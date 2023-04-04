Sweat and Stars Came Out for the Miami Open

Navigation
April 4, 2023

Russian player Daniil Medvedev defeated Jannik Sinner of Italy during the men's final of the 2023 Miami Open.
Russian player Daniil Medvedev defeated Jannik Sinner of Italy during the men's final of the 2023 Miami Open. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
In 2023, Hard Rock Stadium is much more than a massive venue. Sure, there are Dolphins games aplenty, the Orange Bowl, and Beyoncé is coming in August.

But take one step outside the stadium itself, and there's a ton going on. Massive structures are being erected ahead of May’s Formula 1 race, and the nearly 30 tennis courts that orbit the stadium were used in full force during the Miami Open.

It’s a total hodgepodge that is visually hard to grasp. But everything beautifully came together as the Miami Open roared into town on March 19 and culminated on Sunday, April 2, with the men’s final.

Sure, there were a couple of major setbacks. Number one men’s player and six-time Miami Open champion, Novak Djokovic, was again denied entry into the U.S. — and therefore the tournament — due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. That saga is nothing new. On the women’s side, defending Miami Open champion, Iga Swiatek, was forced to withdraw early due to a rib injury.

But the established and emerging stars still came to sweat it out under the oft-excruciating South Florida sun. On the women’s side, 15 seed and Czech Republic flag-bearer Petra Kvitova took home the win, downing Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina on Saturday after a lengthy first-set tiebreaker, 7-6 (14), 6-2. And, on the men’s side, fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev beat rising Italian star Jannik Sinner — 7-5, 6-3 — during Sunday’s final.
click to enlarge
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic won the women's final of the 2023 Miami Open.
Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Between the big matches, there were some underdog darlings. Notably, 74th-ranked Sorana Cirstea out of Romania battled all the way to the semifinals, taking out number two Aryna Sabalenka along the way. Meanwhile, Atlanta native and ranked 119 in the world Christopher Eubanks made a splash, making it to the quarterfinals as the last American man standing.

On the practice courts, there was a 30-minute window in the early rounds where fans caught world men's number one Carlos Alcaraz, American star Coco Gauff, and Canadian phenom Felix Auger-Aliassime back-to-back-to-back practicing and mingling with fans.

For Miami Open newbies, a pro tip for next year: Get to the early rounds. Don't just sit in the stadium. Wander around the practice courts and prepare to be mesmerized by who you'll see it. Celebs spotted during the tourney included Jon Bon Jovi, Mike Tyson, Jamie Foxx, Dave and Isabela Grutman, Maluma, Luka Doncic, and Lisa Leslie.
click to enlarge
Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz interacts with fans during the 2023 Miami Open.
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Tennis action aside, there was plenty to see off the courts, with pop-up murals on wooden walls throughout the grounds from Argentine artist Falopapas. The food and beverage options were not your standard stadium grub, with local favorites like Editor Pizza serving up massive slices at $12 to $13 a pop and Omakai Sushi dishing up a 20-piece spread for nearly $50, which the Instagram crowd seemed to love. The balconies overlooking the central promenade at American Social Bar & Kitchen and Kiki on the River were undoubtedly places to be.

Cutting out the construction mess, the Miami Open was quintessentially Miami as ever — sweaty, over-the-top, and with a vibe like no other. Start hydrating and getting pumped for next year.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, and entertainment in South Florida and beyond. His work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.

