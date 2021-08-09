Eyes on Miami: Rick Ross, Sech, Rauw Alejandro, and Others

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

New TimesThe boss Rick Ross headed to Story on Saturday night where he hopped on the mic for a special performance that got partygoers hyped for the night.Sech shut the house down on Sunday night when he took over the stage at the Oasis Wynwood and gave a performance that got partygoers lit beyond belief.Thewere ready to play on Thursday night when Rauw Alejandro and Jay Wheeler took over the stage at LIV.Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach was on another level Friday night when Lee Foss took over the poolside decks. From beginning to end Foss had partygoers letting loose on the dance floor, continuing the good vibes late into the night.On Friday night, guests headed to Kiki on the River for their weekly dinner party, where the who’s who of the town gathered to celebrate the weekend in style.Guests headed to the trendy and upscale Saam Lounge at SLS Brickell on Friday night where they enjoyed delicious drinks and music by DJ Sndmn.Guests got hands-on in the Wynwood Walls’ new Graffiti Experience space and learned how to spray paint with Miami’s own Diana “Didi” Contreras. The class focused on spray painting colorful faces, using Didi’s signature expressive style.On Monday, July 26, Pilo’s held a meet and greet with University of Miami football players D’Eriq King, Al Blades Jr., Ryan Ragone, Lou Hedley, and Clay James for their employees with “special abilities” and partners from Gigi’s Playhouse and Best Buddies.Suns and bums were out and about on Saturday at Strawberry Moon, where guests danced and partied poolside to live DJ sets by Dave Sol and Unomas.On Tuesday, July 27, the MarisRaffa Experience returned to Miami with its summer edition. The exclusive event, which took place at Seaspice, was the second of three events program. Commanded by interior designer Maris Raffa, the MarisRaffa Experience – Summer Edition aimed to equip professionals and entrepreneurs with the necessary tools to grow in the current market.