Miami is counting down the days till Halloween weekend, but there's plenty of fun to be had before then. Kick off your week with Drag Mondays at Kill Your Idol, loaded with performances and delicious drink specials. Thursday evening, enjoy bites and beverages at No. 3 Social during New Times' latest Sips n' Selfies. This weekend, a beachside barbecue will take over Lummus Park, and Pineapple Sunday will return to Ball & Chain in Little Havana.

Here are the best free things to do in Miami this week:

Ugh, Mondays can be such a drag. Turn the day around with Drag Mondays at Kill Your Idol. SKOT and DJ Zehno provide the tunes, and resident divas the Eye Dolls perform at this weekly happening. Plus, there are always special guest performers. Happy hour offers half-priced drinks from 8 to 10 p.m., and enjoy $2 PBRs, $2 Jell-O shots, and $3 Cosmo shots all night. 10 p.m. Monday, October 14, at Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach; sub-culture.org. Admission is free.

Each third Tuesday of the month, Beat Culture Brewery hosts its trivia evening, when top performers get prizes, free beer, and comped bar tabs. For all you larger trivia teams, there is no team size limit at this one. So whether you're looking to school opponents at a new trivia night or hoping to get in the game, bring the whole nerd gang. 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, at Beat Culture Brewery, 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; beatculture.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Sips n' Selfies is back! It's going down Thursday at No. 3 Social. Jorge Martinez

You might do these two things regularly: sip yummy beverages and take selfies. Well, this Thursday, those two activities will come together for another stellar Sips n' Selfies, brought to you by New Times. The latest installment is set to happen at No. 3 Social. In addition to spectacular rooftop views, enjoy complimentary cocktails, light bites, and great company. 7 p.m. Thursday, October 17, at No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

The kind folks at the National YoungArts Foundation for years have been nurturing local talent and prepping artists for the big time. This Friday evening, YoungArts alumni will join forces with the Miami Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Eduardo Marturet, for a free show as part of the Design District's recurring fall performance series. Singers Grace Weber and Támar, both YoungArts alumni, will show off the skills they honed during their time with the foundation. 6 p.m. Friday, October 18, at 3841 NE Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Sweat Records is best known for its vinyl selection, but the Little Haiti shop sometimes doubles as a live music venue. Saturday night, prepare for a killer lineup, with New York's Aquashade headlining the bill. Miami's Axetone (whose live demo dropped earlier this year) and Womanmay (fronted by Maylin Colmenares) will join the fun. 7 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

In case you're behind on the news, the Black Market recently moved from Sundays to Saturdays at Las Rosas. For this Saturday's Halloween edition, there will be the usual 20-plus vendors selling all kinds of tchotchkes. Plus, don't miss drag performances and live music. Orlando's the Welzeins, the Gazms, and Matchstick Johnny will headline. 8 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Pineapple Sunday returns to Ball & Chain this weekend. Ball & Chain

Pineapple Sunday sounds delicious. But this is no citrus-picking event — it's Ball & Chain's famous Sunday event loaded with dancing, live tunes, and flowing cocktails. Landing on the Little Havana club's outdoor Pineapple Stage this week will be Rick Moon, the Goodnites, Scone Cash Players, and Electric Piquete. On the drinks front, you can never go wrong with the Calle Ocho old-fashioned, made with tobacco-infused bitters and a tobacco leaf garnish. 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 20, at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; ballandchain.com. Admission is free.

Summer in Miami can be way too hot to host a barbecue. Now that the weather is nice, head to Lummus Park for Sunday's Beachside BBQ Jamboree. The shindig is being put on by the City of Miami Beach and will be loaded with eats, drinks, jams, and fun activities such as a kite workshop. Honey Hounds and the Sh-Booms will serenade guests throughout the day. Proper Sausages, Icestasy, Clives Café, and others will sell food, while vendors such as Brody's Bandanas, Radiator Comics, and Half Moon Leather will offer their wares. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 20, at Lummus Park, 1130 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.