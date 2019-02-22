Eyes on Miami: III Points, Flo Rida, Lil Wayne and More

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

February 11



Faena Rose Hosts Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for Exclusive Conversation and Performance: Faena Rose members enjoyed a special evening with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, featuring a Q&A with Alvin Ailey’s Artistic Director Robert Battle and choreographer and dancer, Jamar Roberts—both Miami natives—and performance excerpts by members of the Ailey company.