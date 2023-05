Miami Grand Prix 2023 Races Into the Miami International Autodrome

click to enlarge Nico Hulkenberg of Haas F1 Team (left) and Sergio Pérez of Red Bull Racing on practice day on May 5, 2023. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Sergio Pérez (right) of Red Bull Racing Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Team exits the pit on practice day on May 5, 2023. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Sergio Pérez of Red Bull Racing in the pit on practice day on May 5, 2023. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge The team of Scuderia Ferrari on practice day on May 5, 2023. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Racing on the track at the Miami International Autodrome on practice day on May 5, 2023. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Brandon Marshall, Karolína Kurková, and Archie Drury at the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, 2025. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Attendees at the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, 2023. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Attendees at the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, 2023. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Attendees at the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, 2023. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Roger Federer and Juan Martín del Potro at the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, 2023. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner, and Greg Madeira, CEO of Liberty Media Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Patrick Mahomes at the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, 2023. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Attendees at the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, 2023. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Dak Prescott (left) at the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, 2023. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Attendees at the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, 2023. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge LL Cool J (right) at the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, 2023. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull Racing at the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, 2023 Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge The Jonas Brothers at the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, 2023. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Alix Ashley Earle (left) and Meredith Duxbury at the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, 2023. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Queen Latifah at the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, 2023. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Racing during the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, 2023. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Racing during the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, 2023. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Attendees at the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, 2023. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Eventual victor Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing during the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, 2023. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Racing during the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, 2023. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez of Red Bull Racing and Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant won the podium spots at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Miami Grand Prix 2023 champion Max Verstappen Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Max Verstappen sprays Champagne to celebrate his victory at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Dak Prescott at the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, 2023. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Attendees at the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, 2023. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

The South Florida sun shone brightly on the 30,000 Formula 1 fans and assorted celebrities who turned out for the 2023 Miami Grand Prix. It shone even more brightly on Team Red Bull, whose drivers, Max Verstappen and Sergio "Checo" Pérez, finished the 57-lap contest one-two to snag the top spots on the podium.Though most of the race resembled a merry-go-round — a very loud merry-go-round with speeds well in excess of 200 mph, but still — a good time was had by most, if not all. Contrary to local custom, fans began pouring through the gates of the Hard Rock Stadium complex soon after 1 p.m. to avail themselves of the food, the drink, and the all-powerful merch. By the time the race went off at 3:30, the grandstands were packed, the crowd (mostly) riveted.In fact, the day's only late arrival turned up at the very end, when the checkered flag failed to wave until after Verstappen crossed the finish line.contributing photographer Michele Eve Sandberg was on hand for all the Miami Race Week action, from pit row to celebrity row; a generous selection of her photos appears below. For more about the action — or comparative lack thereof — on the track, see Douglas Moskowitz's race wrapup: "Verstappen Comes From Behind to Win an Uneventful Miami Grand Prix." (F1 neophytes might want to refer to Doug's "Beginner's Guide to Formula 1."