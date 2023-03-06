Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Neil Patrick Harris, Bryan Cranston, Mau y Ricky, and Others

March 6, 2023 9:00AM

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Dennis Scholl, Lourdes Jofre Collett, Debra Scholl, Rafael Domenech, Dede Moss, Munisha Underhill, Diane Grob, and Lorie Mertes
World Red Eye

Locust Projects' 25th Anniversary Benefit Dinner

On Saturday, February 25, Locust Projects, Miami's longest-running alternative art space, held its 25th-anniversary benefit dinner in its new home.
click to enlarge
Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard
World Red Eye

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables hosts Veronica Beard x Juliska Personal Appearance

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and vice president/general manager Elias Synalovski welcomed Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, cofounders of Veronica Beard, along with Capucine De Wulf Gooding, cofounder of Juliska, to celebrate the collaboration of the Bohemian Vine tabletop collection.
click to enlarge
Maluma
World Red Eye

Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village featuring Publix Culinary Demonstrations sponsored by Sub-Zero Group Southeast and the David Grutman Experience with DJ Khaled and Cedric Gervais

For this year's ultimate Sunday Funday, the courtyard of Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village was transformed into a mini music festival with high-energy beats courtesy of DJ Khaled and Cedric Gervais. Maluma showed up to promote his new artisanal mezcal brand, Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal.
click to enlarge
Marcus Samuelsson
World Red Eye

Celebrity Chef Pickleball Tournament presented by Whispering Angel

SOBEWFF and Whispering Angel hosted a celebrity pickleball tournament, where the chefs left their aprons at home and hit the court! Attendees included Hunter Fieri, Marcus Samuelsson, Bryan Voltaggio, Jet Tila, Antonia Lofaso, and many more!
click to enlarge
Cedric Gervais, David Grutman, and DJ Khaled
World Red Eye

The David Grutman Experience with DJ Khaled and Cedric Gervais 3 to 5 on Ocean Drive at Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village

Hospitality titan David Grutman brought back another round of the 3 to 5 on Ocean Drive. Miami's resident merrymaker and Groot Hospitality founder pulled out all the stops — and turned the volume way up! — to curate a David Grutman Experience that no passionate foodie, music lover, or partygoer should miss.
click to enlarge
Andrew Zimmern
World Red Eye

Bacardí Carnival Hosted by Andrew Zimmern

Emmy and four-time James Beard Award-winning chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern returned to host this pop-up funfair by the sea, showcasing craveable bites from more than 30 of South Florida's first-rate chefs! This was a Barcardí party, after all.
click to enlarge
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
World Red Eye

Absolut Vodka presents Drag Brunch Hosted by David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris Featuring Mistress of Ceremonies Athena Dion and Special Guest Appearance by Bianca Del Rio

SOBEWFF brought this fabulous brunch home to Miami with dynamic duo David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris as its hosts to help pay tribute to and celebrate Pride.
click to enlarge
Arlene Chaplin, Lee Brian Schrager, and Dawn B
World Red Eye

Listel Rosé Presents Peace Love Yoga: A Soulful Yoga Experience Hosted by Arlene Chaplin Featuring Dawn B

Guests grabbed a mat and indulged in some much-needed self-care at this deeply nourishing yoga experience hosted by Arlene Chaplin.
click to enlarge
Rev Run
World Red Eye

Smorgasburg After Dark Presented by Stella Artois Hosted by and Special Performance by Rev Run

With over 60 of the best food vendors from South Florida and across the country serving up their signature dishes and drinks, it was guaranteed to satiate every taste and craving.
Bobby Flay and Alex Guarnaschelli
World Red Eye

Tribute Dinner honoring Alex Guarnaschelli and Alexandre Ricard Hosted by Master of Ceremonies Bobby Flay Presented by Capital One Part of the NYT Cooking Dinner Series

Emceed by 2018 Tribute Dinner honoree Bobby Flay, this year's star-studded celebration toasted to award-winning chef, cookbook author, and television personality Alex Guarnaschelli and chief executive officer of Pernod Ricard Alexandre Ricard.
click to enlarge
D-Nice and chef JJ Johnson
World Red Eye

The Cookout Hosted by JJ Johnson and D-Nice at 1 Beach Club at 1 Hotel South Beach

The James Beard Award-winning chef, author, and TV personality JJ Johnson made it his personal and professional mission to amplify Black culture through food – to use food not merely to break boundaries and build bridges but to reimagine it as a model for rewriting history.
click to enlarge
Guy Fieri
World Red Eye

FoodieCon at Loews Miami Beach Hotel

SOBEWFF partnered with Digital Brand Architects (DBA) for a full day of programming, including social media-worthy cooking demos, interactive panels with digital thought leaders, immersive activations and photo opportunities, and book signings with digital trailblazers the Golden Balance, Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni, Owen Han, Wishbone Kitchen, Salt Hank, the Sweet Impact, Everything Delish, the Pasta Queen, Black Forager, Succulent Bite, Binging with Babish, Scheck Eats, and Jessica Woo.
click to enlarge
Saint Jhn
World Red Eye

