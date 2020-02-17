The Seven Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

Happy Presidents Day! Regardless of your feelings about our current president, Monday is a well-deserved day off for a lot of folks. And thankfully, it comes with a lot of free things to do. Among them, enjoy the final day of the Kite Days festival at Haulover Park, where you can join heaps of other Miamians in a childhood-favorite activity. Let's just hope that it's windy. On Tuesday, warm up your vocal cords and then head to Faena Theater for its live band Rock the Mic karaoke experience. Looking ahead to this weekend, the Third-Annual Soul Vegan Festival hits Bandshell Park on Saturday, and then, on Sunday, Unbranded Brewing celebrates its grand opening with a big ole block party.

Here are the best free things to do in Miami this week:

EXPAND The final day of Kite Days at Haulover Park is Monday. Photo courtesy of Skyward Kites

It's been a rainy and windy few days here South Florida. Let's hope the wind keeps it up for the final day of the Kite Days festival at Haulover Park on Monday. Spend your Presidents Day with plenty of other kite fliers — all you need is your own kite, some wind (again, fingers crossed) and $7 for parking should you decide to drive. If you haven't owned a kite since childhood — or just want a new one — there will be vendors on-site selling 'em. Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, February 17, at Haulover Park, 10800 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miamidade.gov. Admission is free with more information via eventbrite.com.

You've been singing in front of your mirror and in the car long enough. It's time to join a live band on stage (the South Florida-based Higher Ground) and be the star that you are. On Monday evening, head to Faena Theater for its latest Rock the Mic event. Yes, you can sign up and sing your favorite tune and make the crowd swoon. Per any karaoke night, you'll want to arrive somewhat early to get on the list to sing. 7 to 10:30 p.m. Monday, February 17, at Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; faena.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND There's a movie night on Novotel's rooftop. See Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Novotel Miami Brickell

In addition to offering a nice city view and daily happy hour, the Novotel Miami Brickell rooftop is actually a stellar spot for catching a flick. On Wednesday, the hotel will roll out its big screen yet again for the latest edition of Movie Under the Stars. For this affair, you can catch the Harry Potter spinoff and 2016 fantasy/adventure flick Fantastic Beasts. In addition to the film, there will be free popcorn as well as select food/drink specials during the event. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, at Novotel Miami Brickell, 1500 SW First Ave., Miami; novotelmiami.com. Admission is free with registration via eventbrite.com.

Each third Friday of the month, the Little Haiti Cultural Center is a pretty rockin' place to be. Its Sounds of Little Haiti series brings some of the best and brightest talents to its friendly confines for an evening of tunes, community, and cocktails (drinks are available for purchase). For this month's shindig, catch merengue-gone-flamenco rock outfit T-Vice. If you've never experienced authentic Kompa music, you will with these guys on Friday. 6 p.m. Friday, February 21, at Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; littlehaiticulturalcenter.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Starex Smith — AKA the Hungry Black Man — brings the Third-Annual Soul Vegan Festival to Bandshell Park on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Starex Smith

Who's hungry? Taking place smackdab in the middle of Black History Month, the Third-Annual Soul Vegan Festival is going down at Bandshell Park, loaded with Afro-Caribbean goodness. The event is sponsored by local food influencer the Hungry Black Man as well as the City of Miami Beach. Among the activities, you can purchase unique bites from the likes of Atlanta's Ingrid Bayoro, who will be serving up her signature plantain sandwich, and Orlando's Jenn Ross, who is renowned for a killer homemade vegan bread. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 22, at the Sand Bowl at Bandshell Park, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

New brewery alert! Hialeah's Unbranded Brewing is celebrating its grand opening all weekend long. The peak of its activity will be on Sunday, when the spot will be hosting a massive Block Party. On Sunday, the brewery will have 16 beers for purchase, a selection of food trucks, and the unveiling of a new mural. Pro-tip: If you sign up for its email list and show them you signed up, your first Unbranded Brewing beer is free on-site! Noon to Midnight Sunday, February 23, at Unbranded Brewing Co, 1395 E. 11th Ave., Hialeah; unbrandedbrewing.com. Admission is free.

You don't have to trek to New Orleans to get your Mardi Gras on. Amid celebrations galore, the Hollywood Mardi Gras celebration has some serious history and is always a colorful party. Dating back to 1935, this fest is still going strong and Sunday will certainly be no exception. Festivities include a walking krewe parade, crawfish boil, beads aplenty, a king and queen costume contest and vendor market. And, yes, there will be beads. 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 23, at 1920 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; hollywoodflmardigras.com. Admission is free.