tissue massage combining reflexology and aromatherapy oils and techniques, is also a standout ($199), along with the "Non-Surgical Facelift and Jawline Contouring." a radio-frequency facelift created to diminish wrinkles, boost collagen, firms and tighten the skin ($199). The promotions are available daily.
Bamford Wellness Spa at 1 Hotel South Beach2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-604-1000
1hotels.comBamford Wellness Spa offers a wonderfully relaxing experience in Miami Beach, with a selection of holistic treatments, services, and classes meant to nurture the mind, body, and spirit. The crafted treatments, like the 80-minute Bamford detoxifying facial ($199) and the 80-minute Aromatherapy Swedish massage ($199), use specially formulated products from the Bamford body and skincare ranges, made with natural and organic ingredients. Guests receive complimentary access to the 1 Hotel's full-service beach and complimentary valet parking. The promotions are available daily.
Carillon Beach Resort6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
855- 990-0268
carillonhotel.comA memorable thermal hydrotherapy experience awaits at this beachfront spa, ranging from tropical rain showers to an herbal laconium, created to stimulate circulation, bring relief from pain, decrease stress, and rejuvenate the body. The Miami Spa Month list of options features a "Build Your Touchless Wellness Circuit," with the option to bundle up treatments like halo therapy and infrared sauna, a salt float bath, full-body cryotherapy, and a recharge wave mat ($199). There's also an array of 50-minute massage options to choose from, which, from Monday through Thursday, include beach services, a cabana pool, a day pass for a guest, and complimentary valet. The promotions are available daily.
Esencia Wellness Spa at Eden Roc and Nobu Hotels Miami Beach
4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-674-5540
esenciawellnessspa.comEsencia is featuring a special omakase list of treatments for Spa Month. The Japanese-inspired offerings feature a 120-minute Shiruku mani and pedi ritual with Dazzle Dry technology ($109), and a 60-minute Kokyuu Breathe massage ($139), along with a Nobu Nagomi Summer Ritual, a combination of wellness consultation, guided meditation, aromatherapy, body polish, facial, and Swedish massage designed to increase relaxation, flexibility, and energy flow. The treatments include a wellness consultation, guided meditation, and a customized spa service ($199). Complete your visit with a hydro experience, dry sauna, and time for contemplation at the relaxation lounge as you gaze out the floor-to-ceiling windows. The promotions are available daily.
K'Alma Spa at Hotel Victor1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-534-5555
kalmaspas.com K'Alma Spa at Hotel Victor on Ocean Drive has curated an Astrology Spa Month menu, tailored spa services inspired by the zodiac signs combining Peruvian crystal energy. The "Devine Duality" massage, a 50-minute massage tailored for Geminis, combines masculine and feminine energy to help balance the yin and yang ($139), while the "Mystical Muse" facial use algae to help Pisces ground themselves to their true nature ($199). For Scorpios, the "Recharged and Renewed" uses Himalayan salt scrub to help shed what no longer serves them ($139).The promotions are available Sunday through Friday.
Leaf Spa1395 Brickell Ave., Miami
305-503-6533
stayaka.comTransport yourself to a holistic treatment at this charming nature-inspired spa at the Hotel AKA in Brickell. Start by tying a ribbon to the spa's wish tree, then begin your service with a cleansing foot soak ritual designed to remove what no longer serves you and ground you to the Earth's energy. Pick from a list of lemon-inspired treatments, like "Zestful and Restful," a 45-minute, lemon-zest-infused reflexology massage with hydrotherapy that combines meditation and sound healing ($109), or the Lemassage, an 80-minute luxurious massage combining aromatherapy, sound healing, and Vichy shower, which invigorates blood flow and helps clear negativity ($199). The promotions are available Monday through Saturday.
MySpa100 Chopin Plaza, Miami
305-372-4444
icmiamihotel.comMySpa is a calm oasis away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Miami. This urban retreat's peaceful, dimly lit waiting area leads into a SkyLawn, where guests can dip into the outdoor pool before enjoying the relaxation room, dry sauna, and steam. Spa services like the "MyMassage" with hot stones, aromatherapy, and scalp treatment ($139) are carried out in candlelit rooms and combine techniques that cleanse, energize and hydrate. The "Pro Collagen Age Defy" facial leaves skin bright and revived and includes an extended neck, arm, and hand massage($199). The promotions are available daily.
The Spa at Baia Beach Club1100 West Ave., Miami
305-514-1950
baiabeachclubmiami.comEscape Miami Beach's frantic energy and crowds and head to the Mondrian to enjoy its state-of-the-art spa. For the Miami Spa Month promotion, the 4,100-square-foot facility offers a special "After Sun CBD" hydrating treatment that covers your whole body while replenishing the skin's youthful glow after a day of fun in the sun ($109). For those looking for a two-in-one option, the hour-long "Ocean Waves and Express Facial" targets superficial muscles and increases blood circulation, followed by a cleansing and exfoliating facial ($199). Guests also receive access to the sauna room and complimentary valet. Pool day passes are available for purchase. The promotions are available daily.
Valmont for the Spa at the Setai2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
855-923-7908
thesetaihotels.comSituated in the luxurious Setai hotel, this spa is a calm haven to unwind in. The sense of downtime starts as the staff hands you a fully fluffy-robed and leads you into a seafront room for a cup of tea. Choose from a selection of detoxifying, exfoliating, and rejuvenating treatments, such as the "Radiance Skin Polish," a 50-minute scrub ritual carried out with sea salts infused with oils to rid the skin of impurities, followed by a Balinese papaya lotion application ($139). For a longer indulgence, go for the Balinese Fusion massage with foot scrub, an hour-long journey designed to free the body of all tension with agile, graceful strokes and gentle, comforting movements for a rested mind and relaxed body, also available as a couple's option ($199 per person). From Monday through Thursday, Miami Spa Month guests have use of the Setai beach with lounge chairs and umbrellas. From Friday through Sunday, enjoy a complimentary beach yoga class at 8:30 a.m. as well as complimentary valet parking. Miami Spa Month promotions are available daily.
The Ritz-Carlon Key Biscayne Spa455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne
305-365-4197
ritzcarlton.comRevitalize inside and out at this holistic hideaway tucked in the sumptuous Ritz-Carlton in Key Biscayne. Begin your journey between the Finnish sauna and eucalyptus steam room, then indulge in a serene soak in the hot tub. From the curated list of Miami Spa Month options, pick from the "Summer Essential Manicure & Pedicure" ($109) or the "Summer Sweet Scrub," a revitalizing rubdown combining a mango sea salt exfoliation followed by an application of deeply nourishing pure coconut ($139). The 80-minute "Summer CBD Relief & Recovery" massage reduces inflammation, stretch marks, and cellulite while brightening the skin and inducing mindful relaxation ($259). The spa is also showcasing a new 3-OH!-5 spa treatment menu, a Miami-inspired spa menu utilizing Cuban coffee and CBD in treatments like the "Suavemente," a CBD massage and nutrient-rich hemp mud body wrap to detoxify and induce mindful relaxation. The promotions are available daily.