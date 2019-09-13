The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

There's a full moon this weekend, which means your weekend parties may get a little weird. And speaking of parties, Nelly is throwing down at E11even Friday night. Saturday evening, J Balvin hits the American Airlines Arena while Electric Kif celebrates its brand new album at Lagniappe. To combat any bad energy, Miami Beach Edition is hosting its first-ever Full Moon Festival Saturday evening, too. To close the weekend out, will the Fins bounce back as the Patriots come to town? We shall see.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

Friday, September 13

It's a pretty stellar September at E11even Miami. Last week, 50 Cent made a visit. Next week you can catch T.I. But, before that happens, Nelly is taking over the mega-club all-night long. The rapper has been no stranger to the club, just as his hits spanning "Country Grammar," "Air Force Ones" and "Ride Wit Me" have been no strangers to the top of the charts throughout his years in the biz. 10 p.m. Friday at E11even, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; tixr.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40.

A German electronic powerhouse is crossing the pond to rock Miami. The Adana Twins have taken their techno vibe to some of the biggest clubs on Planet Earth, from DC-10 in Ibiza to Halcyon in San Francisco. This Friday, catch a set by the duo at Club Space. For a preshow fist-pump, try the infectious tracks "Strange" and "Juicy Fruit." 11 p.m. Friday at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20.

The dinos are coming! Usually, a statement like that would leave you terrified, but in this case, it means a fun experience is on its way. "Jurassic Quest" is billed as "the largest exhibition of life-size, moving, museum-quality dinosaurs in the U.S.," and you can catch it at the Fair Expo Center beginning this Friday. More than 80 larger-than-life dinos will be waiting for you to pose with them for Instagram. 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Fair Expo Center, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; jurassicquest.com. Tickets cost $22 and up and parking costs $5.

J Balvin returns to the Triple A Saturday night. Photo by Chris Carter

Saturday, September 14

Let's think of our favorite JBs: James Brown. James Bond. And we can't forget J Balvin. The Medellín, Colombia-bred reggaeton star is taking the globe by storm. This Saturday, his Arcoiris Tour is set to stop at the American Airlines Arena. The tour comes on the heels of his latest LP, Oasis, which dropped in June and is a collaboration with fellow reggaeton phenom Bad Bunny. 7 p.m. Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $35.95 to $160.95.

Summer is winding down, but burger season lasts year-round in Miami's tropical paradise. This Saturday, skip the grill and let Miami's top restaurants craft perfect burgers for your enjoyment at New Times' Burgerfest. Participating restaurants include Boss Burger & Brew, Clutch Burger, Pincho Factory, and many others. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Haulover Beach Park, 10800 Collins Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $25 to $65 via newtimesburgerfest.com and $40 to $75 at the gate if still available.

The Wizard of Oz made its world debut in 1939, but new fans of the film are born every day. To celebrate the iconic movie's 80th anniversary, catch it on the big screen at Gables Cinema for two intimate showings. Just don't bring any wicked witches to ruin the experience. 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $5.

EXPAND Electric Kif celebrates its new album. See Saturday. Photo by Claudia SanchezSilva

Miami's Electric Kif conjures all sorts of sounds. Sometimes it's jazzy, oftentimes there's a bassy undertone, but it always rocks. Saturday at Lagniappe, the band will celebrate the release of its newest album, Jefe. Be among the first to hear the songs on the record before Kif heads out on a tour up the East Coast. 9 p.m. Saturday at Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami; lagniappehouse.com. Admission is free.

There's a full moon this weekend and things could get a little weird. The kind folks at the Miami Beach Edition are sending out calming vibes with the hotel's first-ever Full Moon Festival. Among the enlightening activities guests can enjoy are bonfires, tunes from DJ Tavin Reiter, a build-your-own sage kit activity, stargazing, and more. 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Miami Beach Edition and Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; tixr.com. Ticket packages cost $45 and up.

Sunday, September 15

Regardless of what your punk-purist friend might say, punk music is alive and well in 2019. Case in point: Ceremony. If you don't believe it, catch the band's high-velocity show at Gramps this Sunday. The Cali-bred five-some has been going strong since 2005 and toured with the likes of Converge and Blacklisted. Ceremony released its latest LP, In the Spirit World Now, last month. 8 p.m. Sunday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; ticketfly.com. Tickets cost $14.

The fans will show up for the Dolphins/Patriots game on Sunday, but will the Dolphins? Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg

After welcoming the Baltimore Ravens to Hard Rock Stadium for its season opener, the Miami Dolphins will now open the door for the New England Patriots. It'll be a true AFC East showdown Sunday afternoon with a lot of questions to answer. Will there be another Miami Miracle so the Fins can pull out the W? Will Gisele be there to cheer on Tom? Can Patriots fans possibly be even more obnoxious now than in years past? We shall see. 1 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens. Tickets cost $102 to $236 via ticketmaster.com.

Some truly amazing folks have been coming together for deep chats during the Bass Museum of Art's Curator Culture series. Sunday, that trend continues as Breath, Eyes, Memory author Edwidge Danticat, artist/scholar Frances Negrón-Muntaner, and host Tom Healy sit down for a panel discussion about art, activism, and seemingly everything in between. 5 p.m. Sunday at the Bass Museum of Art, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; thebass.org. Tickets cost $10.