Eyes on Miami: III Points, Flo Rida, Lil Wayne and More

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
February 11
Faena Rose Hosts Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for Exclusive Conversation and Performance: Faena Rose members enjoyed a special evening with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, featuring a Q&A with Alvin Ailey’s Artistic Director Robert Battle and choreographer and dancer, Jamar Roberts—both Miami natives—and performance excerpts by members of the Ailey company.
February 15
III Points 2019 – Day 1: Tyler, the Creator headlined the first day of III Points, an alternative music festival in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.
Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Foodgod, and Chantel Jeffries at Swan: Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were cozied up dining at Swan with Foodgod and restaurant owner David Grutman.
February 16
E11even’s Five-Year Anniversary Featuring Flo Rida: In honor of E11even‘s fifth year in business, Miami’s only 24 hour club welcomed Flo Rida.
Lil Wayne and Alec Monopoly at Story Saturdays: Lil Wayne caused an uproar at Story when the rapper took over the mike.
Watches & Wonders Miami 2019 at Miami Design District : After a successful debut that attracted over 20,000 attendees in 2018, Watches & Wonders Miami returned to the Miami Design District from February 15th to 17th, 2019.
III Points 2019 – Day 2: SZA wowed the crowd on the second day of III Points.
WKNDR #atMDD with Deshaun Watson: NFL football player Deshaun Watson headed to the Miami Design District over the weekend.
February 17
E11even’s Five-Year Anniversary x III Points Official After Party Featuring A$AP Rocky: E11even continued its five-year anniversary celebrations by hosting the official III Points after party with A$AP Rocky.
Floyd Mayweather and Le’Veon Bell at LIV on Sunday: Floyd Mayweather and Le’Veon Bell were lit at LIV.
III Points 2019 – Day 3: Erykah Badu closed out III Points 2019.