Saint Jhn at E11even Saturdays

Rapper Saint Jhn took over the stage at Miami's 24-hour nightclub E11even, setting the vibes at an all-time high for partygoers to dance the night away.
click to enlarge
Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval
World Red Eye

Craft-y Happy Hour and Bites at Bayshore Club Hosted by Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz

For this walk-around event, SOBEWFF partnered with Bayshore Club and Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, who co-own LA's wildly popular Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar, to celebrate happy hour the only way we know how — with incredible food and drinks!
click to enlarge
Michael Symon
World Red Eye

Steak & Whiskey Hosted by Michael Symon and Presented by Outfront Media — Part of the Miami Design District Event Series

Calling all carnivores! Chef, TV personality, and the King of Carnivores Michael Symon headed to the Design District to celebrate two great American classics: steak and whiskey. Twenty of the country's greatest chefs came together and served their highest-quality steak dishes and sides, paired perfectly with smooth whiskey cocktails.
click to enlarge
Guy Fieri
World Red Eye

Coke Zero Sugar Presents Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Live

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives returns and is hosted by the Mayor of Flavortown himself, Emmy-winning TV personality and restaurateur Guy Fieri. He'll be joined by a hand-selected group of the country's best roadside diners, vintage drive-ins, and out-of-the-way "dives" featured on the hit Food Network show.
click to enlarge
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul
World Red Eye

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston at Gekkō

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston got behind the bar at Gekkō, where they made handcrafted cocktails using their delicious Dos Hombres Mezcal.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Bal Harbour Shops Access: Fashion Show and Luncheon Hosted by Geoffrey and Margaret Zakarian

Celebrated chef, best-selling author, and Food Network's snappiest dresser, Geoffrey Zakarian, returned to Bal Harbour Shops for a fabulous fashion-forward luncheon co-hosted by his wife and president of Zakarian Hospitality, the ever-chic and sophisticated Margaret Zakarian.
click to enlarge
Foodgod, Dave Portnoy, and Robert Irvine
World Red Eye

Capital One Early Access Burger Bash Presented by Schweid & Sons Hosted by Emeril Lagasse with Special Performance by Midland

SOBEWFF's beloved Burger Bash is back and better than ever as festival favorite Emeril Lagasse took center stage to present the most epic burger showdown.
click to enlarge
Rae Sremmurd
World Red Eye

Rae Sremmurd at LIV

The dynamic duo Rae Sremmurd was warmly welcomed to LIV, where they took over the stage and put on a performance that had the crowd going wild and poppin' bottles until the early morning.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

It was another hot and spicy Saturday night at Mayami Mexicantina, a trendy and stylish eatery with a Mexican fusion flare featuring a live fire performance and tangy cocktails that are sure to get those hips moving.
click to enlarge
DJ Khaled
World Red Eye

DJ Khaled at Story Saturdays

DJ Khaled was welcomed back to Story on Saturday, where he put on a performance that had partygoers going wild and dancing the night away.
click to enlarge
Mau y Ricky
World Red Eye

Mau y Ricky Host "Miami" Secret Party at Oasis Wynwood

Mau y Ricky were the night's hosts with their "Miami" Secret Party, the official after-party for Premios Lo Nuestro.
click to enlarge
Giada De Laurentiis
World Red Eye

A Taste of Italy Hosted by Giada De Laurentiis Presented by Outfront Media part of the Miami Design District Event Series

Guests joined chef, author, restaurateur, and Food Network superstar Giada De Laurentiis for a wood-fired feast that was anything but a pizza party.
Brad Kilgore
World Red Eye

MaryGold's Pernod Pairing Menu at Arlo Wynwood

Arlo Wynwood kicked off South Beach Food & Wine Festival with a Pernod Ricard specialty tasting and pairing menu by MaryGold's chef Brad Kilgore and Bar Lab's Christine Wiseman.
Gabriel Kreuther and Jeremy Ford
World Red Eye

Dinner Hosted by Jeremy Ford of Stubborn Seed and Gabriel Kreuther Part of the Michelin Guide Dinner Series

Michelin-starred chef Gabriel Kreuther made his way to Miami for an unmissable festival dinner showcasing the James Beard Award winner's classic French training and Alsatian heritage on full display at his eponymous New York City restaurant.
Mario Carbone and Erik Saccomani
World Red Eye

Sunday Supper Hosted by Mario Carbone

Guests were invited to gather around the table for this opulent Italian Sunday Supper led by maestro Mario Carbone, the mind-bending talented chef behind Major Food Group's deluxe catalog of concepts, including Parm, Dirty French, and, of course, his eponymously named restaurant that now resides in Miami Beach's trendy South of Fifth neighborhood.
click to enlarge
Chef Marc Murphy
World Red Eye

Sixth-Annual Ping Pong & Pizza Hosted by Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten

Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten invited guests to join him at Market for the return of the iconic Ping Pong & Pizza late-night event. This year his son Cedric Vongerichten and daughter-in-law Ochi Latijuba Vongerichten co-hosted this iconic event. Guests enjoyed a vast Italian spread of Market's favorites and specialty cocktails.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Now Showing

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation