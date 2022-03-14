Eyes on Miami: Whitney Port, Karolína Kurková, Shaquille O'Neal, and Others

Whitney Port-Rosenman World Red Eye

Devin Booker and Francis Suarez World Red Eye

Celine Farach World Red Eye

Karolína Kurková World Red Eye

Isabela Rangel Grutman and Jasmine Tookes World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

Shaquille O’Neal World Red Eye

Nicky Jam World Red Eye

Dex Hobbes, Irie, and Jamie Foxx World Red Eye

2 Chainz World Red Eye

World Red Eye

Two Friends World Red Eye

World Red Eye

Ashley Cooper, Jamie Valentine, and Kimberly Lore World Red Eye

New TimesThrough March 13, Bal Harbour Shops is hosting the worldwide launch of Fleurs de Villes Femmes, a celebration of remarkable women, showcasing culturally, politically, and historically significant women throughout the ages.On Tuesday evening, friends and family gathered at the Key Club for the opening of the new Coconut Grove hotspot from the king of Miami nightlife and Groot Hospitality, David Grutman.The Miami Beach Edition and Tea Forté partnered for a beautiful afternoon in support of Lotus House, the largest shelter for women and children in the nation providing a sanctuary, support, education tools, and resources that empower women to heal, learn, grow and blossom into who they are truly meant to be.On March 8, Vizcaya Museum and Gardens welcomed Miami’s most charitable patrons for the 14th-annual Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon, a sold-out celebration of Vizcaya’s Garden Centennial. The luncheon earns its notable nickname, “the hat luncheon,” due to the guests’ fashionable hats, ranging from the classic to the avant-garde.Calzedonia launched a new swimwear collection, where they celebrated at Joia Beach.Joined by VIPs, members, artists, family, and friends, the Museum of Graffiti celebrated the grand opening of its new location.Okeechobee Music Festival goes beyond your average music festival, and its mantra is more than just words — it’s a way of life.Description: Shaquille O’Neal invited his friends to celebrate his 50th birthday on Sunday at Prime One Twelve with celebrity guest Alonzo Mourning.Everyone’s favorite reggaeton star, Nicky Jam, gave partygoers a hot and spicy performance at E11even on Sunday night, that had everyone moving their hips all night long to the singers greatest hits including “X” and “El Perdón.”XXIII Club was popping off on Saturday night, where Jamie Foxx made a celebrity and was seen hanging out in VIP with his crew. DJ Dex Hobbes and Irie were keeping the vibes high, as partygoers danced the night away.2 Chainz made his way back to Story on Saturday, where he took over the stage and gave an epic performance that had the crowd going wild! Confetti was flying and bottles were popping, as partygoers danced the night away until "4 AM."Braman Miami hosts the very first delivery in the U.S. of Hispano Suiza’s Carmen Boulogne, a 100 percent electric hypercar.Two Friends made their way to LIV on Friday night for an unforgettable set that had partygoers dancing and singing along until the early morning.On Friday night, Mayami, Wynwood’s Tulum-inspired cantina, was poppin’ off! Endless bottle parades and high vibes filled the room, as guests danced to the beats provided by DJ Polen.On Wednesday night, guests made their way to Kiki on the River for its epic Rock Your Rosé dinner party! Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and enjoyed delicious cuisine, as they danced all evening long.