Renegade Rustlers' Thrift Gifting Saves the Pocketbook, the Environment, and Reignites the Holiday Spirit

Connoisseurs of boho chic style can easily fall prey to local vendor Jozy DeFord’s Renegade Rustlers vintage goods. While she sells her wares all across the country, on many Sundays – especially those close to the winter holidays – she can be found hustling and bustling around her trunk show on Lincoln Road or at drag-themed brunches in Wynwood, talking up customers with the precision and speed of an Old West auctioneer.

"There's something here for you and I'll find it! If I don't have it I'll manifest it. Give me a chance and I'll show you magic," she’ll say.

Next thing you know, you’ve got your arms loaded with technicolor Mexican wool blankets and cotton bedquilts adorned in Indian prints, or you’re slipping Chinese silk dresses and African Dashikis over your beach clothes in front of a full-length mirror she’s suddenly pulled from her maze of racks – usually about the point when you’re like “Nah, I really shouldn’t.”

Don’t be surprised – or even dismayed – if you find yourself packing a number of items back home in a specially priced bundle. Consider instead all the cool stuff you just scrounged up for yourself and your loved ones for a fraction of the original price and much less of a carbon footprint. In fact, the United Nations notes that the global fashion industry emits more carbon dioxide than all international flights and sea shipments – and then those goods need to be flown or shipped somewhere.

So for those looking to save some cash, cut down on gluttonous consumerism, or avoid the impersonal exchange of gift cards to Home Depot, Gap, and Starbucks, vintage venders like Renegade Rustlers might just be the solution. Sure, thrift gifting might sound weird at first, and it will take some planning, but it’s all the latest rage in climate activist Greta Thunberg’s native Sweden where buying new now comes with a dirty word: köpskam, or the “shame of buying.”

As for why New Times decided to feature Renegade Rustlers, well, Miami has lots of vintage vendors, but most of the well-curated ones don’t sell as cheap. For DeFord, there’s a shame attached to up-charging people much for used items she got for very little to free.

“I keep my prices low because I buy low. It stands behind the model that I have, which is that you don’t have to spend money to have style,” says the veteran vendor, who’s been running this business in Miami since 1993.

Born and raised as a boy named Ira in Bloomington, Indiana, DeFord says she grew up learning the value of resourcefulness and self-expression because her father was a broke doctoral student in University of Indiana’s School of Geology, and her mother worked as a part-time model.

“We were forced to shop at the thrift store. We didn’t have money to go anywhere else, but my mother used to say ‘style doesn’t make you, you make style,’” says DeFord. “You’re creating a dialogue in society through the colors, the textures, the palette that you’ve got. That’s your speech. That’s your introduction to people.”

With these concepts in mind, we spent a good long while visiting the Renegade Rustlers trunk show on Lincoln Road and then digging through bins back at the ranch – a CubeSmart Storage Unit in Wynwood. The following is a list of ideas based on that hunt.

Home Décor and Furniture

EXPAND A colorful Mexican throw can go great on the body when Miami's winter temperatures dip and great on the wall as art decor during the rest of the year. Julienne Gage

We all know that here in South Florida, cozy blankets aren’t really necessary, until, of course, that one or two weeks when a polar vortex comes spinning in from the ocean, sucking in all the tropical humidity and then piercing the heart of South Beach with one giant chill. It’s right about then that most of us get really good swearing in multiple languages, wondering where the hell we put our socks and that college-era hoodie, carajo. And since it usually comes in January, you can imagine how local loved ones would be thrilled with a throw.

Look around the prospective gift recipient's living room and bedroom, snap a few pictures when they’re not looking, and take note of the color scheme. Even in hot months, a blanket makes for a nice adornment over a couch or at the foot of a bed.

“We need to be surrounded by beautiful objects, and on chilly nights we can cuddle up in these blankets or throws with significant others,” says DeFord.

What about their walls? Do they lack for artwork or do their shelves look a bit bare? What’s the overall look and feel? Mid-Century Modern or its hyper-local cousin Miami-MiMo? Quaint and rustic or bold and bizarre? Maybe one of those throws could double as a tapestry for South Florida’s many warm months. Perhaps they could use a set of book ends for those antiquated pages they just couldn’t part with in the digital age.

And then, depending on how much shelf space they have and what themes they might have going on around them, there are always curio pieces such as soapstone figurines depicting star-crossed lovers or figurines of roosters and countrymen that could be interpreted as old Americana, or might double as symbols of African or indigenous spirituality. Who cares that they aren’t actually antiques? It might be better if they’re not. Some ancient artifacts are actually stolen, whereas a tourists may have bought direct.

“It’s the fact that somebody could have bought that from a local artist and the carried it across the ocean, kept it, and moved it around. How any lives has it seen?,” asks DeFord.

