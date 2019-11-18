The Eight Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

With Thanksgiving just around the corner and Christmas decorations emerging everywhere, things are getting festive. On Wednesday, How I Met Your Mother fans should bring their trivia A-game to Growler USA for a special Slapsgiving trivia event. On Saturday, CityPlace Doral gets in the holiday spirit with a special tree lighting ceremony that'll be loaded with live entertainment. For those not wanting to embrace the seasonal spirit just yet, there are other options too. Faena Theater hosts a live band karaoke experience on Monday and Veza Sur's epic #HechaEnMiami block party returns to Wynwood on Saturday. And, best of all, none of these wonderful gatherings will break the bank.

Here are the best free things to do in Miami this week:



EXPAND Sweat Records has vinyl excellence every day. On Monday, the record store is hosting its monthly chess gathering too. Karli Evans

Are you the next Garry Kasparov or Anatoly Karpov? Whether your goal is to become the next chess legend or to just get out and have some fun on a Monday, you can do it at Sweat Records' God Save the Queen Chess Club. This happens once a month and offers Miamians a chance to square off against fellow local enthusiasts. While some chess sets will be provided, supplies are limited, so bring your own set if you have it. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, November 18 at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786- 693-9309; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Admission is free.

You can rock out on Faena Theater's stage (like Miike Snow once did here) during its new Rock the Mic karaoke event. See Monday. Alex Markow

The Institute of Financial Wellness for the Arts (IFWA) and Faena Theater have teamed up for a Rock the Mic live karaoke series at Faena starting on Monday. Folks will be able to take the mic and sing their favorite tunes (although no more Bon Jovi, please) with the accompaniment of a live band. The evening will be hosted by Latin artist Arias Martin and magician Alex Ramon will perform as well. Additional dates are TBA, so stay tuned! 7:30 p.m. Monday, November 18 at Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; faena.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

The Worst Place on Earth podcast has proved pretty popular with listeners. Each week, hosts Jessica Farr and Caleb Scott scour some of the wildest and weirdest true crime-esque stories from across the globe and share them in a captivating fashion. On Tuesday, the hosts will be joined by local band Afrobeta at the Olympia Theater for a special recording of the podcast, complete with a live score from the accompanying act. The forecast is showing a 90 percent chance of at least one "Florida Man" story. 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 19 at Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-374-2444; olympiatheater.org. Admission is free.

Do you think you know Ted, Robin, Lily, and Barney better than anyone else? Then you'll probably want to hit Growler USA in Wynwood on Wednesday for a special How I Met Your Mother Slapsgiving Trivia event. Grab your fellow sitcom enthusiasts and gear up for five rounds of HIMYM goodness, two of which will be dedicated to the wonderful tradition of Slapsgiving. Just don't actually slap your friends... unless they totally deserve it, okay? 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 20 at Growler USA - Wynwood, 337 NW 25th Street, Miami; growlerusa.com. Admission is free.

Merengue and salsa are as quintessentially Miami as a mid-afternoon backup on I-95. As part of the Miami Design District's Performance Series, the legendary Johnny Ventura will perform a musical tribute to the beloved musical genres on Friday evening at Palm Court Plaza. The Dominican singer is known as the "Elvis of Merengue" and has more than 100 albums to his name dating back to the 60s. Needless to say, odds are you'll be entertained. 6:30 p.m. Friday, November 22 at Palm Court Plaza, 140 NE 39th Street, Miami; miamidesigndistrict.net. Admission is free.

Veza Sur's #HechaEnMiami block party is going down on Saturday. Amadeus McCaskill

Veza Sur Brewing Co. is throwing down hard on Saturday. Starting at noon, the Wynwood craft brew hotspot will host its annual #HechaEnMiami Block Party boasting live music, tasty bites, and, of course, lots of beer. Among its alcoholic highlights, the brewery will release its first-ever barrel-aged bottle in addition to hosting a special home brewer's competition. On the tunes front, Palo Santo, Domino Saints, Patrick & The Swayzees and Los Wizzards will be rocking throughout the day. Noon Saturday, November 23 at Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 NW 25th Street, Miami; vezasur.com. Admission is free.

Who's in the holiday spirit? If you're not quite there yet, get over to CityPlace Doral on Saturday for its Tree Lighting Ceremony. In addition to lighting up a big ole tree and offering a special "snowfall", there will be plenty on-site to keep you jolly. Traditional Cuban group Cortadito will serenade ears and South Florida Dance Group will perform a special rendition of the Nutcracker. 6 p.m. Saturday, November 23 at CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th Street, Doral; cityplacedoral.com. Admission is free.

Your weekend doesn't have to end on a boring note. Every last Sunday of the month (meaning this Sunday!) the Mayfair at Coconut Grove hosts The Miami Latin Rooftop Pool Party on its always picturesque grounds. Arrive at noon for a special bachata class by Bloo and, from there, DJs Mike Caledron, Alfredo Rodriguez and Artie Bronx will keep the festive vibe going. Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 24 at The Mayfair at Coconut Grove, 3000 Florida Ave., Miami; mayfairhotelandspa.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.