The Seven Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

It's the last weekend before Christmas 2019. Hopefully you've been proactive with your shopping and aren't trudging around stores in search of that perfect something for that special someone at this point. Even if you are, there's still plenty of time to fit some fun into your weekend itinerary. On Friday, throw on your heinous holiday garb and hit the Wharf for an Ugly Sweater Party. Later that night, Atlanta's very own Lil Jon will be shutting down the club at LIV with festivities that are sure to stretch into early Saturday morning. Assuming you've successfully nursed your hangover and didn't blow your money on unnecessary bottle service, you'll be able to pick the last-minute shopping back up with a special holiday edition of the Black Market flea experience at Las Rosas. And if you have a hankering to end your weekend on a musical note, check out the star-studded Y100 Jingle Ball at the BB&T Center, which will feature performances by the Jonas Brothers, Niall Horan, Khalid, and more.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

EXPAND Throw on that ugly sweater and head to The Wharf on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Wharf

Friday, December 20

Iron out that ugly sweater, because it's the one time of the year it'll get to shine. The Wharf Miami will host its Ugly Sweater Party this Friday evening, and the riverside bar is promising perks for anyone who shows up clad in holiday garb. If you RSVP online and arrive in your "glorious" sweater, you'll get a free drink at the door. Early birds can enjoy $1 Wharf lagers and $3 wine selections during a holiday happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. The icing on the cake of all these deals is the Wharf's Holiday Village, which features 500,000-plus lights and decor as far as the eye can see. Noon to 3 a.m. Friday at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

You don't get to hear a world-class symphony play your favorite cinematic tunes every day, and you certainly don't get to catch such a sight for free. Well, you'll be able to enjoy the Miami Symphony Orchestra perform selections from iconic film soundtracks on Friday as part of the Miami Design District Performance Series. The concert is slated to include numbers from Jurassic Park, Jaws, E.T., Superman, and others. In addition to the Maestro Eduardo Marturet-led orchestra, special guests will include Venezuelan harpist José Manuelo Melo and Latin American Idol winner Mayré Martinez. 6:30 p.m. Friday in Palm Court Plaza, 140 NE 39th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Not many people can get as live as Lil Jon and not many places get as lit as E11EVEN – sounds like a pretty good combination. Photo by Tyler Clinton

Rapper-producer extraordinaire Lil Jon is making his return to the 305 on Friday evening with an appearance at LIV. It's actually been 10 years since Lil Jon dropped a full-length album (weird fun fact) but in light of all his hits and big-time collaborations with the likes of DJ Snake, Usher, T.I. and Pitbull, he's cemented a permanent place in our hearts. 11 p.m. Friday at LIV Nightclub, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; tixr.com. Tickets start at $40.



Saturday, December 21

If you've ever been to Medellín, Colombia, you know one of the most magical spots in the city is Plaza Botero, a public square teeming with voluptuous statues. From now through March 31, catch some of Colombian artist Fernando Botero's most captivating pieces along Lincoln Road in Miami Beach. Thirteen bronze sculptures, including a massive head and a bird, have taken residence in the pedestrian mall. You simply have to see them to believe them. Saturday and through March 31, 2020, on Lincoln Road between Washington Avenue and Alton Road, Miami Beach; lincolnrd.com. Admission is free.



Holiday shopping procrastinators, your time is running out. Rather than giving that big box store all your dough, head to a special holiday edition of the Black Market at Las Rosas on Saturday. You can peruse the usual selection of artisan goods, clothes, and other items along with a special infusion of seasonal offerings. On the entertainment front, drag stars Opal Am Rah and Yoko Oso will be performing, and musical accompaniment will be provided courtesy of Vetnough and Yr Glows. 9 p.m. Saturday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Back by popular demand, the Sunday Brunch Feast returns to Tanuki in Miami Beach on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Tanuki Miami

Sunday, December 22

A Miami brunch favorite is making a long-awaited return on Sunday. The Chinese and Japanese fare hotspot Tanuki is bringing back its Sunday Brunch Feast starting this Saturday, loaded with morsels, booze, and a little dessert action. For $45, enjoy a welcome cocktail, bottomless mimosa, prosecco, and sake (yes, bottomless sake!) plus a 12-piece dim sum and gyoza selection. There's also a $55 option with a main dish. It probably goes without saying, but save some room for this one, folks! 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Tanuki, 1080 Alton Road, Miami Beach; tanukimiami.com.



If you're beginning to lose your mind to holiday season-induced madness, you're not alone. But just remember, there are plenty of good things that come with all of this excessive cheer, like the Y100 Jingle Ball at the BB&T Center this Sunday evening. This star-studded holiday jam will feature performances from the Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Niall Horan, Ozuna, CNCO and many more. Be sure to wear your brightest red and get ready to rock out. 7 p.m. Sunday at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; y100.iheart.com; Tickets cost $33 to $501 via ticketmaster.com.