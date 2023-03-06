Eyes on Miami: Neil Patrick Harris, Bryan Cranston, Mau y Ricky, and Others

click to enlarge Dennis Scholl, Lourdes Jofre Collett, Debra Scholl, Rafael Domenech, Dede Moss, Munisha Underhill, Diane Grob, and Lorie Mertes World Red Eye

New TimesOn Saturday, February 25, Locust Projects, Miami's longest-running alternative art space, held its 25th-anniversary benefit dinner in its new home.Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and vice president/general manager Elias Synalovski welcomed Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, cofounders of Veronica Beard, along with Capucine De Wulf Gooding, cofounder of Juliska, to celebrate the collaboration of the Bohemian Vine tabletop collection.For this year's ultimate Sunday Funday, the courtyard of Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village was transformed into a mini music festival with high-energy beats courtesy of DJ Khaled and Cedric Gervais. Maluma showed up to promote his new artisanal mezcal brand, Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal.SOBEWFF and Whispering Angel hosted a celebrity pickleball tournament, where the chefs left their aprons at home and hit the court! Attendees included Hunter Fieri, Marcus Samuelsson, Bryan Voltaggio, Jet Tila, Antonia Lofaso, and many more!Hospitality titan David Grutman brought back another round of the 3 to 5 on Ocean Drive. Miami's resident merrymaker and Groot Hospitality founder pulled out all the stops — and turned the volume way up! — to curate a David Grutman Experience that no passionate foodie, music lover, or partygoer should miss.Emmy and four-time James Beard Award-winning chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern returned to host this pop-up funfair by the sea, showcasing craveable bites from more than 30 of South Florida's first-rate chefs! This was a Barcardí party, after all.SOBEWFF brought this fabulous brunch home to Miami with dynamic duo David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris as its hosts to help pay tribute to and celebrate Pride.Guests grabbed a mat and indulged in some much-needed self-care at this deeply nourishing yoga experience hosted by Arlene Chaplin.With over 60 of the best food vendors from South Florida and across the country serving up their signature dishes and drinks, it was guaranteed to satiate every taste and craving.Emceed by 2018 Tribute Dinner honoree Bobby Flay, this year's star-studded celebration toasted to award-winning chef, cookbook author, and television personality Alex Guarnaschelli and chief executive officer of Pernod Ricard Alexandre Ricard.The James Beard Award-winning chef, author, and TV personality JJ Johnson made it his personal and professional mission to amplify Black culture through food – to use food not merely to break boundaries and build bridges but to reimagine it as a model for rewriting history.SOBEWFF partnered with Digital Brand Architects (DBA) for a full day of programming, including social media-worthy cooking demos, interactive panels with digital thought leaders, immersive activations and photo opportunities, and book signings with digital trailblazers the Golden Balance, Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni, Owen Han, Wishbone Kitchen, Salt Hank, the Sweet Impact, Everything Delish, the Pasta Queen, Black Forager, Succulent Bite, Binging with Babish, Scheck Eats, and Jessica Woo.Rapper Saint Jhn took over the stage at Miami's 24-hour nightclub E11even, setting the vibes at an all-time high for partygoers to dance the night away.For this walk-around event, SOBEWFF partnered with Bayshore Club andstars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, who co-own LA's wildly popular Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar, to celebrate happy hour the only way we know how — with incredible food and drinks!Calling all carnivores! Chef, TV personality, and the King of Carnivores Michael Symon headed to the Design District to celebrate two great American classics: steak and whiskey. Twenty of the country's greatest chefs came together and served their highest-quality steak dishes and sides, paired perfectly with smooth whiskey cocktails.returns and is hosted by the Mayor of Flavortown himself, Emmy-winning TV personality and restaurateur Guy Fieri. He'll be joined by a hand-selected group of the country's best roadside diners, vintage drive-ins, and out-of-the-way "dives" featured on the hit Food Network show.Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston got behind the bar at Gekkō, where they made handcrafted cocktails using their delicious Dos Hombres Mezcal.Celebrated chef, best-selling author, and Food Network's snappiest dresser, Geoffrey Zakarian, returned to Bal Harbour Shops for a fabulous fashion-forward luncheon co-hosted by his wife and president of Zakarian Hospitality, the ever-chic and sophisticated Margaret Zakarian.SOBEWFF's beloved Burger Bash is back and better than ever as festival favorite Emeril Lagasse took center stage to present the most epic burger showdown.The dynamic duo Rae Sremmurd was warmly welcomed to LIV, where they took over the stage and put on a performance that had the crowd going wild and poppin' bottles until the early morning.It was another hot and spicy Saturday night at Mayami Mexicantina, a trendy and stylish eatery with a Mexican fusion flare featuring a live fire performance and tangy cocktails that are sure to get those hips moving.DJ Khaled was welcomed back to Story on Saturday, where he put on a performance that had partygoers going wild and dancing the night away.Mau y Ricky were the night's hosts with their "Miami" Secret Party, the official after-party for Premios Lo Nuestro.Guests joined chef, author, restaurateur, and Food Network superstar Giada De Laurentiis for a wood-fired feast that was anything but a pizza party.Arlo Wynwood kicked off South Beach Food & Wine Festival with a Pernod Ricard specialty tasting and pairing menu by MaryGold's chef Brad Kilgore and Bar Lab's Christine Wiseman.Michelin-starred chef Gabriel Kreuther made his way to Miami for an unmissable festival dinner showcasing the James Beard Award winner's classic French training and Alsatian heritage on full display at his eponymous New York City restaurant.Guests were invited to gather around the table for this opulent Italian Sunday Supper led by maestro Mario Carbone, the mind-bending talented chef behind Major Food Group's deluxe catalog of concepts, including Parm, Dirty French, and, of course, his eponymously named restaurant that now resides in Miami Beach's trendy South of Fifth neighborhood.Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten invited guests to join him at Market for the return of the iconic Ping Pong & Pizza late-night event. This year his son Cedric Vongerichten and daughter-in-law Ochi Latijuba Vongerichten co-hosted this iconic event. Guests enjoyed a vast Italian spread of Market's favorites and specialty cocktails.