The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday



More and more of Arthur Jafab's work is popping up around the 305 — and that's a very good thing. The Mississippi-bred director and cinematographer knows how to master a timely and thought-provoking flick, such as Crooklyn and Seven Songs for Malcolm X. His latest piece, Dreams Are Colder Than Death, is a needed exposé on what it means to be black as well as what race means in today's American society. 8 p.m. Thursday at Nite Owl Theater, 3930 NE Second Ave., Miami; icamiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP.

Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo — maybe you've heard of him — recently signed with the Juventus squad, and it's a big deal (understatement of the year). Join fellow Juventus devotees to celebrate the beginning of a promising, new Serie A season with the Miami launch of the Juventus Official Fan Club. Learn all about the club, enjoy tunes by Cardi & Friends, chow on grub from local vendors, and sip Negroni and Aperol spritz cocktails for seven bucks all day. Noon Thursday at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; eventbrite.com. Free with RSVP.

You don't need to travel to Orlando for a magical Disney experience. This Thursday through Saturday, the BB&T Center will be home to Disney on Ice's Mickey's Search Party. The multisensory experience boasts skating, acrobatics, and stunts as a crew of Disney faves tries to track down Tinkerbell. Among the familiar faces you'll see throughout the show will be Moana, Belle, Aladdin, and Ariel. 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $16.

Friday

Let the smack talk begin: The wildly popular TV show Wild 'n Out, created by Nick Cannon and first appearing on MTV in 2005, is making a stop in Miami. Among the crowd-favorite artists you'll see in a variety of improv-like games and comedy sketches will be DC Young Fly, IamZoie, Emmanuel Hudson, and Justina Valentine. And, yeah, you can count on Cannon being there too because he loves Miami, where he recently opened a Wild 'n Out-inspired sports bar on Ocean Drive. 8 p.m. Thursday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $31 to $395.

Prepare for the best in Brazilian cinema. For the 22nd consecutive year, the Brazilian Film Festival of Miami (BRAFF) is making its way to cinemas throughout South Florida. This year's fest honors filmmakers Carlos Diegues and Cacå Diegues, including a closing showing of Bye Bye Brazil at SoundScape Park's outdoor theater. Also worth catching is the festival's University Series, presented in conjunction with FIU, boasting titles that debate the latest and greatest societal issues. Friday through September 24 at various locations in Miami; inffinito.com. Tickets to each film start at $10 and vary by location.

Ready to check out some of the latest Tomas Vu on view? Fredric Snitzer Gallery is your spot. The cozy gallery will host a selection of the Vietnamese-born artist's work, which typically spans the installation, printmaking, and paint genres. And when he's not displaying his art throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia, he's inspiring the next generation of artists by teaching at Columbia University's prestigious School of Arts. Opening reception 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, exhibit on display through October 20 at Fredric Snitzer Gallery, 1540 NE Miami Ct., Miami; snitzer.com. Admission is free.

Alexander McQueen was a fashion icon, and he has quite the story. Learn about his "inspired yet tortured" life during a screening of McQueen at Miami Beach Cinematheque. The flick features interviews with the vibrant designers' friends and family, paired with moving tunes and visuals. If you can't catch the film's opening night, there will be plenty of other showings this month. 8:55 p.m. Friday and select showings through September 27 at Miami Beach Cinematheque, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; miafff.org. Tickets cost $11 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

Saturday

Wynwood has a new R&B fest. Its name is the Best Life Music Festival, and it has quite a lineup for its inaugural year. Headlining is H.E.R., whose EP I Used to Know Her: The Prelude dropped in August and cracked the Billboard 200's Top 20. You can also catch Ella Mai, Tobi Lou, Snoh Alegra, and others. 3 p.m. Saturday at RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; bestlifefest.com. Tickets cost $60 to $200.

Sting and Shaggy are two artists you probably never thought you'd see collaborate on anything. Well, in addition to recently releasing an island-heavy collaborative album, 44/876, the duo is now on tour. It's a one-of-a-kind experience offering Shag-tastic versions of "Every Breath You Take" and "Message in a Bottle," as well as Sting-y renditions of "It Wasn't Me" and "Angel," among other hits. 8 p.m. Saturday at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $104.

Miami-based abstract artist Lynne Golob Gelfman has enjoyed a life dedicated to art, spanning approximately 50 years and taking her work to many corners of the globe. Now you can catch an eclectic selection of her work, including some pieces from her early days and the past two decades, at PAMM. Some of Gelfman's series on view include the popular Oil and Sand, Between, and Thru. Friday through April 21 at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Adult admission costs $16, and various discounts are available.

Before you enjoy that craft beer, you'll have to earn it. The South Florida Craft Beer Run is back with a 5K for serious runners and fun runners alike, plus beer (duh), grub, tunes, games, and cigars. Registration includes a rad race tee, a medal, and one beer. Participating breweries — aside from the host venue, the Tank Brewing Co. — include Lauder Ale, Bousa Brewing, Funky Buddha, Concrete Beach, Cigar City, and others. 6 p.m. Saturday at the Tank Brewing Co., 5100 NW 72nd Ave., Bay A-1, Miami; southfloridacraftbeerrun.com. Registration costs $30.

