4
Eyes on Miami: III Points, Flo Rida, Lil Wayne and More
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: III Points, Flo Rida, Lil Wayne and More

World Red Eye | February 22, 2019 | 9:11am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

February 11

Faena Rose Hosts Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for Exclusive Conversation and Performance: Faena Rose members enjoyed a special evening with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, featuring a Q&A with Alvin Ailey’s Artistic Director Robert Battle and choreographer and dancer, Jamar Roberts—both Miami natives—and performance excerpts by members of the Ailey company.

Tyler, the Creator and A$AP Rocky
Tyler, the Creator and A$AP Rocky
World Red Eye
Continue Reading

February 15

III Points 2019 – Day 1: Tyler, the Creator headlined the first day of III Points, an alternative music festival in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, David Grutman, Foodgod, and Mo Garcia
Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, David Grutman, Foodgod, and Mo Garcia
World Red Eye

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Foodgod, and Chantel Jeffries at Swan: Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were cozied up dining at Swan with Foodgod and restaurant owner David Grutman.

Flo Rida
Flo Rida
World Red Eye

February 16

E11even’s Five-Year Anniversary Featuring Flo Rida: In honor of E11even‘s fifth year in business, Miami’s only 24 hour club welcomed Flo Rida.

Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne
World Red Eye

Lil Wayne and Alec Monopoly at Story Saturdays: Lil Wayne caused an uproar at Story when the rapper took over the mike.

Nikolai Haas, Djuna Bel, and Craig Robins
Nikolai Haas, Djuna Bel, and Craig Robins
World Red Eye

Watches & Wonders Miami 2019 at Miami Design District : After a successful debut that attracted over 20,000 attendees in 2018, Watches & Wonders Miami returned to the Miami Design District from February 15th to 17th, 2019.

SZA
SZA
World Red Eye

III Points 2019 – Day 2: SZA wowed the crowd on the second day of III Points.

Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson
World Red Eye

WKNDR #atMDD with Deshaun Watson: NFL football player Deshaun Watson headed to the Miami Design District over the weekend.

A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky
World Red Eye

February 17

E11even’s Five-Year Anniversary x III Points Official After Party Featuring A$AP Rocky: E11even continued its five-year anniversary celebrations by hosting the official III Points after party with A$AP Rocky.

Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather
World Red Eye

Floyd Mayweather and Le’Veon Bell at LIV on Sunday: Floyd Mayweather and Le’Veon Bell were lit at LIV.

Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu
World Red Eye

III Points 2019 – Day 3: Erykah Badu closed out III Points 2019.

