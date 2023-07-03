Eyes on Miami: Tom Brady, Peso Pluma, James Kennedy, and Others

click to enlarge Tom Brady and Odell Beckham Jr. World Red Eye

New TimesFanatics hosted a Merch Madness: Fan Gear Giveaway event at the Carver Ranches Boys & Girls Club, where NFL legend and 7x Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady, Grammy Award Winner DJ Khaled, and Super Bowl Champion Odell Beckham Jr. all joined to volunteer.Lenny Tavárez and Lenier had the crowd lit at Daer Dayclub’s poolside on Sunday afternoon. Partygoers enjoyed bottle parades, sunshine, and live performances.Mon Cheri Mondays hit a little differently this week when some special guests arrived for dinner and a good time. Spotted was reggaeton superstar Peso Pluma and French soccer player Paul Pogba enjoying the vibes at Swan.It was a full house at LIV on Saturday night as Peso Pluma gave Miami a night to remember with his epic performance. The crowd radiated unmatched energy as they sang along and danced the night away with the reggaeton artist.star James Kennedy is ringing in the summer with a pool party at Strawberry Moon. The crowd went wild as they were sprayed with champagne showers to the drops of sick beats blasting through the speakers.Toku Modern Asian, a popular Asian fusion restaurant, has opened its doors at Aventura Mall, bringing its unique culinary experience from New York to South Florida.The Couleurs party by French & Famous at Villa Azur was an extravagant affair, immersing attendees in a mesmerizing symphony of vibrant colors.Celebrating nine years of one of South Florida’s favorite neighborhood Korean spots, Drunken Dragon.PMG and The Elser Hotel & Residences celebrated a kickoff to summer with Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson and officially welcomedinto its new home at the stunning property.Thunderstruck. Cigarette Racing unveiled its newest center console, the 52-foot Thunder, on Thursday, June 22, at an exclusive event at the Hangar at Regatta Harbor.The new world-class entertainment district, Vivo! Dolphin Mall by Live! Hospitality and Entertainment, a division of the Cordish Companies, will open its doors to the public on Friday, June 23.It was truly one for the books on Sunday at Kiki on the River’s iconic dinner parties, where partygoers dined and danced the night away like the weekend never had to end.Saturdays at Gala Miami are a guaranteed good time. With dope vibes and great tequila, the party never ends.Partygoers headed to Mayami on Friday, where the club was packed from wall to wall! The vibes and beats were impeccable, as the neon lights shined on the dance floor, and the guests enjoyed a fiery live performance.