Simone Biles and Other Top Gymnasts Coming to Amerant Bank Arena

Simone Biles and other top gymnasts from around the world are going on a U.S. tour as part of the Gold Over America Tour.
August 16, 2024
See Simone Biles in action when the Gold Over America Tour stops at the Amerant Bank Arena on October 11.
See Simone Biles in action when the Gold Over America Tour stops at the Amerant Bank Arena on October 11. Gold Over America Tour photo


The 2024 Summer Olympics wrapped up last week in Paris. In addition to the many gold medals that were handed out, the internet went crazy with gold-medal-worthy memes, including the Turkish shooter, the Clark Kent of pommel horse, and the Australian b-girl Raygun.

However, artistic gymnastics is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated sports at any Summer Olympics. This year, the women of Team USA, led by Simone Biles, won gold, while the men's team, which included viral gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik (AKA Clark Kent), took home bronze.

Now, Biles and other top gymnasts from around the world are going on a U.S. tour as part of the Gold Over America Tour (GOAT). Joining Biles are American athletes Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Fred Richard, Brody Malone, Paul Juda, Joscelyn Roberson, Katelyn Ohashi, Asher Hong, Hezly Rivera, Shane Wiskus, and Yul Moldauer as well as Canada's Peng-Peng Lee, France's Mélanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos, and Casimir Schmidt of the Netherlands. (It seems that, at one point, Nedoroscik was going to join the tour but has since dropped out.)

GOAT will stop in 30 cities across the U.S., including the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Friday, October 11.

"I'm so honored and excited to welcome these incredible and courageous athletes to the tour for an amazing and unforgettable journey," Biles said in a statement. "This tour is not only about amazing performances but connecting with communities and building up the confidence of the next generation of athletes."

For fans of gymnastics and future Olympians, tickets are now available for the South Florida show via seatgeek.com.

Gold Over America Tour. 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 11, at the Amerant Bank Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-8000; amerantbankarena.com. Tickets cost $35 to $345 via seatgeek.com.
