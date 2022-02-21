Support Us

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Richard Branson, Rick Ross, Mase, and Others

February 21, 2022 9:00AM

Mase
Mase World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Jules Karp and Kate Durand - WORLD RED EYE
Jules Karp and Kate Durand
World Red Eye

Novela Cafe Social and YO BK Grand Opening at Oasis Wynwood

Novela Cafe Social and YO BK are now open at Oasis Wynwood. The shared space features 2 synchronistic businesses under one roof.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

To Infinity and Beyond: Locust Projects’ Annual Benefit Dinner Honors the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and Celebrates Iconic Food and Art Pioneer Miralda

On February 10, Locust Projects, Miami’s leading alternative art space, hosted its annual benefit finner honoring the Knight Foundation’s transformative impact on the arts in Miami and celebrating internationally renowned food and art pioneer Antoni Miralda at the Rubell Museum East Wing.
Richard Branson - WORLD RED EYE
Richard Branson
World Red Eye

Virgin Voyages Opens New Terminal V in Miami

Virgin Voyages has opened its new home at Port Miami. Scarlet Lady awaits sailors to begin their voyage at Terminal V. Wallow in the sea breeze on the outdoor terrace and take in the jewel tones accenting throughout the interior designed by Arquitectonica.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Peach Room Hosts Love Is in the Stars at Basement Miami

Peach Room took over Basement Miami this Valentine’s Day weekend for a night of aura readings and horoscopes, featuring cocktails by Ume Plum Liqueur.
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano - WORLD RED EYE
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
World Red Eye

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano at LIV

Dutch DJ duo Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano headed over to LIV on Saturday night and played an unforgettable set that had partygoers dancing until early morning.
Mase - WORLD RED EYE
Mase
World Red Eye

Mase at Daer It Is Fridays

"If You Want to Party" then make your way to Daer, where Mase took over the stage and had the crowd going wild on Friday night. Partygoers were popping bottles and dancing the night away as if the weekend never had to end.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

A Celebration of Love for Fine Art and Exotic Cars

Bentley Miami and Romero Britto host an evening celebrating love, fine art, and Bentleys. The Britto Palace set the stage for this world-class combination of unique masterpieces, starring the coveted Britto x Bentley GTC.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Editor Pizza Grand Opening at Urbanica Hotel

Urbanica Hotel hosted a friends and family night for its newest concept, Editor Pizza. Located in the Urbanica Fifth Hotel, Editor Pizza serves Italian-style square personal pizzas to beloved New York Pies.
Roscoè B. Thické III - WORLD RED EYE
Roscoè B. Thické III
World Red Eye

“Order My Steps: There Are No Answers Here, Move On” Opening Reception and Resident Night at Oolite Arts

Oolite Arts hosted a private opening of Roscoè B. Thické III’s debut solo exhibition, “Order My Steps: There Are No Answers Here, Move On,” along with the first resident night of the year. Curated by Rosie Gordon-Wallace, the exhibition features Thické’s intimate photography series “1402 Pork N Bean Blue at the Intersection of Two Deaths,” which chronicles the life and legacy of the housing project where he grew up and that of his late grandmother.
Samara Joy - WORLD RED EYE
Samara Joy
World Red Eye

Faena Jazz Series with Samara Joy

Jazz enthusiasts rejoice! Faena’s Fourth Annual Jazz Series returns and continued with an intimate performance by rising star, Samara Joy, and Italian guitar virtuoso Pasquale Grasso.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Sunday Funday never looked better, than at Kiki on the River. Guests had a night filled with delicious Greek cuisine, endless bottle service, and incredible live entertainment all evening long!
Rick Ross - WORLD RED EYE
Rick Ross
World Red Eye

Rick Ross at E11even

Rick Ross got everyone “hustlin'” to E11even on Sunday night for an unforgettable performance that had partygoers doing the “money dance” all night long.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Eme Saturdays

Eme on Saturday night was off the chain as partygoers kept the dancing going until early morning with drinks in hand and good vibes all around.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

Partygoers headed to Mayami Mexicantina in the heart of Wynwood for a Tulum-inspired “staycation” and enjoyed Mayan cocktails in an ambiance like no other.
