Eyes on Miami: Richard Branson, Rick Ross, Mase, and Others

New TimesNovela Cafe Social and YO BK are now open at Oasis Wynwood. The shared space features 2 synchronistic businesses under one roof.On February 10, Locust Projects, Miami’s leading alternative art space, hosted its annual benefit finner honoring the Knight Foundation’s transformative impact on the arts in Miami and celebrating internationally renowned food and art pioneer Antoni Miralda at the Rubell Museum East Wing.Virgin Voyages has opened its new home at Port Miami. Scarlet Lady awaits sailors to begin their voyage at Terminal V. Wallow in the sea breeze on the outdoor terrace and take in the jewel tones accenting throughout the interior designed by Arquitectonica.Peach Room took over Basement Miami this Valentine’s Day weekend for a night of aura readings and horoscopes, featuring cocktails by Ume Plum Liqueur.Dutch DJ duo Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano headed over to LIV on Saturday night and played an unforgettable set that had partygoers dancing until early morning."If You Want to Party" then make your way to Daer, where Mase took over the stage and had the crowd going wild on Friday night. Partygoers were popping bottles and dancing the night away as if the weekend never had to end.Bentley Miami and Romero Britto host an evening celebrating love, fine art, and Bentleys. The Britto Palace set the stage for this world-class combination of unique masterpieces, starring the coveted Britto x Bentley GTC.Urbanica Hotel hosted a friends and family night for its newest concept, Editor Pizza. Located in the Urbanica Fifth Hotel, Editor Pizza serves Italian-style square personal pizzas to beloved New York Pies.Oolite Arts hosted a private opening of Roscoè B. Thické III’s debut solo exhibition, “Order My Steps: There Are No Answers Here, Move On,” along with the first resident night of the year. Curated by Rosie Gordon-Wallace, the exhibition features Thické’s intimate photography series “1402 Pork N Bean Blue at the Intersection of Two Deaths,” which chronicles the life and legacy of the housing project where he grew up and that of his late grandmother.Jazz enthusiasts rejoice! Faena’s Fourth Annual Jazz Series returns and continued with an intimate performance by rising star, Samara Joy, and Italian guitar virtuoso Pasquale Grasso.Sunday Funday never looked better, than at Kiki on the River. Guests had a night filled with delicious Greek cuisine, endless bottle service, and incredible live entertainment all evening long!Rick Ross got everyone “hustlin'” to E11even on Sunday night for an unforgettable performance that had partygoers doing the “money dance” all night long.Eme on Saturday night was off the chain as partygoers kept the dancing going until early morning with drinks in hand and good vibes all around.Partygoers headed to Mayami Mexicantina in the heart of Wynwood for a Tulum-inspired “staycation” and enjoyed Mayan cocktails in an ambiance like no other.