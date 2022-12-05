Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Rihanna, Eric Andre, Cardi B, and Others

December 5, 2022 9:00AM

Cardi B and Offset
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Hebru Brantley and Pharrell Williams
BBC Icecream Art Basel 2022 Collection Launch Experience

BBC Icecream taps the storied graffiti artist for a special Art Basel Miami 2022 exclusive capsule highlighting Todd James' penchant for vibrant visuals, fun scenes, and colorwork.
Rihanna
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Johnny Dang, and Jadakiss at Story Thursdays

Story popped off on Thursday, as A$AP Rocky took over the mic and gave the wildest performance any crowd had seen. Rihanna, Johnny Dang, and Jadakiss were all seen supporting the rapper in VIP as they cheered to start the weekend early and enjoyed the impeccable vibes.
Bass Museum’s Opening Night of Adrian Vilar Rojas "Las Mariposas Eternas"

Alex.Brown and Raymond James, in partnership with Principal Financial, celebrated their most valued clients at their annual Art Basel event celebrating the artwork of Adrian Vilar Rojas.
Alberto Ibargüen, Mera Rubell, and Alexandre Diop
Rubell Museum Art Basel Preview 2022 at Rubell Museum

The Rubell Museum in Miami hosted an Art Basel Preview of a slate of new exhibitions that opened during Miami Art Week 2022, highlighting work by artist-in-residence Alexandre Diop, as well as Patricia Ayres, Doron Langberg, Jared McGriff, Jo Messer, Clayton Schiff, and Tesfaye Urgessa.
David Yarrow and Bon Jovi
Maddox Gallery at Art Miami

Maddox Gallery, established in December 2015, returned to Art Miami for the fifth year, operating booth AM220 and featuring works from many renowned artists, including Banksy, Russell Young, David Yarrow, George Condo, Kaws, the Connor Brothers, Andy Warhol, Cooper, Kusama and more. On Tuesday, November 29, the Gallery welcomed artists and stars to their booth for the VIP preview of Art Miami.
Scout LaRue Willis
Basic.Space "Select.Miami" Exhibition at the Melin Atrium

Basic.Space hosted "Select.Miami," a unique exhibition and shopping experience curated by a select group of best-in-class creatives, including Scout LaRue Willis, Juliet Johnstone, After That, RetroSuperFuture, and more.
Blond:Ish
The Sandbox x Blond:Ish Abracadabra Event at Toejam Backlot

Abracadabra has landed in Miami for Art Basel, returning to the Toejam Backlot for the second year in a row filling the venue with Miami's high society and featuring artists like Blond:Ish, Diplo, Cole Knight, and Bora Uzer.
Mark Fleuridor and Sarah Arison
Annual YoungArts Art Basel Miami Beach VIP Breakfast and Artist Talk

YoungArts hosted its annual VIP breakfast and artist talk in partnership with Art Basel Miami Beach in celebration of Miami Art Week on November 30.
Eric Andre and Samuel Borkson
FriendsWithYou Kicked Off Miami Art Week with an Intimate Lunch at Soho Beach House

FriendsWithYou kicked off Miami Art Week with an intimate lunch on the beach at Soho House, celebrating the unveiling of their newest public art sculpture, "Starchild," commissioned by the City of Miami Beach.
Rick Ross
Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour x Rick Ross Hosted a Miami Art Week Party with Renowned Artist Crystal Paris

Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour hosted a Miami Art Week party with renowned artist Crystal Paris. Guests joined the multi-disciplinary artist for her immersive confectionery art experience featuring her latest wearable art piece, "Sweet as Sin."
Alan Ket, Futura, and Allison Freidin
Museum of Graffiti x East Miami Presents Historical Graffiti Works During Miami Art Month

In time for Art Basel, East Miami unveiled its Art Exhibition at the hotel lobby with a selection of historic 1980s graffiti works curated by the Museum of Graffiti, including works by Fab 5 Freddy, Delta 2, Blade, Quik, Kel, and more. The hotel also hosted the Museum of Graffiti's exclusive artists' dinner, attended by leading graffiti and street artists such as Cey Adams, Jel Martinez, Gustavo Oviedo, and Vic Garcia.
Sylvester Stallone
Art Basel Miami Beach 2022 First Choice

