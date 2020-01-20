The Seven Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

This week's free happenings will give you all the feels. If you want to feel even better about yourself, hit the Trashy Tuesday beach cleanup at Hobie Beach on Tuesday. To feel sweaty among fellow rollerskating fans, the Hollywood Beach Skate meetup will be your jam this Wednesday. If you're trying to feel a bit more clued in about the Earth's unfolding climate catastrophe, check out the Miami Climate Symposium, with a special panel discussion led by CNN's Bill Weir, at the University of Miami Friday. And if you want to feel a little football-related joy (yes, even you, Dolphins fan), head to the multifaceted Super Bowl Live at Bayfront Park this Saturday.

Here are the best free things to do in Miami this week:



Courtesy of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau

The oceanside deservingly gets a lot of love when it comes to trash cleanups. But other spots need help too. This week, volunteer at Trashy Tuesday for a cleanup at Hobie Beach from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a sunset yoga session. Meet by the bathrooms at Hobie Island Beach Park, and bring drinking water and a yoga mat. Everything else (sunscreen, gloves, buckets, and bug spray) will be provided. 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, in Hobie Island Beach Park, Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami. Admission is free.



Calling all rollerbladers! Amid the whirlwind of cyclists, runners, walkers, and clearly confused people who just like to stand in the middle of Hollywood's boardwalk, there is a Hollywood Beach Skate meetup this Wednesday evening. Join your fellow in-liners and quadsters for what is always a wonderful workout and, after you meet new friends, perhaps grab a beer afterward too. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, in Charnow Park, 300 Connecticut St., Hollywood. Admission is free.

Copper Blues' Doral location will pay homage to the legendary Brazilian rock band Os Paralamas do Sucesso. Copper Blues

In the world of Brazilian rock, few groups are as accomplished and beloved as Os Paralamas do Sucesso. Born and bred in Rio de Janeiro in the late-'70s, the band has been delivering an Afro-Bahian vibe that's still going strong today thanks to longtime hits such as "Meu Erro" and "Alagados." This Thursday at Copper Blues in Doral, you can catch one of the best tributes in the biz, Prato, paying homage to the iconic band's hits. 9 p.m. Thursday, January 23, at Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., #224, Doral; copperblueslive.com. Admission is free.



How do we know when it's important to take climate change seriously? One indication is an event titled Miami Climate Symposium 2020: Predicting and Living With Extremes. In addition to a number of discussions and presentations on weather extremes and prospective solutions, an open-to-the-public panel will include experts from universities and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration this Friday at the Watsco Center. CNN's Bill Weir will moderate the panel. 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, January 24, at Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables; miami.edu. Admission is free with online registration.

Gmartnx

The Super Bowl won't happen till Sunday, February 2. But we can start partying now. Among Super Bowl LIV parties and debauchery aplenty, the NFL's Super Bowl Live fan fest will open this Saturday in Bayfront Park. The seven-day fest promises a number of experiences, including live music and dancing, culinary demos, an "Environmental Village," fan activities and shenanigans, and a Tailgate Town for chillin'. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, January 25; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, January 26; and select days/times through February 1 at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; nfl.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Courtesy of Upper Buena Vista

Are you a true Miamian if you haven't been to a Buena Vista Market Fest? The answer is no. So head to Buena Vista Market Fest V this Saturday afternoon. This market-meets-fest is loaded with good vibes, friendly people, and plenty of things/activities to fill your day, including mindfulness rituals, DJ sets, craft cocktails, and artisan goods. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, January 25, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at Upper Buena Vista, 184 NE 50th Ter., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.



"To deny our own impulses is to deny the very thing that makes us human." Name that movie! It's the one and only 1999 fantasy thriller The Matrix. If you haven't seen Keanu Reeves at his finest (OK, he's been great in Speed, Parenthood, and all the John Wick stuff too), this Sunday is the perfect time. The flick will play during a special pop-up series — the Wynwood Film Series, in partnership with O Cinema — at the Wynwood Marketplace. 7 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.