If you can, find out where the was made, do some research or check in with a historian, then jot down what you learned on a handwritten note and stick it to the bottom of the piece.

There’s also the occasional art piece, in fact, DeFord paints some of her own, and then, every once in a while, she might get an antique trunk or a funky set of footstools, but furniture really isn’t her thing. Plus, it’s a little hard to hide couch under the tree or stuff an armchair into a stocking.

If you do want furniture, the Dragonfly Thrift Boutique in Little Havana (a 2018 New Times Best of Miami winner) also offers good deals and coveted hipster finds with proceeds going to the non-profit organization LEAP, which helps women being released from prison transition back into society. Perhaps the best way to gift furniture is to make your own coupon for a thrifting trip, and then make it a day-long excursion.

Jewelry and Accessories

EXPAND Antique Art Deco rings at Five Golden Rings in Sunset Place sell for between $85 to $100 and last forever. Julienne Gage

Let’s face it. Even the costume jewelry you can buy at higher-end chain stores is rarely made with semi-precious metals, and thus, the paint is bound to rub off. When it does fade, it’s more likely to end up in a landfill than get a Michael’s Crafts paintjob. Meanwhile, you’ll have to pay shipping and wait for backorders if you purchase on the likes of Etsy. But all along Lincoln Road and in antique and pawn shops across the region, you can find some truly amazing gems for about the same price.

Take, for example, the lost art of filigree – can you go wrong with some of that spun into the protective-yet-inviting shape of a hamsa? What’s their favorite color or birth stone? Is there a pendant with that stone that you could easily have strung on a silver or gold necklace?

Want to peruse jewelry in a quieter, more organized fashion, or ensure you’re investing in a quality piece? In this case, visit true antique jewelers like Five Golden Rings on Sunset Drive, where an authentic Art Deco ring runs about $85 to $100. Plus, jewelry there can be resized or remounted.

“These pieces last and can be handed down,” says DeFord.

As for accessories, who in Miami couldn’t use an embroidered Hmong or Mayan beach bag or a woven seagrass tote for shopping? And with the Marley Family’s 420 Kaya Fest reggae extravaganza just a few months away, how about a red, green, and gold embroidered backpack with a photo of late Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie printed on an iron-on patch?

“I bring these things in as a collection of curation, and I try to move them on to the person that they’re meant for,” says DeFord, who often refers to herself as the Keeper of the Markets. “Sometimes I’ll hold onto a piece for three years and no one looks at it, and then someone comes in who says oh my god, I’ve been looking for this for forever.”

Clothes

EXPAND A little nostalgia goes a long way. Julienne Gage

No matter the time of year, it’s always hot in Florida. Find your gift receiver's measurements, do a little digging for sizing and style in their closet, then carry a tape measure as your preferred hunting tool. Maxi skirts and satin slip dresses go well with just about everything – they can be souped-up with heels and shawls for formal occasions or dressed down with sandals and flip flops for steamy, mid-summer meals in the South Florida outdoors. Fur and leather jackets are great for northern spring travel while vintage jeans and military jackets are breathable in the summer and still protect against the elements when someone in range of your office cubicle jacks up the AC to meat locker standards.

Of course, when it comes to clothing, it can be tricky to know what’s actually going to fit. Obviously you can ask for their measurements ahead of your hunt, and you might take another mutual friend along for a second opinion.

Clothes should probably go through a good washing or a trip to the dry cleaner, and then you might even consider hiring up a tailor or a seamstress – or maybe you create a little coupon for one - so that adjusting the item becomes part of the experience. In this part of the country, just about everybody knows an elder who spent a lifetime doing alterations and will be happy to help you at a reasonable price.

The main thing, says DeFord, is that you have to trust that primitive hunter-gatherer heritage. She figures the industrialized world has caused humans to transfer that skill from food foraging to fashion.

“Trust yourself, trust your instincts, think about their design, their color palette and who they are when they’re with you, then find something that moves you for that person,” she says.

For this market keeper, vintage items have a unique and special meaning. In fact, she likens them to the 1998 film The Red Violin.

“It studies the existence of the violin to its multiple owners and how that affects the instrument. Its sound and the beauty that comes from it is all part of the ones who held it, played it, loved it, kept it, and struggled with it,” she reflects. “These things have souls.”

So while thrift gifting might take a bit more research, scavenging, and plenty of thought, it can ultimately get you and your receiver back in the holiday spirit.

“It’s a way for you to be more thoughtful, more present,” says DeFord.

Jozy DeFord's Renegade Rustlers vintage finds will be featured Sunday, December 21st during the R House Sunday Drag Brunch in Wynwood, 2727 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127 during the 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. shows. Her wares can also be found on most Sundays on Lincoln Road. For more information, follow her on Instagram @renegade.rustlers.