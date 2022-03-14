Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Whitney Port, Karolína Kurková, Shaquille O'Neal, and Others

March 14, 2022 9:00AM

Shaquille O’Neal
Shaquille O'Neal
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Whitney Port-Rosenman - WORLD RED EYE
Whitney Port-Rosenman
World Red Eye

Extravagant Floral Show Returns to Miami’s Bal Harbour Shops for the Worldwide Launch of Fleurs de Villes Femmes

Through March 13, Bal Harbour Shops is hosting the worldwide launch of Fleurs de Villes Femmes, a celebration of remarkable women, showcasing culturally, politically, and historically significant women throughout the ages.
Devin Booker and Francis Suarez - WORLD RED EYE
Devin Booker and Francis Suarez
World Red Eye

The Key Club Family & Friends Opening

On Tuesday evening, friends and family gathered at the Key Club for the opening of the new Coconut Grove hotspot from the king of Miami nightlife and Groot Hospitality, David Grutman.
Celine Farach - WORLD RED EYE
Celine Farach
Celine Farach

Tea Forté at the Miami Beach Edition

The Miami Beach Edition and Tea Forté partnered for a beautiful afternoon in support of Lotus House, the largest shelter for women and children in the nation providing a sanctuary, support, education tools, and resources that empower women to heal, learn, grow and blossom into who they are truly meant to be.
Karolína Kurková - WORLD RED EYE
Karolína Kurková
Karolína Kurková

Sold-Out Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon Brings the Gardens to Life

On March 8, Vizcaya Museum and Gardens welcomed Miami’s most charitable patrons for the 14th-annual Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon, a sold-out celebration of Vizcaya’s Garden Centennial. The luncheon earns its notable nickname, “the hat luncheon,” due to the guests’ fashionable hats, ranging from the classic to the avant-garde.
Isabela Rangel Grutman and Jasmine Tookes - WORLD RED EYE
Isabela Rangel Grutman and Jasmine Tookes
World Red Eye

Calzedonia Swim Launch

Calzedonia launched a new swimwear collection, where they celebrated at Joia Beach.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Grand Opening of Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood

Joined by VIPs, members, artists, family, and friends, the Museum of Graffiti celebrated the grand opening of its new location.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Okeechobee Music x Arts Festival – Day 1

Okeechobee Music Festival goes beyond your average music festival, and its mantra is more than just words — it’s a way of life.
Shaquille O’Neal - WORLD RED EYE
Shaquille O’Neal
Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O’Neal and Alonzo Mourning at Prime One Twelve

Description: Shaquille O’Neal invited his friends to celebrate his 50th birthday on Sunday at Prime One Twelve with celebrity guest Alonzo Mourning.
Nicky Jam - WORLD RED EYE
Nicky Jam
Nicky Jam

Nicky Jam at E11even Sundays

Everyone’s favorite reggaeton star, Nicky Jam, gave partygoers a hot and spicy performance at E11even on Sunday night, that had everyone moving their hips all night long to the singers greatest hits including “X” and “El Perdón.”
Dex Hobbes, Irie, and Jamie Foxx - WORLD RED EYE
Dex Hobbes, Irie, and Jamie Foxx
World Red Eye

Jamie Foxx at XXIII Club Saturdays

XXIII Club was popping off on Saturday night, where Jamie Foxx made a celebrity and was seen hanging out in VIP with his crew. DJ Dex Hobbes and Irie were keeping the vibes high, as partygoers danced the night away.
2 Chainz - WORLD RED EYE
2 Chainz
2 Chainz

2 Chainz at Story Saturdays

2 Chainz made his way back to Story on Saturday, where he took over the stage and gave an epic performance that had the crowd going wild! Confetti was flying and bottles were popping, as partygoers danced the night away until "4 AM."
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Presentation and Unveiling of Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne Electric Supercar

Braman Miami hosts the very first delivery in the U.S. of Hispano Suiza’s Carmen Boulogne, a 100 percent electric hypercar.
Two Friends - WORLD RED EYE
Two Friends
Two Friends

Two Friends at LIV

Two Friends made their way to LIV on Friday night for an unforgettable set that had partygoers dancing and singing along until the early morning.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

On Friday night, Mayami, Wynwood’s Tulum-inspired cantina, was poppin’ off! Endless bottle parades and high vibes filled the room, as guests danced to the beats provided by DJ Polen.
Ashley Cooper, Jamie Valentine, and Kimberly Lore - WORLD RED EYE
Ashley Cooper, Jamie Valentine, and Kimberly Lore
World Red Eye

Rock Your Rosé Wednesday’s at Kiki on the River

On Wednesday night, guests made their way to Kiki on the River for its epic Rock Your Rosé dinner party! Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and enjoyed delicious cuisine, as they danced all evening long.
