The Little Stranger Isn't Your Average Ghost Story, Director Lenny Abrahamson Says

The first thing you should understand about The Little Stranger, the new film by Room director Lenny Abrahamson, is that it's only partly a ghost story. The period film, which follows a country doctor tending to a high-society family in its crumbling mansion, speaks to a shift in the class system of post-World War II England. With this concern, ghosts become mere supplemental metaphor, yet are still an important aspect of the film’s atmosphere. Abrahamson, who was fascinated by Sarah Waters’ 2009 novel on which the film is based, says balancing the supernatural and dramatic made for a unique challenge.

“There’s the way that Sarah manages to combine the extraordinary, rich period drama with an incredibly absurd ghost story,” he says, “and as a filmmaker, trying to make both those things work in a movie is a real challenge. I just felt I wanted to have a go at it.”

Abrahamson says he had many reasons for wanting to turn the book into a film. “I think the atmosphere of the book is really about what happens to somebody who cannot deal with the stuff that they carry with them... Faraday is a guy with tremendous longing in him,” he says, referencing the film’s protagonist, played by Domhnall Gleeson. “[He has] regret, anger in him, all from his childhood, the things that many people carry. But he cannot handle this, so what he doesn’t deal with ends up kind of poisoning other aspects of his life as he gets older. That was the thing in the novel that I found most moving — how skillfully Sarah told that story — and I wanted to keep that. I wanted to make sure that the ghost-story elements of the film were in service of that.”