Design Miami and Art Basel are the global fora for design. Each fair brings together the most influential collectors, gallerists, designers, curators, and critics from around the world to celebrate design culture and commerce. Art Basel opened its doors on Tuesday, November 29, for the First Choice VIP access.
Mario Carbone
Mario Carbone's Our Lady of Rocco Part II | Pop-Up

During this year's Art Basel in Miami, Mario Carbone is hosting a pop-up boutique for his brand Our Lady of Rocco (OLOR), the coveted clothing line inspired by the sartorial flair of 1980s New York City.
Guy Gerber
Guy Gerber at Mila Lounge

Guy Gerber took over the decks and performed at Mila Lounge, kicking off Art Basel.
Craig Robins and Karolina Kurkova
Craig Robins Hosted the Opening of His New Collection, "Two of the Same Kind," in Conjunction with Gagosian and Jeffrey Deitch's Annual Group Exhibition "100 Years"

Craig Robins hosted the opening of his new collection show, "Two of the Same Kind," in conjunction with Gagosian and Jeffrey Deitch's annual group exhibition, "100 Years." Both presentations were on view during Miami Art Week at the historic Buick Building in the Miami Design District.
Superblue x Meta Open Arts Debuted Aerobanquets RMX by Mattia Casalegno at Superblue Miami

On Monday, November 28, Superblue and Meta Open Arts debuted Aerobanquets RMX by Mattia Casalegno as a special activation at Superblue Miami during Miami Art Week 2022.
Cardi B and Offset
Cardi B, Offset, and Chance the Rapper at E11even Thursdays

Offset was welcomed back to E11even on Thursday, where he took over the stage and set the vibes high! Partygoers threw money in the air with Cardi B and Chance the Rapper as they ordered endless bottle parades.
Kaz James and CamelPhat
World Red Eye

Hurry Up Slowly x Boneca Present CamelPhat at Toejam Backlot

After a successful first night, guests returned to the Toejam Backlot for more music and vibes, featuring artists like CamelPhat and Kaz James. It was the second of a four-night immersive experience produced by Hurry Up Slowly, partnering with the Sandbox Game.
Adrian Grenier
Adrian Grenier Attends "Off the Canvas" Art Basel Music and Art Activation Featuring El Cristiano Tequila at Toe Jam Backlot

Adrian Grenier attended "Off the Canvas" Art Basel music and art activation featuring El Cristiano Tequila at Toe Jam Backlot.
"Rock|Roll" Toast and Tour at the Miami Design District

The Miami Design District has named architect-designer Germane Barnes the winner of its eagerly anticipated annual design commission. Barnes' winning installation, "Rock|Roll," was designed to celebrate the communities who have shaped Miami's one-of-a-kind, polyethnic culture from the city's earliest foundations to today.
Bambi Northwood-Blyth
House of The Sun Miami Art Week – Day 2

Luxury sipping tequila brand Casa Del Sol, cofounded by actress Eva Longoria, heads to the Magic City during Miami Art Week to celebrate culture and the arts.
Balmain x Evian Host an Intimate Lunch at Soho Beach House

In celebration of Miami Art Week, together, Evian and Soho House hosted an intimate lunch at Soho Beach House's beach tent to celebrate the launch of two Iconic French houses coming together for the first time to create the newest limited edition Balmain x Evian bottle designed by Olivier Rousteing.
Prizm Art Fair 2022

Celebrating its tenth year, Prizm 2022 presented Vernacular à la Mode, with presentations of select galleries and artists exploring how vernacular modes of artmaking originating in global African contexts have influenced the cultivation of fine art practice worldwide.
Arlo Wynwood Presents "The Unknown Zone" by Brooke Einbender

The recently opened Arlo Wynwood, the first hotel in Miami's preeminent creative and cultural district, made its Art Week debut with "The Unknown Zone" by pioneering physical and digital artist Brooke Einbender.
Bottega Veneta Hosts VIP Preview of Gaetano Pesce’s Come Stai?

In an unprecedented commission by Bottega Veneta's creative director Matthieu Blazy, Gaetano Pesce was given carte blanche to design the space of Bottega Veneta's Summer 23 show in Milan. Comprised of a sculptural resin floor and 400 chairs, the commission is recreated as a site-specific installation during the 18th edition of Design Miami.
Locust Projects' Miami Art Week Meet the Artists Reception

On Tuesday, November 29, Locust Projects opened its last exhibitions in the Design District, where it has been since 2009. It has recently announced a milestone move to a warehouse in Little River that will double its size and expand opportunities to artists.
