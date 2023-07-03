Navigation
Photos

Eyes on Miami: Tom Brady, Peso Pluma, James Kennedy, and Others

July 3, 2023 8:00AM

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber
James Kennedy and Ally Lewber
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Tom Brady and Odell Beckham Jr.
Fanatics Global Volunteer Day with Tom Brady, DJ Khaled, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Fanatics hosted a Merch Madness: Fan Gear Giveaway event at the Carver Ranches Boys & Girls Club, where NFL legend and 7x Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady, Grammy Award Winner DJ Khaled, and Super Bowl Champion Odell Beckham Jr. all joined to volunteer.
click to enlarge
Lenny Tavarez and Lenier
Lenny Tavárez and Lenier at Daer

Lenny Tavárez and Lenier had the crowd lit at Daer Dayclub’s poolside on Sunday afternoon. Partygoers enjoyed bottle parades, sunshine, and live performances.
click to enlarge
Paul Pogba, David Grutman, and Peso Pluma
Peso Pluma and Paul Pogba at Swan

Mon Cheri Mondays hit a little differently this week when some special guests arrived for dinner and a good time. Spotted was reggaeton superstar Peso Pluma and French soccer player Paul Pogba enjoying the vibes at Swan.
Anitta and Vini Jr.
Peso Pluma, Anitta, Vini Jr., Guaynaa, Lele Pons, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Enzo Fernandez, and Paulo Dybala at LIV

It was a full house at LIV on Saturday night as Peso Pluma gave Miami a night to remember with his epic performance. The crowd radiated unmatched energy as they sang along and danced the night away with the reggaeton artist.
click to enlarge
James Kennedy and Ally Lewber
James Kennedy at Strawberry Moon

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy is ringing in the summer with a pool party at Strawberry Moon. The crowd went wild as they were sprayed with champagne showers to the drops of sick beats blasting through the speakers.
click to enlarge
Toku Modern Asian Opens at Aventura Mall

Toku Modern Asian, a popular Asian fusion restaurant, has opened its doors at Aventura Mall, bringing its unique culinary experience from New York to South Florida.
click to enlarge
Couleurs: A Colorful Night Official Unveiling of Aroma360 Parfum

The Couleurs party by French & Famous at Villa Azur was an extravagant affair, immersing attendees in a mesmerizing symphony of vibrant colors.
click to enlarge
Conrad Gomez and Angel Febres
Celebrating Nine Years of Drunken Dragon

Celebrating nine years of one of South Florida’s favorite neighborhood Korean spots, Drunken Dragon.
click to enlarge
Dan Kaplan, Ryan Shear, and Duncan Robinson
PMG and the Elser Hotel & Residences Celebrate Summer Kickoff with Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson

PMG and The Elser Hotel & Residences celebrated a kickoff to summer with Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson and officially welcomed The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz into its new home at the stunning property.
click to enlarge
Cigarette Racing Team Unveils the 52 Thunder

Thunderstruck. Cigarette Racing unveiled its newest center console, the 52-foot Thunder, on Thursday, June 22, at an exclusive event at the Hangar at Regatta Harbor.
Jamal Mashburn and David Cordish
Vivo! VIP Opening Party

The new world-class entertainment district, Vivo! Dolphin Mall by Live! Hospitality and Entertainment, a division of the Cordish Companies, will open its doors to the public on Friday, June 23.
click to enlarge
Kiki on the River Sundays

It was truly one for the books on Sunday at Kiki on the River’s iconic dinner parties, where partygoers dined and danced the night away like the weekend never had to end.
click to enlarge
Saturdays at Gala Miami

Saturdays at Gala Miami are a guaranteed good time. With dope vibes and great tequila, the party never ends.
click to enlarge
Mayami Fridays

Partygoers headed to Mayami on Friday, where the club was packed from wall to wall! The vibes and beats were impeccable, as the neon lights shined on the dance floor, and the guests enjoyed a fiery live performance.