Want to introduce a younger sibling or cousin to Churchill's but not on one of its messier nights? Flashback Fest is an 18-and-over party, and it's the perfect way to segue your innocent cuz from Kendall to Miami's grimiest and most unforgettable establishment. The 39-year-old bar will boom with tunes from the '70s, '80s, and '90s and hold a costume contest that might land you $100. Cover bands such as East Drive Music, Clearwaves, and the High Lifters will plug away at your favorite pop hits from those decades. Make sure you use your hair iron or hair spray, and get ready to party like it's the past. 8 p.m. Saturday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Admission is free.

America is a total mess. It needs all kinds of ethical and spiritual makeovers — the kinds not even Queer Eye could provide. Documentary web series Finding Home shows the challenges LGBTQ+ immigrants face when trying to build a new life in Los Angeles. O Cinema Wynwood will host a screening of this important and telling slice of American life. The film will be paired with a panel discussion with immigration experts to talk about fake news and very real public policies. The event is hosted by Aqua Foundation for Women and also looks at how immigration affects the queer community in South Florida. Noon Saturday at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NE 29th St., Miami; o-cinema.org. Admission costs $11.

If Roger Ebert said your movie is good, it's definitely worth a gander. That's how he endorsed Peter Hyams' 2010, the followup to Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. The sequel might not be as well known as the original, but if you're a fan, you'll want to see what life was like nine years after Discovery One failed its mission. And maybe you want a few answers to unresolved questions from the first flick. See 2010 on the big screen in 2018 as part of Gables Cinema's series After-Hours. 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Admission costs $8.

The world really got to know Sammy Hagar's voice in the early '90s. He joined Van Halen, replacing the flamboyant David Lee Roth, and sang the earworm "Right Now." It was on everyone's brain because it was also used as the Crystal Pepsi song. Since those days, Hagar has continued to evolve as a musician and has his own band, the Circle, with Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham (the son of Led Zeppelin's drummer), and former BusBoys' guitarist Vic Johnson. The group will play at Hard Rock in Hollywood for a show certain to attract blues nerds and white guys with long hair. 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets start at $45.

Sunday

You thought Mexican Independence Day was May 5, didn't you? It's actually September 16, and Bodega Taqueria y Tequila will celebrate the holiday from noon to 6 p.m. this weekend. Going down in the restaurant's hip speakeasy/back bar, the Sunday Brunch Fiesta will include a mariachi band, DJs, and drink specials and. Drink specials include a bloody mary bar, $9 micheladas, and $7 specialty margaritas. Because it's also National Guacamole Day, enjoy the free guac bar until 2 p.m., and you can pair it with a full brunch menu. If you RSVP to the party, you'll get a free drink. ¡Salud! Noon Sunday at Bodega, 1220 16th St., Miami Beach; bodeda-mexicanindependenceday.eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

It's not always easy to find your creative niche. Some people make music; others pen poems. Maybe you're not into the regular creative outlets; you're more into hands-on learning. Check out Dabble Class with master book artist Gabi Bello. She'll instruct a one-on-one masterclass on folding techniques in the origami tradition. You'll be able to bind a book in a totally unique way and go home with your own accordion book and a new skill. The class has room for only ten people, so sign up soon. 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wolfsonian, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Admission costs $30 for nonmembers and $20 for members.



Monday

Author Walter Mosely is known for his mysteries featuring Easy Rawlins, but his recent novel John Woman tells the coming-of-age story of a history professor who goes by the name "Woman." He asks his students to avoid classic historical narratives, but he can't outrun his own complicated past. This is Mosely's 15th novel in the past ten years, so calling him prolific is an understatement. He'll read at Books & Books in Coral Gables this week, so check out this buzzy novel, which raises questions worthy of the Trump era. 8 p.m. Monday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free if reserved, though not guaranteed after 7:45 p.m., or two seats cost the price of the book.

Professional ice hockey is crazy. It's like soccer in that no one ever scores, but it's like football in that players are always getting hurt. You might wonder, Why would I care about a sport played on ice when I live in Florida? Here's why: Hockey is a good way to cool down while burning off some secondhand aggression. Catch the NHL preseason double-header between our Florida Panthers and the Nashville Predators. It's a perfect way to bond with your angry kid in a cool setting. 3:30 p.m. Monday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets start at $15.

Tuesday

Electropop is a genre not even close to dying. There will always be an audience for this danceable, dreamy music. That means Michigan native Garrett Borns, AKA Børns, will easily remain relevant as a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He lives outside Los Angeles, in a treetop sanctuary, where he's crafted albums Candy, Dopamine, and his most recent, Blue Madonna. He's worked with singers Petite Meller and Lana Del Rey and toured with Bleachers and Charli XCX. He's now the headliner, playing at Revolution and supported by Twin Shadow. 7 p.m. Tuesday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Admission costs $27 online and $30 at the door.

Wednesday

Ever since the Van Dyke Café shuttered its Lincoln Road doors, there haven't been many live jazz experiences on SoBe. Who would have thought that Purdy Lounge, one of Miami Beach's longest-running dimly lit clubs, would save jazz for the cool folks on this tropical island? Purdy is best known for its themed nights, and now the bar is classing things up with a weekly Wednesday jazz night presenting music by Triple F Soul Effect. Kick back on a couch and enjoy Well Wednesday drink specials. 9 p.m. Wednesday at Purdy Lounge, 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; purdylounge.com. Admission is free.