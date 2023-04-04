Sweat and Stars Came Out for the Miami Open

In 2023, Hard Rock Stadium is much more than a massive venue. Sure, there are Dolphins games aplenty, the Orange Bowl, and Beyoncé is coming in August.
But take one step outside the stadium itself, and there's a ton going on. Massive structures are being erected ahead of May’s Formula 1 race, and the nearly 30 tennis courts that orbit the stadium were used in full force during the Miami Open.
It’s a total hodgepodge that is visually hard to grasp. But everything beautifully came together as the Miami Open roared into town on March 19 and culminated on Sunday, April 2, with the men’s final.
Sure, there were a couple of major setbacks. Number one men’s player and six-time Miami Open champion, Novak Djokovic, was again denied entry into the U.S. — and therefore the tournament — due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. That saga is nothing new. On the women’s side, defending Miami Open champion, Iga Swiatek, was forced to withdraw early due to a rib injury.
But the established and emerging stars still came to sweat it out under the oft-excruciating South Florida sun. On the women’s side, 15 seed and Czech Republic flag-bearer Petra Kvitova took home the win, downing Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina on Saturday after a lengthy first-set tiebreaker, 7-6 (14), 6-2. And, on the men’s side, fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev beat rising Italian star Jannik Sinner — 7-5, 6-3 — during Sunday’s final.
On the practice courts, there was a 30-minute window in the early rounds where fans caught world men's number one Carlos Alcaraz, American star Coco Gauff, and Canadian phenom Felix Auger-Aliassime back-to-back-to-back practicing and mingling with fans.
For Miami Open newbies, a pro tip for next year: Get to the early rounds. Don't just sit in the stadium. Wander around the practice courts and prepare to be mesmerized by who you'll see it. Celebs spotted during the tourney included Jon Bon Jovi, Mike Tyson, Jamie Foxx, Dave and Isabela Grutman, Maluma, Luka Doncic, and Lisa Leslie.
Cutting out the construction mess, the Miami Open was quintessentially Miami as ever — sweaty, over-the-top, and with a vibe like no other. Start hydrating and getting pumped for next year.