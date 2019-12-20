Eyes on Miami: Michael Bay, Sean Paul, Jennifer Holliday, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Wednesday, December 11
No More Tears Alongside Rag & Bone Collaborate for the Grand Re-Opening of the Boutique in the Bal Harbour Shops
Post Basel madness took place on Wednesday evening in the Bal Harbour Shops, as a loyal group of No More Tears' dedicated supporters gathered to celebrate the grand reopening of the denim haven Rag & Bone.
Sean Paul, Ski Mask the Slump God, & Sam Jones III at Rotation Wednesdays at LIV
The temperature was just right at LIV when the iconic Sean Paul performed on Wednesday night.
Thursday, December 12
Bonpoint Hosts a Holiday Celebration To Benefit The Women of Tomorrow Mentor & Scholarship Program at Bal Harbour Shops
Bonpoint with co-hosts Marisa Toccin Lucas and Katy Stoka celebrated the launch of the new Holiday Collection with a tasting of Rare champagne and Petrossian caviar.
Alexander Mignot’s “Momento” to be at Toys for Boys Through January 31
Toys for Magazine and Valli Art Gallery opened their doors to welcome guests into their Wynwood space in honor of “Momento” a retrospective of work by the young and talented Alexander Mignot.
Nickelodeon’s Slime City Miami Opens at Aventura Mall
It’s time to get slimed! Slime City Miami opened its doors at Aventura Mall allowing children (and adults) the opportunity to experience all things slime.
Luna Park Hosts VIP Grand Opening Celebration
Brickell City Centre got a new food hall: a playground of contemporary, spectacular Italian food aptly named Luna Park. The opening was celebrated with VIPs who enjoyed a cirque themed soiree, featuring bites from Luna Park’s four new concepts: Antica Pizzeria, Macellaio RC, Puro’s and N.0 Osteria, which paired perfectly with Ferrari Brut, Campari cocktails and Antinori wines.
Osaka Miami Grand Opening Celebration
Over 300 guests celebrated the Internationally acclaimed Nikkei restaurant Osaka’s North American debut as its Miami location opened its doors in Brickell.
Friday, December 13
David Datuna Art Exhibition Hosted by Fernand Talpe at the Marquis Residences
On Friday evening, guests gathered at the Marquis Residences in Downtown Miami on Biscayne Boulevard.
Confidential Cocktail Lounge Grand Opening Celebration
Let’s Go Out Miami Holiday Party and the Grand Opening of the Confidential Cocktail Lounge located above Prohibition Restaurant in Midtown.
Miami Design District and Off the Field Players’ Wives Association Celebrate Their Partnership with a Holiday Shopping Event at Alice + Olivia
Miami Design District along with Off the Field Players’ Wives Association partnered with Alice + Olivia to host a holiday shopping in-store event on Friday, December 13th.
Miami Design District’s Performance Series Presents The Original Dream Girl Jennifer Holliday
Miami Design District’s Performance Series welcomed The Original Dream Girl Jennifer Holliday!
Saturday, December 14
6 Underground Screening After Party at Komodo
Following a private screening for his new film 6 Underground, director Michael Bay hosted a screening after party at David Grutman’s Komodo.
Nikki Beach Miami Beach Hosts Epic “20 Years Of Celebration” White Party
Nikki Beach Miami Beach hosted an epic “20 Years of Celebration” party on December 14th in honor of the global brand’s milestone moment at the hotspot that started it all.
Sunday, December 15
MISO Senses “The Magic of Synesthesia” at The Moore Building
The Miami Symphony Orchestra and its Music Director and Conductor Eduardo Marturet hosted a new edition of MISO Senses “The Magic of Synesthesia” at the Moore Building in the Miami Design District.
