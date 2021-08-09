Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Rick Ross, Sech, Rauw Alejandro, and Others

August 9, 2021 9:00AM

World Red Eye
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Rick Ross and Mack Maine at Story Saturdays

The boss Rick Ross headed to Story on Saturday night where he hopped on the mic for a special performance that got partygoers hyped for the night.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Sech at the Oasis Wynwood

Sech shut the house down on Sunday night when he took over the stage at the Oasis Wynwood and gave a performance that got partygoers lit beyond belief.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Rauw Alejandro, Jay Wheeler, Anitta, Marlon Wayans, and Cazzu at Mentirosa Thursdays at LIV

The mentirosas were ready to play on Thursday night when Rauw Alejandro and Jay Wheeler took over the stage at LIV.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Lee Foss at Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach

Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach was on another level Friday night when Lee Foss took over the poolside decks. From beginning to end Foss had partygoers letting loose on the dance floor, continuing the good vibes late into the night.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Diosa Fridays at Kiki on the River

On Friday night, guests headed to Kiki on the River for their weekly dinner party, where the who’s who of the town gathered to celebrate the weekend in style.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Seductive Fridays at Saam Lounge at SLS Brickell

Guests headed to the trendy and upscale Saam Lounge at SLS Brickell on Friday night where they enjoyed delicious drinks and music by DJ Sndmn.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Spray-Paint Class with Diana “Didi” Contreras at Wynwood Walls

Guests got hands-on in the Wynwood Walls’ new Graffiti Experience space and learned how to spray paint with Miami’s own Diana “Didi” Contreras. The class focused on spray painting colorful faces, using Didi’s signature expressive style.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

University of Miami Football Players Raise Awareness for Disability Employment Gap in partnership with Pilo’s Brand

On Monday, July 26, Pilo’s held a meet and greet with University of Miami football players D’Eriq King, Al Blades Jr., Ryan Ragone, Lou Hedley, and Clay James for their employees with “special abilities” and partners from Gigi’s Playhouse and Best Buddies.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Strawberry Moon Saturdays

Suns and bums were out and about on Saturday at Strawberry Moon, where guests danced and partied poolside to live DJ sets by Dave Sol and Unomas.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

MarisRaffa Experience – Summer Edition at Seaspice

On Tuesday, July 27, the MarisRaffa Experience returned to Miami with its summer edition. The exclusive event, which took place at Seaspice, was the second of three events program. Commanded by interior designer Maris Raffa, the MarisRaffa Experience – Summer Edition aimed to equip professionals and entrepreneurs with the necessary tools to grow in the current market.
